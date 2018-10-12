Is Chipotle Mexican Grill A Bargain After Its Recent Correction?

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) enjoyed an impressive 70% rally this year, from $308 at the beginning of the year to $526 in August. However, in the last two months, the rally has stalled and the stock has incurred a 17% correction. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock has now become a bargain.

First of all, Chipotle suffered from a long series of food safety incidents in the last three years. However, it replaced its CEO with the CEO of Taco Bell early this year. This has proved a game-changer for the stock. In the first half of the year, the company grew its revenues by 8%, assisted by a 2.8% increase in its same-store sales. The traffic slightly decreased but management resorted to meaningful price hikes and thus achieved high revenue growth and 28% growth in the adjusted earnings per share [EPS].

Even better, in the most recent conference call, management raised its guidance for the same-store sales of this year, from low single-digit growth to low-to-mid single-digit growth. Thanks to its strong performance, Chipotle has achieved record revenues in the last 12 months. In addition, thanks to the approximate 5% annual growth in the number of stores and the positive momentum in the same-store sales, the company seems to have ample room for future growth. Moreover, Chipotle has been reducing its share count at a 2%-3% average annual rate in recent years, thus further enhancing its earnings per share.

On the other hand, while Chipotle is poised to achieve record revenues this year, it is expected to earn only $8.57 per share this year. These earnings are only slightly above half of the record EPS of $15.10, which the restaurant chain posted three years ago. This pronounced divergence between the revenues and the earnings has been caused by a steep decrease in the operating margin of the company, from 17.3% in 2015 to 6.7% this year.

CMG Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

As a side note, management tends to report a “restaurant level operating margin,” which it calculates in a different way. However, this may be misleading, as investors should realize that the company is earning about half of what it used to earn despite the record revenues. To cut a long story short, Chipotle has managed to enter a strong recovery phase thanks to the opening of new stores and the price hikes it has implemented. Nevertheless, its performance per store is still much worse than it was three years ago.

Moreover, the company has not managed to eliminate food safety incidents. To be sure, hundreds of Chipotle’s customers were affected in July by a type of bacteria found in meat that was left at ambient temperature for hours. The company has repeatedly tried to improve its safety measures but such a widespread incident reveals that there is still significant health risk in its restaurants. This factor may help explain the persistently poor traffic in the stores this year.

While the poor traffic and the food safety incidents are points of concern, the strong performance of Chipotle and its growth prospects outweigh the negative factors. Thanks to the meaningful growth rate of the store count, the same-store sales growth and the share repurchases, I believe that Chipotle will remain in recovery mode in the upcoming years and will soon return to the record EPS it achieved in 2015.

However, the market has already priced most of this expected recovery in the stock. Despite its recent correction, Chipotle is still trading at 50.6 times this year’s expected EPS. This is certainly an extremely high P/E ratio. Even if we assume the most optimistic scenario, in which the company will return to its record EPS of $15.10 in two years, the stock will still be trading at 28.7 times those record EPS. Of course, the valuation of the stock may remain elevated for a considerable period.

However, whenever an unforeseen headwind shows up, such as deceleration or another food safety incident or a recession, the stock will have huge downside risk. While the valuation of the stock is likely to remain rich throughout the strong recovery of the company, those who purchase the stock at its current price should be aware of the downside risk in the event of an unexpected headwind.

The bottom line

The change in the CEO position has proved a game-changer for Chipotle. The company has eventually turned around and has strong growth prospects ahead. However, the market has already priced a great portion of future growth in the stock. On the one hand, the stock is likely to maintain its extremely rich valuation as long as it maintains its strong business momentum. On the other hand, the stock carries a high amount of risk, which will become evident whenever an unforeseen headwind shows up. Therefore, despite its recent correction, Chipotle has not become a bargain yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.