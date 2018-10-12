Wall Street Breakfast: Q3 Earnings Season Begins

Economy

China's export engine kicked into high gear in September, producing a record trade surplus of $34.13B with the U.S. that could intensify an already heated trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. The figure further surged to $225.79B over the January-September period as President Trump threatens an additional $267B of tariffs.

"I can tell you that personally I think I feel more optimistic today than I did a couple of weeks ago [about a Brexit deal], because we have been frankly complaining for some time that the other side wasn't really engaging with us, didn't seem to share our sense of urgency," said Philip Hammond, U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer. "That has gone away. It is absolutely clear now that the other side is trying to move this forward."

As overseas steelmakers shut out of the U.S., Canada is imposing new quotas and tariffs on imports of seven categories of steel to head off a potential rise in imports seek new customers. A tariff of 25% will apply starting Oct. 25, 2018 to imports "in cases where the level of imports from trading partners exceeds historical norms," and cover products like heavy plate, concrete reinforcing bar and energy tubular products.

"Our position is that expensive energy is back... And it poses a threat to economic growth," the IEA wrote in its closely watched monthly report. As a result of soaring energy prices, the agency revised down its demand outlook over the next two years to 1.3M bpd in 2018 and 1.4 bpd in 2019. Oil prices have surged more than 25% this year, with President Trump repeatedly blaming OPEC for rising gasoline costs.

North Carolina pastor Andrew Brunson will likely be handed back his passport today following a court case in Turkey, where he has faced terrorism charges. His release could help improve relations between President Trump and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The U.S. slapped sanctions on Turkish government officials this summer over the case, sending the country's financial markets into a tailspin.

Corporate sponsors and leaders, including the New York Times (NYSE:NYT), Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and UBER, are pulling out Saudi Arabia's three-day conference known as "Davos in the desert," set to begin on Oct. 23. Richard Branson has also suspended Saudi discussions over a proposed $1B investment in Virgin's space companies, although President Trump said he saw no reason to block investment in the U.S. over the Jamal Khashoggi case.