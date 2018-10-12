CVS Health Is Still A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/11/18)

OptiNose is a specialty pharmacy company, and Cramer thinks this is a tough business.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 11.

Bullish Calls

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): It's a fine stock. Buy it.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS): It's a good, regulated natural gas utility. Cramer likes Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) too.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): Cramer said he was shocked at the CFO's departure, but he still likes the stock after the merger.

Bearish Calls

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC): "It's at $21. If they don't get a buyer, the stock goes to $17. If they do get a buyer, they go to $23. So it's $3 up, $3 down. For me, that means don't buy."

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD): The stock keeps going down and the yield gets bigger, moving towards a red flag. Don't buy.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN): Cramer has not liked the specialty pharmacy companies for the past 3 years.

:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

