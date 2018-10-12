J.C. Penney: The Anticipated Effect Of Sears's Potential Closure

This can be seen in Hudson's Bay Canada's results, where the effect of Sears Canada's closure on its sales is difficult to determine.

The benefit may be hard to separate out from the effect of other items though, including whatever changes Jill Soltau starts making.

I estimate that J.C. Penney will see its 2019 comps improve by +1.4% over current trends if Sears ends up closing down soon.

Reports indicate that Sears is being pressured to liquidate its assets, which may result in its stores closing after the holiday season. If this occurs, J.C. Penney (JCP) is likely to see some modest benefit from Sears going out of business soon.

Impact On J.C. Penney

Earlier in 2018, I looked at the potential impact of Sears going out of business on J.C. Penney's sales. The conclusion then was that if Sears had gone out of business at the end of 2017/beginning of 2018, then J.C. Penney would gain approximately +3.5% in revenues. However, since Sears has been closing stores for a while, J.C. Penney has been receiving some boost from Sears closures in past years.

This means that J.C. Penney's base comps trends would be slightly negative in recent years excluding the benefit of Sears store closures, resulting in an estimate that J.C. Penney's 2018 comps would be +2.6% if Sears went out of business at the end of 2017/beginning of 2018.

The numbers change based on Sears going out of business at the end of 2018 instead. The revised calculation would see J.C. Penney's 2019 comps end up at around +1.4% if its underlying comps trends otherwise remain the same as in 2018 (flat comps with Sears's current rate of store closures).

Hudson's Bay's Canadian results serve as a cautionary note around expecting J.C. Penney to benefit in a huge way from a mass shutdown of Sears/Kmart stores though.

Sears Canada closed its stores towards the end of the 2017 fiscal year after liquidating during the 2017 holiday season. Since then, Hudson's Bay's DSG segment (Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters) reported -0.6% comps in Q1 2018 and -3.8% comps in Q2 2018. This comps number has been dragged down by poor performance at Lord & Taylor, but Hudson's Bay Canada accounts for the majority of the segment, so the segment's numbers should be better if there was a large boost from Sears Canada's closure.

For comparison, the DSG segment's performance involved comps of -2.6% in Q4 2017, -3.7% in Q3 2017 and -1.6% in Q2 2017. The sales benefit from Sears Canada's closure is hard to distinguish from other items that affect Hudson's Bay's sales, so it seems fairly modest. Sears Canada's relative size compared to Hudson's Bay Canada at the time of its liquidation is similar to Sears Holdings' relative size (based on merchandise sales) now compared to J.C. Penney.

Credit Card Agreement

In other news, J.C. Penney is extending its credit card agreement with Synchrony until 2027. The current agreement was set to expire in 2020. This extension was widely expected and is beneficial to both Synchrony and J.C. Penney. Although J.C. Penney's credit card income has been falling the last couple of years, it is still expected to be around $275 million this year and plays a large role in keeping J.C. Penney afloat. The termination of Sears Canada's credit card agreement noticeably accelerated its descent into bankruptcy.

With Walmart (NYSE:WMT) changing its credit card partnership to Capital One from Synchrony, J.C. Penney is one of Synchrony's top two remaining programs (along with Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)).

J.C. Penney is also receiving $50 million in one-time payments ($30 million in fiscal year 2018 and $20 million in fiscal year 2019) as part of the agreement with Synchrony. I believe that the $50 million is a signing/extension bonus that is independent of the regular credit card income that J.C. Penney receives.

This appears to be a reasonable bonus given other examples. J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) received around a $0.8 million signing bonus for its credit card agreement, and it generates around $5 million in credit card income per year, so the ratio of signing bonus to annual credit card income is similar. As well, J.C. Penney received $75 million in late 2012 for extending its credit card agreement, but that $75 million also included an advance on J.C. Penney's 2013 gain share as J.C. Penney's financial situation was in a free-fall at the time.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney is likely to see a modest benefit to its comps if Sears ends up liquidating its stores soon. I estimate that J.C. Penney's 2019 comps will end up around +1.4% if its underlying comps trends otherwise remain the same. However, whatever benefit J.C. Penney gets from Sears closing down may be hard to separate out from other factors such as the changes that Jill Soltau may implement.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to our portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long JCP via KTP.