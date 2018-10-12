FDL: Take A Dive Into This Dividend Fund

"Having now reached a point where danger might be reasonably apprehended... strict diligence observed in the duty of sentinels"



- William Henry Ashley

There’s a lot of classic investment logic behind the rotation into equity income names. Rising treasury yields do more than just pull investors in with the promise of more stable income - they reprice risk through the equity markets. So, if you’re locking in gains on tech stocks but need to stay invested, value stocks look like the way to go and dividend payers are typically less volatile, but read a little further before you decide to go all “Benjamin Graham” and load up on discarded dividend payers.

Most people might only associate October with pumpkin spice coffee and Halloween candy, but investors know that it’s also one of the most volatile months of the year, and 2018 is shaping up to be a doozy. What started as a bout of sector rotation out of technology and into late-cycle favorites like bank stocks shifted into a full-blown retreat on Wednesday as the carnage at the top of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) pushed it out of its uptrend channel, below its 50-day moving average and right up against its 200-day moving average (see SPY chart below).

Normally, this is the part when you’d cue either the “BTFD” or bear memes, but this time, at least compared to all the others over the almost last decade, might actually be different. As always, the Fed has made it clear which side of the market it’s on, but this time it’s not yours, thanks to a juiced economy that has the Fed eager to raise rates and remove excess liquidity. That move has been so well forecasted that a wholesale rotation was underway into financials that had even lifted those life insurance stocks like Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) and MetLife (NYSE:MET) that we’ve already talked about, but our ETFG Behavioral charts showed the money didn’t stop there. Not only did classic defensive favorites like utilities see their scores rise, but a broad range of dividend-paying sectors started climbing the charts, including MLPs and broader, equity income funds.

Happy Times for Sad Stocks

There’s no denying that pockets of value (pun intended) among equities still existed even this late into the bull cycle, typically concentrated in a few sectors like consumer retail, telecommunications and industrials, and most presented using the same diagnostic tools. Scanning for low P/E and P/E ratios, high dividend yields and a lousy outlook would bring up a lot of the same names, like Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR), which we discussed in the article “Frontier Communications: Creating Potential with ETF Flows." Even former titans like General Electric (NYSE:GE) and IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) - somehow both still with market caps over $100 billion - would make the cut, and while each of those stocks may have missed out on those big tech gains, they’ve found a new role as “safety plays” in dangerous times.

In fact, if you look at the trailing returns for the S&P 500 through 10/09 (before the rotation became a rout), you’ll notice a few clear patterns among the winners and losers for the trailing week. Separating the S&P components into declines, you can quickly see that the biggest winners were those deep value stocks, with the 50 stocks with the lowest P/B ratios (ranging from 0.00 to 1.35x) having a median return of 1.26%, compared to a 3.16% loss for the 50 with the highest P/B scores and a .89% loss for the S&P 500 as a whole. You can see in the table that you’ll get a similar story by looking at the P/E ratio, although things are a bit murkier with the dividend yield, at least between the top and bottom payers. If you compare the top 50 highest yielders with the non-payers, however, the results are startling. The median return for non-payers was down over 3.6%, versus a minor .16% loss for the top 50 highest yielders.

All funds are equal, but some are more equal than others

So, why are we sounding a little hesitant on buying cheap dividend stocks? Our concern isn’t so much the logic behind the strategy as the tools available to investors to carry it out, with a wide range of performance both within the dividend income space and value funds overall, not to mention the fact that most investors treat all value funds interchangeably. First off, there’s a clear difference between a value, deep value and dividend income funds.

Value is clearly intended for index replication with an implicit factor tilt and is typically tied to a larger benchmark from S&P, Russell or MSCI, although some might have an income target or pull from a broader universe. Most of the larger, more well-known funds are market-cap weighted and are rebalanced only annually.

is clearly intended for index replication with an implicit factor tilt and is typically tied to a larger benchmark from S&P, Russell or MSCI, although some might have an income target or pull from a broader universe. Most of the larger, more well-known funds are market-cap weighted and are rebalanced only annually. Deep value is exactly what the name implies, the most downtrodden stocks typically measured by P/B, with the best-known fund in the space being the Deep Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DVP) - although given how out-of-fashion deep value has been, most funds simply try to brand themselves as value or income. The distinguishing characteristic is usually a rigorous mechanical screening process and often a focus on capital gains over income.

is exactly what the name implies, the most downtrodden stocks typically measured by P/B, with the best-known fund in the space being the - although given how out-of-fashion deep value has been, most funds simply try to brand themselves as value or income. The distinguishing characteristic is usually a rigorous mechanical screening process and often a focus on capital gains over income. Dividend Income is even more self-explanatory and typically has some sort of rule in place on needing growing or at least stable earnings rather than just having a high current yield. Funds typically also cast a wider net, with many going beyond the most common benchmarks and focusing on everyone who trades on the NYSE or Nasdaq.

Each has its own unique strategy and focus with little overlap beyond that the dividends are typically qualified, which means no REITs or MLPS which stay in their own categories, and which is why the performance ranges between them are so wide. So, as the title implies, not all “dividend” funds are created equal.

Wednesday’s rout threw things into even starker perspective, with most traditional value funds down anywhere from 2% to 2.5%, dividend income funds off closer to 2% and DVP down somewhere in between, cushioned by large allocations to more retail-oriented names that make up 40% of the portfolio like CVS and Macy’s (NYSE:M). For the others, their success at limiting downside losses came down to having higher utilities allocations, with most funds typically falling into two patterns for how they got there. Either they were more “constrained” in their stock universe, which increases their chances of owning utilities, like with the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSE:SPHD), or they had little-to-no cap on how much of a single sector they could own, like the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers Portfolio ETF (NASDAQ:PEY), which sets a relatively high cap for single sector exposure at 25% and with no more than 12 names in it.

Both funds have a strong track record during downturns, but again, that’s largely due to heavy utilities ownership, which is generally a permanent feature, which means investors can experience significant lag depending on whether utilities are in favor. For investors looking for a more dynamic approach, we’d suggest checking out the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDL), which has lagged over the last year but has managed to do an excellent job of surviving the turmoil of the past few days. Like most income funds, FDL has an overweight to utilities, although its 13% allocation is significantly below that of SPHD or PEY, thanks to sector caps, while the ability to build its portfolio from a broad universe (essentially 97% of the market) that gives it more diversity than your average income fund.

What sets it apart from other funds is how it combines some of the best features of its competitors into a single strategy. First, there’s the broad universe, but add to it the focus on not just dividend growth but also the ability to continue paying it going forward (fewer cigar butts here), then weighting the portfolio by “available dividends.” That means using dividends per available share, measured by free float where other funds tend to stick to market cap weightings or dividend weightings that rely on yield, enhancing the amount in smaller, more beaten-up stocks.

Those features give FDL a more large-to-mega cap feel, with the average market cap over $100 billion, compared to $14-15 billion for DVP or PEY and $38 billion for SPHD, thanks to big positions in telecom and energy stocks at the top of the portfolio holdings report. AT&T (NYSE:T) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) both have more than 9% of the allocation, while Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) average around 6%. VZ and those energy stocks have certainly cushioned the fund over the last week, because while FDL has lagged behind many of its competitors over the past year, the recent performance has shined with a 2.2% return over the last three months, while the broader markets were flat; but more crucially, it was down only 2.67% from the October 4th through noon on the 11th. Compare that to a 5.4% drawdown for the S&P 500, a nearly 4% loss for the iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) or a 4.6% pullback for DVP.

So, while dividend income might be a good strategy for those who want to stay invested, remember that what funds you pick is almost as important as the strategy itself.

