OPEC September Production Data

The below charts were created with data from the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report and the data through September 2018.

OPEC crude only was up 132,000 barrels per day in September to 32,761,000 bpd. That is still 650,000 barrels per day below their all-time high in October of 2016.

August production was revised up by 63,000 bpd so production was actually up 195,000 bpd from what was reported last month.

Iranian production was down 150,000 barrels per day in September. Sanctions are beginning to have an effect.

Iraqi production was up only slightly in September but they seem to be holding at their new all-time high.

Kuwait was also up slightly in September. I think they will be holding at this level for a while.

Libya was up 103,000 barrels per day in September.

Nigeria was up 26,000 barrels per day in September.

Saudi Arabia was up 108,000 barrels per day in September. They are now only 114,000 bpd below their high in December 2016.

The UAE was up 30,000 bpd in September. They are 86,000 barrels per day below their high in December 2006.

And Venezuela continues to plunge toward total collapse.

OPEC big 5 was flat in September. Declines from Iran was offset by gains from the other four.

The other 10 OPEC producers were up 130,000 barrels per day in September in addition to the 345,000 bpd it was up in August. The lion's share of this increase came from Libya and Nigeria.

If OPEC's data is correct then the world reached a new all-time high in total liquids production in September.

I have received data for all the world's largest fields, created in 2013 by Mike Horn who is now deceased. He used the data of many of the great geologists who worked in the Middle East. His sources are listed below:

There are 1,048 fields listed in this index. They are sorted by country. I list below the Saudi fields and then the fifty largest fields. I will post other data in later posts.

All Saudi Arabia fields:

The Fifty largest fields in the world.