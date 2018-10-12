THW: A Comforting Healthcare Fund In A Turbulent Market

The past week or so has certainly been an ugly one for stock investors as the market has declined by 5.18% since Monday's open (using SPY as a proxy for the market). There is certainly cause to believe that we have not seen the end of it yet as rising bond yields make that asset class increasingly appealing compared to stocks (although I still do not recommend bond funds) and declining markets begin to cascade as traders begin to get served margin calls.

There may be some questions about how an investor should ride out the forthcoming pain. One option may be to rotate into high-yielding funds owning companies in a defensive sector such as healthcare. One such fund to consider is the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW).

Why Healthcare?

In the introduction to this article, I stated that healthcare is a defensive sector. This is because it is largely resistant to economic fluctuations. Let us face it, when a person needs healthcare services, they are not going to especially care how the broader economy is performing as obtaining services may be necessary to keep living. Therefore, healthcare companies tend to hold up better in an economic downturn than do stocks of companies that are heavily dependent on discretionary spending.

At this point, one may wonder why this is important as the United States is not currently in a recession nor are any economists seriously predicting one in the near future. This does not change the overall concept however as a declining market may still result in lower discretionary spending levels. This is due to the wealth effect. In short, the market plunge has been making individuals feel less wealthy so they invariably cut back on spending money. This would undoubtedly hurt companies dependent on consumer wealth levels the most.

Admittedly, THW has not been immune to this market sell-off. For most of the past month, the shares have traded for just over $14. They closed at $12.90 today.

Source: Seeking Alpha

That is a 7.86% decline, which is significant. However, this market decline is unlikely to have any impact on the ability of the underlying businesses whose stocks are held by the fund to continue to produce earnings and pay and raise their dividends. Thus, the market decline has presented us with the opportunity to buy into a very high quality defensive fund at a cheaper price than it was just a week ago. This is something that should appeal to all of us.

Aside from merely being a defensive sector, healthcare is likely to deliver some modicum of growth going forward. One reason for this is that the 75 million-strong Baby Boomer generation is aging. As I discussed in my previous article on THW, the members of this generation are currently aged 53-72. This means that in ten years, the oldest members of the generation will be more than eighty years old, with the remainder reaching that point over the following two decades.

As a general rule, a person's use of healthcare services tends to increase dramatically once they hit that age. As the Baby Boomer generation is larger than any generation that came before, we can conclude that their demand for healthcare services will force the industry to expand to meet this need.

The Fund Portfolio

So, how exactly is THW invested in the industry? What exactly are we buying when we purchase shares of the fund? Well, the stated purpose of the fund is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in both debt and equity securities of companies operating in the healthcare industry. Currently, the bulk of the portfolio is invested in pharmaceutical companies, with healthcare providers and services coming in a very distant second:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

There can be certain risks inherent in investing in pharmaceuticals. One of the most notable of these risks is that many pharmaceutical companies are only small firms with a single drug or a very small pipeline. Companies such as this can have difficulty in bear markets, particularly, if the company has not yet reached profitability and is still dependent on the capital markets to fund their research. Fortunately, this is not the case with the pharmaceutical companies in THW's portfolio. As we can see from this list of the fund's top ten holdings, it is mostly invested in some of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

As my long-time readers may already be aware, I generally dislike seeing any individual holding in a closed-end fund account for more than 5% of its total assets. This is because such a situation can expose the fund's portfolio as a whole to indiosyncratic risk with respect to those companies that have an outsized weighting. We have four such companies here and while none of them is especially likely to encounter financial problems that would drag down the portfolio as a whole, this is still a risk of which we should be aware.

Distributions

One of the nicest things about THW that should help investors ride out the volatility in the market is the fund's exceptionally high distribution yield. THW pays a monthly distribution of $0.1167 per share. It has been paying this same distribution since at least October 2016:

Source: Tekla Capital Markets

At the fund's current share price of $12.90, this gives it a distribution yield of 10.86%. This alone from a relatively safe sector should provide an appealing way for an investor to ride out the market turbulence.

Valuation

A second appeal can be found in the fund's valuation. Closed-end funds are typically valued based on their net asset value, which is the total market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. As a general rule, we want to buy a closed-end fund at a discount to net asset value because that means that we are acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth.

Historically, THW does trade at a discount to net asset value and that is the case now. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent reported net asset value is $14.68, which was from October 10. As the market declined on October 11, it is likely a bit lower than that now, but it is highly unlikely that it is below the fund's current $12.90 share price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Tekla World Healthcare Fund offers investors a good way to ride out the current turbulent market in a relatively safe sector. The current double-digit yield provides a nice source of cash that helps to offset any losses elsewhere and the fundamentals of healthcare are quite solid. I will admit that having this fund in my portfolio is making it less stressful to watch the market's daily declines.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.