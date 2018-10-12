Technology Has Fallen: Alphabet Is A Conviction Buy With 30% Upside

In periods of market turmoil, the best way to position a stock portfolio is by sticking with high quality companies.

Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) is one of the highest quality stocks in the world due to its almost monopolistic entrenchment as the search engine of choice among American users. High quality business models however do not protect companies from seeing their stock prices suffer in periods of market volatility. The recent pullback in GOOGL has left shares very attractively priced. I rate shares a strong buy with 30% upside the next twelve months.

Markets Tumbling And I’m Shopping

This has been a tumultuous week for the markets. The S&P 500 has tumbled 6% and GOOGL almost 10%:

This has come while world economies remain on edge (perhaps due to the tensions with China) as well as when the ten-year treasury yields continue to spike:

As someone who tends to buy, not sell amid market pessimism, I decided it was time to go shopping for high quality stocks and GOOGL fits the bill.

Advertising As A Defensive Model

Whenever the markets sell-off, or any stock sells off for that matter, a key decision takes place:

Do nothing - but this is unpopular among busy-bodies like your author.

Sell - if the thesis has changed then there is no reason to be a bag holder.

Buy - the thesis is intact and the stock is simply cheaper than yesterday.

With the case of GOOGL, I asked myself: would rising interest rates and a falling stock price negatively impact their financial results? I think the answer is a resounding no. As we will see later, GOOGL has a best in class balance sheet, meaning that rising interest rates have little direct impact to their ability to acquire financing or run the business. GOOGL is also a net repurchaser of their common stock, thus a falling stock price also does not impact their cost of capital.

As for their business, this is as good a moment as any to tout the high quality defensiveness it provides. As we can see below, GOOGL has dominated the search engine market for the past decade:

(Statista)

When viewing the above data, I was surprised to see the rise from Microsoft (MSFT) search, but because this rise has occurred at the same time that Oath has been losing market share, GOOGL has more or less simply maintained their dominance. This strangle on search combined with their video streaming business YouTube essentially gives GOOGL prime advertising real estate. Because they get the most visitors and engagement, GOOGL is able to maintain high demand from advertisers. As we can see below, this has led to rapid revenue growth:

It is impressive that GOOGL has been able to maintain the high growth even at double-digit billion numbers. I believe this is likely to continue due to the outsized advantages that GOOGL offers over traditional advertising, namely data analytics and targeted advertising. GOOGL is penetrating a market which in my opinion is posing little defense to their onslaught. As we can see below, there is still significant advertising revenue to be seized from traditional forms of advertising:

(Internet Advertising Revenue Report)

Now as the market falls, some may be wondering if an economic recession is on the horizon. I’m no expert at economic analysis, but let’s assume a recession of some sort does occur. I have the opinion that in such an economy, GOOGL will hold up better than most as a defensive business model due to a little bit of game theory. I find it unlikely that advertisers can cut back significantly on advertising even in a market downturn, because doing so would risk losing market share and suffer long-term consequences.

I think the business model of GOOGL very much resembles that of consumer staples or real estate in that revenues are recurring and will not show cyclical moves in a downturn. We will of course have to see if my hypothesis proves true, as despite GOOGL performing well during the 2007-2008 recession, that was also at a point where GOOGL was so small that growth could persist even in such difficult circumstances.

The Kickers Aren’t Bad Either

While I mainly focus on their core advertising business, it’s important to not ignore their “other bets.” These projects currently contribute negative income to their bottom line, but their future potential is very promising. In particular, their self-driving division Waymo is valued by fellow author Warwick Simons to be around $200 billion. Considering that I find GOOGL attractive on the basis of advertising alone, such a “lottery shot” is simply icing on the cake.

Balance Sheet

As stated earlier, one of the key investment drivers for GOOGL is their pristine balance sheet. Whereas many companies in the U.S. are highly indebted, GOOGL, on the other hand, has minimal debt, at $3.98 billion versus $102.25 billion in cash and marketable securities. This amounts to a net cash position of nearly $100 billion which is just about 13% of their market cap. This means that GOOGL has virtually zero chance of bankruptcy and is not directly impacted by rising interest rates.

In fact, GOOGL has the flexibility to utilize their large cash position to take advantage of the market volatility and execute their share repurchase program at depressed prices. I would even point out that GOOGL should be able to take leverage of at least 1.5 times EBITDA, which would increase their share repurchase potential even further.

Valuation And Price Target

With 703 million in shares outstanding, GOOGL sells for a $767.7 billion market cap. When looking at earnings, it is easy to make the mistake of thinking that GOOGL looks extremely expensive at 50 times earnings. The problem is that GOOGL paid one-time fines to the European Commission that's subtracted from net income. Adding back the $5.07 billion fine paid this year, and GOOGL is projected to earn about $48 per share this year. This suggests that GOOGL trades at about 22.7 times earnings.

As discussed earlier, GOOGL has a large cash position which could be used for share repurchases. Adjusted for cash, GOOGL sells for a $676 billion market cap, or 19.7 times earnings net of cash. I should emphasize that GOOGL could take even more debt which means that they are even cheaper when adjusted for future debt. For a company with such high quality earnings and balance sheet, this is just too cheap - my 12-month price target for GOOGL is 30 times earnings (before adjusting for cash) or $1440, and I think that’s still conservative.

Risks

I have been critical of the capital allocation policies at GOOGL, in particular, their lack of a dividend and disappointingly small share repurchase program. Despite what looks to be very undervalued shares, management has thus far made no indication of increasing the aggressiveness of their share repurchase program. Compare this with Apple (AAPL) and their announced $100 billion repurchase program and the divergence is clear. Meanwhile, GOOGL’s cash hoard continues to grow - I am hopeful that management will start acting more like a mature company and return more cash to shareholders.

GOOGL has suffered many regulatory fines, including the aforementioned $5 billion this year. While I have adjusted their earnings for the one-time expense, if GOOGL were to continue receiving and paying such fines in the future, then these expenses would become more recurring and something shareholders should expect consistently. I do not think that this is necessarily likely, but GOOGL already has paid fines in both 2017 and 2018 to the European Commission - this is a risk that must be closely monitored.

Conclusion

It’s painful to look at your portfolio when the market crashes - I know that feeling. But such volatility creates buying opportunities in the best quality stocks - case in point GOOGL now trades at less than 20 times earnings net of cash. Shares have 32% upside and thus are a very strong buy.

