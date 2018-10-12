AVEO Pharmaceuticals Enters A Critical Juncture Amid Stock Market Uncertainty. Will Its TKI-That-Could Prevail?

Expansions of reimbursement and hope for approval in the US are important catalysts for the company in the near term.

Please note that I am affiliated with Avisol Capital Partners and their Total Pharma Tracker service. They have also covered the companies in this article in their writings, and I wanted to make readers aware of the potential for overlapping coverage.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) became an unlikely underdog story when it was able to shepherd its tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), tivozanib, to its first approval in the European Union, spurring a recovery that all beleaguered long-term shareholders hope to experience in their stocks of interest.

Since then, the company has had to deal with the reality of pressure as a commercial-stage biotech, juggling new sales priorities with ongoing development of its flagship agent. The result has been a bit underwhelming for shareholders who bought into the excitement in the aftermath of the tivozanib approval.

Today, I want to take an updated look at AVEO and where the company stands today, including its current clinical pipeline, potential near-/mid-term catalysts, and whether it has the cash it will need to carry on to the next steps.

Clinical pipeline

AVEO's key product to develop remains tivozanib, which was first approved in the EU for first-line treatment of advanced renal cell cancer (RCC), but it has yet to gain this status in the United States. Moreover, RCC is a field crowded with effective treatment options, which has made standing out a challenge.

The fate of tivozanib is going to be determined by the results of the TIVO-3 trial, a randomized, phase 3 study comparing tivozanib to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) sorafenib in patients who have failed on 2 or 3 prior regimens for advanced RCC. Recently, the TIVO-3 Steering Committee recommended that top line analysis of this study begin, despite the target number of progression-free survival events not yet having been met. The original goal was to begin the top line analysis once 255 PFS events had occurred, but over the past several months, these have slowed down and the Steering Committee has recommended the analysis despite only 242 events being reached.

This will reduce the statistical power of the analysis by a small amount, but it should not have a dramatic impact on the overall findings from TIVO-3. If the findings are favorable, then I expect AVEO will submit an application for approval in 2019. It is likely that this submission will include seeking approval for first-line treatment, based on a significant PFS benefit observed over first-line sorafenib in TIVO-1.

In addition, AVEO is working to expand the pool of European countries that will reimburse tivozanib for use in advanced RCC. In all, the goal is to create as much exposure for the drug as a single agent in a highly competitive field.

However, arguably the biggest coup de grace that AVEO is pursuing comes in the form of a combination trial. The company is collaborating with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to conduct the TiNivo trial, a phase 1/2 study with the goal of assessing the safety and efficacy of tivozanib and the anti-PD-1 antibody nivolumab (branded Opdivo).

Earlier this year, at ASCO GU, AVEO revealed some findings from this combo study, demonstrating manageable safety and encouraging disease control. At the time of the analysis, 11 out of 14 patients remained on the study protocol. We will be getting an update of the results from TiNivo at ESMO 2018.

AVEO has a lot of potential riding on the TiNivo trial. If it plays out in the company's favor, then it has the leverage to make a break for other indications where tyrosine kinase inhibitors and immune checkpoint inhibitors are both treatment options, most notably liver cancer.

This combination has other important implications for the company's differentiation strategy in the market as well. One of the most important factors weighing in tivozanib's favor is its tolerability profile. In particular, there is a relatively low risk of important side effects like diarrhea and hand-foot skin reaction, both of which can undermine patient adherence to treatment and overall outcomes.

In fact, AVEO has highlighted that tivozanib treatment is associated with a lower risk of treatment interruption (patient stops taking the drug for a while due to toxicity) or dose reduction compared with other TKIs used for RCC.

Of course, we have to take these results with a grain of salt, as they are derived from cross-trial comparisons. However, the difference in rates appears rather striking, so even with some level of uncertainty about the differences in patient population, this improved tolerability profile seems legitimate.

That has important implications for the feasibility of combining tivozanib and nivolumab. Across oncology, addition of PD-1 inhibitors to TKI therapy has been marred by toxicity concerns, although there have been some successes. It is possible that a TKI with an improved tolerability profile could lead to a better-performing combo. I'm eager to see the results of TiNivo from ESMO, for sure, as I'm hoping for a deeper look at this preliminary efficacy.

Upcoming catalysts

AVEO has a number of shots on deck relating to tivozanib, with possible other catalysts emerging from its nascent drug programs in development. In late 2018 and into 2019, here are some of the items we can expect:

Top line data from TIVO-3, which will inform the likelihood of getting approval for tivozanib in the US. Submission of a new drug application to the FDA for tivozanib. Updated data from the expansion phase of TiNivo, giving a better sense of the feasibility and efficacy of the tivozanib-nivolumab combination. Updates on the development of ficlatuzumab, an HGF scavenger being studied in several solid tumors. Initiation of a phase 1 trial for CAN017, a HER3 antibody being developed in partnership with CANbridge Life Sciences in China.

Financial position

As of its Q2 2018 filing, AVEO maintains cash and equivalents of just over $18 million.

Meanwhile, the company marked a net gain for the quarter of $4 million, but this is largely due to an entry relating to a change in the fair value of its PIPE Warrant liability, as explained in the filing:

In May 2016, we issued the PIPE Warrants in connection with a private placement financing and recorded the warrants as a liability. The PIPE Warrants are subject to revaluation at each balance sheet date. In 2018 as compared to 2017, the change in fair value of the PIPE Warrant liability decreased by approximately $35.0 million and $34.1 million in the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, principally due to lower revaluations resulting from lower stock prices.



In 2018, we recorded approximate non-cash gains of $11.1 million and $9.7 million in the three-month and six-month periods, respectively, in our Statement of Operations attributable to the decreases in the fair value of the PIPE Warrant liability that principally resulted from a lower stock price of $2.26 on June 30, 2018 compared to the stock prices of $2.90 on March 31, 2018 and $2.79 on December 31, 2017.

As such, if we pay attention to the asset change from Q1 to Q2, we see that AVEO has shrunk its cash and securities position from $26.9 million in Q1 to the $18 million I noted earlier, for a net outflow of cash of about $7.9 million. On top of that, the company announced a sale of $5.7 million in stock back in August. Although AVEO did not press release that this transaction went through, it is safe to assume that the fundraising was successful.

This brings its cash position up to $23.7 million, less whatever expenses have been incurred since the Q2 2018 filing.

If we assume $11 million paper gain from the warrant liability, then AVEO's financial situation is still continuing to improve, with loss from operations shrinking by $2.3 million over the same period last year. This is due primarily to the cost sharing taken on by EUSA relating to development of tivozanib.

Given this, if AVEO continues to lose cash at the same rate that it has between Q1 and Q2, then it currently has 3 quarters of runway left.

How will the company address this? In part, AVEO expects specific developmental milestones from its EUSA partnership in the next several months, including milestone payments for reimbursement approvals in various EU countries. The company also anticipates a $20 million milestone upon finding positive data from TIVO-3, assuming that comes to pass. This gives it the opportunity to collect upwards of $28 million, which would more than double its cash runway and take the company into a time range where it may have approval for tivozanib in the US.

Strengths, risks, and opportunities

Strength: It is clear that AVEO has a good bit of promise going for it as it seeks to expand the window of opportunity for tivozanib. Getting the approval was a great start, and the company has executed methodically to grow the franchise. From my perspective, there is a very real shot that the company 1) gets the approvals it needs and 2) demonstrates the differentiation necessary to make tivozanib a legitimate force in the RCC space.

Risk: We cannot discount that AVEO is in a shaky position regarding cash for now, which always makes investors nervous. The company's current holding of 3 quarters of cash simply won't cut it, and it definitely needs more time to mature into a profitable company. Granted, the milestone payments it expects to collect are substantial, and they could well change the game for AVEO. However, until they're in hand, investors are probably going to remain wary.

Opportunity: This creates an imbalance in perception for savvy investors in AVEO. The market doesn't value "potential" milestones all that highly, but then it reacts strongly when that cash is put in hand. When you consider the shots on deck the company has, there is a good chance for a serious appreciation of value upon realization of its most important clinical goals.

Risk: AVEO continues to operate by the skin of its teeth, with optimistic cash runways becoming depleted by the time it hopes to be getting approval for tivozanib in the US. And that assumes that it gets approval at all, which is no guarantee. By every indication so far, TIVO-3 has been a success, but would be investors need to be cautious about becoming overly optimistic before they see the data, since all we have to go on so far is AVEO's guidance, which is decidedly weighted in favor of presenting every event in the most positive light.

Conclusions

AVEO maintains a very interesting set of opportunities and risks. On the one hand, it has a very real shot at becoming a legitimate competitor to blockbuster agents like sunitinib and cabozantinib in the management of RCC. However, the market is seeing the competitive landscape and the cash position of the company as it currently stands, and it has decided that AVEO should not be priced at the same premium as a company like Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL).

If TIVO-3 works out, and if AVEO can definitively resolves its cash issues, then I see no reason why it can't appreciate to a $1 or $2 billion market cap company in the next few years. Even if it has to dilute another time or two, that level of appreciation would make the risk worth it for an investor who is currently on the sidelines.

So, while there is definitely risk in play here, I lean toward being optimistic about AVEO's mid- and long-term potential. The company has the potential to de-risk with the help of milestone payments. Its assets are not locked into the stock market and other investment vehicles (which are currently showing signs of weakness). The company has a lot of upcoming catalysts that could propel it past the mid-cap valuation it currently holds.

As such, in terms of a tentative investing strategy, I would consider implementing a position soon, as AVEO share price is clearly depressed compared with its valuation in the aftermath of approval. Then, I would have a portion of the investment I intended to make ready to buy in at a juncture where the company has solidified its cash position. If it does realize this $28 million in milestones, then the near term has been de-risked considerably.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.