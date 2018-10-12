Pattern Energy Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast: Underwhelming

Introduction

This article is part of a series tracking and analyzing wind speed data in order to estimate the quarterly power production of Pattern Energy (PEGI). Briefly, Pattern Energy operates a portfolio of wind farms mostly located across the United States and Canada. Thus, it is expected that power production (and consequently, revenue) is linked directly to the wind speeds experienced at each wind farm in the portfolio. Using wind speed data published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), estimates for power production can be derived shortly after the quarter concludes, allowing time for investors to adjust positions prior to the official earnings report. For more information on the methodology, limitations, and accuracy of this model, please take a look at this article.

Wind Speeds This Quarter

We will start off with a month-by-month look at wind speeds:

Source: NOAA

Wind farms in Canada generally experienced average or above average speeds in July. However, in the continental US, wind speeds were generally below average. Given that majority of production is located in the US, the overall picture looks below average.

Source: NOAA

Wind speeds in August were much better, with much of the portfolio coming in close to long term averages. However, there was slight weakness in the two California wind projects.

Source: NOAA

Wind speeds were slightly below average for September. A pocket of low wind speeds over the Texas Panhandle affected the Panhandle and Broadview wind farms.

The table below sums up the quarter:

Source: Author, data produced from NOAA wind speed maps

Keep in mind that the model tends to predict a wind index that is lower than actual, particularly when low winds are experienced. It should be noted that this model does not include data for the Santa Isabel, El Arrayan, and Meikle projects; these are assumed to be producing at 100% of long term averages. In addition, the sale of El Arrayan and acquisition of Mont Sainte-Marguerite occurred in mid-August, right in the middle of the quarter. As a reminder, the wind index represents the theoretical power production given the available wind resource. Actual production will be lower due to maintenance and repairs. Historically, Pattern Energy has been able to maintain production a few percentage points below this theoretical maximum.

Accounting for these adjustments, my expectations for the quarter are a wind index in the low to mid 90 percentile range and actual production approximately 2% below the wind index. I invite you to examine the data and draw your own conclusions.

The third quarter has historically been weakest for Pattern Energy due to seasonal variations in wind patterns.

News Items

During the quarter, Pattern Energy closed on the acquisition of the Mont Sainte-Marguerite project (Aug. 14) and the sale of the El Arrayan project (Aug 21).

On Sept. 28, Pattern Energy exercised an option to purchase wind turbines to be used for repowering the Gulf Wind facility. A repowering reservation charge of 650k-725k per turbine will be paid to Pattern Energy in exchange for flexibility on the terms of the sale – between 10 and 60 turbines to be determined before Aug. 30, 2019. An interesting development, Pattern Energy is getting a sizable discount in exchange for letting Pattern Development decide when and how many turbines to sell.

Pattern Development 1.0 continues divesting its stake in Pattern Energy on the open market. As of July 9, Pattern Development 1.0 had 4.8M shares remaining. Averages of 30k-40k shares are sold each trading day representing approximately 2% of daily volume. At this rate, divestment should conclude by the end of 2018.

El Nino Watch

The El Nino Watch issued by the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA has recently been updated to reflect a 70-75% chance of El Nino formation in the next few months. An El Nino occurrence is determined by a deviation in sea surface temperatures by 0.5 degrees Celsius above normal conditions. El Nino is associated with a number of changes in weather patterns, including milder, warmer winters in the northern US and cooler, stormier weather in the southern states. These changes may affect the amount of wind captured by wind farms, as seen in the 2015 El Nino event, when Pattern Energy reported power production up to 20% below normal. It should be noted, however, that the 2015 El Nino was one of the longest, most severe El Ninos on record, with sea surface temperatures up to 2.5 degrees above normal. In contrast, the forecasted El Nino is currently predicted to top out at sea surface temperatures about 1 degree above normal:

Source: NOAA

It is difficult to predict what, if any, effect this will have on Pattern Energy power production this year, but it is something to be aware of.

Lingering Risks

The following concerns have been well-covered in previous articles on Pattern Energy, so I will only provide brief commentary:

Dividend coverage: Payout ratio expected to be 100% of midpoint CAFD guidance. This might improve slightly in 2019 with contributions from recent acquisitions and cost cutting initiatives, but will likely remain uncomfortably high. This is likely to remain the case until late 2020, when investments in Pattern Development begin providing returns.

Payout ratio expected to be 100% of midpoint CAFD guidance. This might improve slightly in 2019 with contributions from recent acquisitions and cost cutting initiatives, but will likely remain uncomfortably high. This is likely to remain the case until late 2020, when investments in Pattern Development begin providing returns. Growth capital: Recent low share prices have precluded access to equity markets, limiting growth. Management plans to eventually self-fund growth with retained earnings; however, this requires a reduction in the dividend payout ratio – a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem. A large portion of Pattern Energy’s current liquidity is likely earmarked for investment in Pattern Development ($150M invested so far out of $300M commitment).

Recent low share prices have precluded access to equity markets, limiting growth. Management plans to eventually self-fund growth with retained earnings; however, this requires a reduction in the dividend payout ratio – a bit of a chicken-and-egg problem. A large portion of Pattern Energy’s current liquidity is likely earmarked for investment in Pattern Development ($150M invested so far out of $300M commitment). Interest rate risk: Pattern Energy’s loans are largely hedged. However, interest rates are expected to continue rising for the foreseeable future, resulting in greater costs for new projects or refinances.

Pattern Energy’s loans are largely hedged. However, interest rates are expected to continue rising for the foreseeable future, resulting in greater costs for new projects or refinances. Foreign currency risk: Pattern Energy does hedge its foreign currency exposure. However, with increasing focus on acquisitions in Japan and Canada, this exposure may increase, resulting in increased costs and complexity.

Technicals

After a couple months in the $20 range, Pattern Energy has retreated back to the mid $17’s. RSI is indicating oversold conditions. Long-term investors may consider this a buying opportunity, but should watch to see if the critical support level at $16.50-$17.00 holds. If this level is breached, the stock will likely head to all-time lows at the $15 level. Short interest is elevated at approximately 15% of float.

Options Play

Selling the $17.50 Dec. 21 2018 put is looking interesting. At the current bid of $0.75, this implies a breakeven of $16.75 (locking in a 10% dividend yield) or a 4.3% return (22% annualized) if they expire worthless. Additionally, they expire a week before the next expected ex-div date so cash used to secure the puts could be used to capture the dividend if the price is still attractive.

Conclusion

Wind speed data from NOAA suggests that Pattern Energy power production will be below long term averages in Q3. The recent sale of the El Arrayan project provides some liquidity for additional acquisitions and the acquisition of the Mont Sainte-Marguerite project should help keep CAFD steady. Potential El Nino development may result in changes in weather patterns which may negatively affect production. The financial position remains precarious with questionable dividend coverage and limited capital for growth. I would currently rate Pattern Energy a speculative buy.

Pattern Energy is expected to report third quarter results in early November.

