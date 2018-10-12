New Dividend Machine Eaton

Let's review my criteria for picking a dividend machine and then I will explain why I am adding to Eaton Corp. (NYSE:ETN).

Dividend exceeds 10-year U.S. Treasury.

EPS (earnings per share) greater than dividend.

Dividend growth equal to or exceeding inflation.

Recent revenue growth.

D/E (debt-to-equity ratio) less than 1 or equal to industry standard.

Dividend Exceeds 10-Year U.S. Treasury

This is the hurdle that is hardest to meet as interest rates are going up. Why not just buy a 10-year Treasury and go play golf? In 10 years, your principal will be returned by the government, but due to inflation, the spending power of the returned principal will be diminished. Using this logic, I can buy a stock with a yield close to the 10-year Treasury if I feel both my principal and income will grow over those 10 years. (See 1-year graph of 10-year Treasury courtesy of MarketWatch.)

EPS Must Exceed Dividend

This metric seems so simple, but companies with externalities outside their control may need to take a charge off against earnings during a given quarter. This is not the case with ETN. With this company, we have a straightforward EPS measure.

For ETN, earnings at $7.06 far exceed the dividend payout, which is $2.64. This ratio is oftentimes referred to as payout ratio. A high payout ratio is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you would like a company to pay the stockholders as much as possible. On the other hand, a stock that has a big cushion between EPS and dividend payout is less likely to cut or suspend the dividend. For conservative investors, this is critical.

Dividend Growth

All the time I helped other people manage their money, I emphasized that in 20 years, your non-discretionary expenses will double. I have been through this twice, and I can verify that for this average girl, the projection is accurate and must be included in your financial plan.

You can ladder bonds as yield goes up, or you can put some of your income investments in stocks with solid dividend growth. This post is not to discuss the vagaries of high current dividend versus low dividend yield but high dividend growth. You must have dividend growth to meet your long-term income goals.

Eaton meets that goal with a 10% dividend increase recently and an average of over 11% increase annually over the past five years.

Recent Revenue Growth

In a previous post I wrote this week, I looked at 5 stocks with a combined average yield above 5%. I looked at around 20 stocks, but finding stocks with positive revenue growth was very difficult. ETN describes its business as "Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees in 59 countries and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries."

The company suffers from exchange and tariff issues but prevails as an energy generator despite these challenges. Revenues in 2015 were $20,855 (m) and in 2017 $20,040 (m). That is flat to down a bit. However, looking at its two most recent quarters, you see distinct revenue growth over the same two quarters one year ago.

2017 Quarter 1 = $4,848 - 2018 Quarter 1 = $5,251

2017 Quarter 2 = $5,132 - 2018 Quarter 2 = $5,487

D/E Ratio

Debt-to-equity ratio is very important to me. A pristine balance sheet makes life much easier when we face the headwinds of increasing interest rates. For a power generator, Eaton has always carried a very respectable amount of debt. Its debt-to-equity ratio is .40 (Source: MSN Money).

Dividend Machine Fundamentals

The table below presents ETN's Dividend Machine bonafides.

I believe Eaton deserves to be a Dividend Machine. I will add it to my 2018 Model Portfolio that I post in this blog and will be adding to my current position.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Long ETN.