S&P 500: Bulls Must Hold Here

It's amazing how fast things can change in the market, and this is precisely why it's important to have a watchful eye and play defense as soon as you see the boogeyman coming around the corner. While I came into the month of October at a long position of 85% in my long-term portfolio, I was down to a 50% exposure and selling into strength before the start of this week. After this week's continued selling, I now have my largest cash position since Q1 of 2016.

There were several red flags showing up over the past week and a half which forced me to move into a much heavier cash position, and I discussed my move to pare back exposure in my article last week "S&P-500: Sentiment Getting More Complacent." While previous occurrences of complacency have not led to waterfall declines like we saw this week, this one clearly did and it's a reason why I've always taken an approach of playing defense first, and adjusting as needed later.

The heavy selling pressure in the S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq with no support at any of the key moving averages was a clear change of character within the indexes, and we're now seeing how quickly sentiment can change when price action changes drastically. I have exited my full position in my 3x S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) for a 102% gain from my entry at $20.71 in April of 2016. While I may not have sold out near the lows, it's been a nice run and I'm happy to lock in a 100% profit and wait for a better opportunity to re-enter.

It's likely I'm going to get quite a bit of flack for posting about my heavy cash position now, but I was warning others to raise cash more than 7 trading days ago now. I put together a 45-minute video discussing the issues I was seeing with the market on October 4th, and I've shared a snippet of this video for free here, and I also discussed in my October 5th article how cracks were beginning to appear and this had caused me to start to sell into strength. I also stated that I was selling off another chunk of my Mastercard (MA) position that I entered at $93.60 to give myself a 1/2 position in the stock from a full position.

One of the largest problems was the fact that the Nasdaq (QQQ) was in a stealth bear market with nearly 60% of Nasdaq stocks trading beneath their 200-day moving averages. Typically, we do not see this type of reading unless the market is 5% or more off of its highs, but this was somehow occurring with the Nasdaq trading at 8038 and only 1% off of its highs. This was a clear sign that there was minimal participation in the thrust up to new highs on the Nasdaq, and there was a good chance this had to resolve itself by the Nasdaq playing catch-up to the bear market in stocks on the downside.

Another problem we had was the action in individual stocks. More than 60% of the large-cap leaders that were powering us higher off of the 2016 low were looking like they would finish last week (October 5th) below one of their key weekly moving averages. This is often a sign that the institutions are no longer supporting the dips on these stocks, and if the market leaders can't hold up, the laggards are not going to be able to prop the market up for very long.

Based on these warning signs, I came into this week at a 50% cash position after selling a chunk of my 3x S&P-500 ETF at $57.09 and $55.08, and exited the remainder of the position just below $47.00 this week. I started this position in April 2016 at $20.71 when I wrote my article "S&P-500: Why We Are Going To New Highs." I trimmed a portion of this position in Q1 2017, another portion of the position in Q4 2017, and then sold the remaining half of my position over the last two weeks. This netted me a gain of 102% on the position as I exited at an average price of $41.85.

A look at this trade is shown in the above chart of SPY with the circles marked with T's indicated where the position was trimmed, and the last circle indicating where I exited. The market has spent 2.5 years without closing more than 1% below its 200-day moving average, but today's action clearly marked a change of character as we've closed below it by more than 1%. While we did come near violating this 1% rule in February, we only saw marginal closes below or near the 200-day moving average.

Today's close on the S&P-500 was at 2728, and the 200-day moving average was at 2766. This left us more than 1% below the 200-day moving average which is more than a marginal close and is an issue here for the daily chart. Previous dips to the 200-day moving average at the 2016 Election, the February 2018 correction, and the March re-test were all bought up quickly, but this one has not been thus far.

The ability for the bears to drive the market below its 200-day moving average is a clear chink in the bulls' armor. Fortunately, for those who are willing to respond quickly to price action and do their homework, there was no need to be doing the majority of their selling this week. Several different signs have been suggesting that risk was elevated in this market well before yesterday and today's price action.

I'm often made fun of by commenters who think it's ridiculous to look at 3000 individual stocks' charts per night, but this 90-minute exercise tells me more than any indicator ever could about the market. It is a market of stocks and not a stock market, and by monitoring 3000 stocks on a daily basis, you can often pick up on minor changes of character before the indexes reveal their hand.

By the time the S&P-500 is 6% off its highs and breaking its 200-day moving average, the average stock is already down close to 12% from its highs, with some down more than 20%. We can see this from the Value-Line Geometric Index (VALUG), a geometrically-weighted index that broke its 200-day moving average several days ago, and is 10% off of its highs.

So what's the current outlook for the market now that we're below the 200-day moving average?

The bulls are going to need to reclaim the 200-day moving average at 2766 sooner rather than later, or this market will continue to remain under pressure. Momentum is currently to the downside, and resistance levels will begin to get stacked above the longer the index spends below this level. Fortunately, for the bulls, the 20-month moving average is still intact.

This means that the bigger picture is still bullish even though the bears are currently in control of the momentum. The 20-month moving average comes in at the 2628 level and I would expect that if we do continue to sell off, the bulls will show up here. A monthly close below this level would be a major issue for the bulls and would put serious weight on the bigger picture.

The bulls' job now is to reclaim the 200-day moving average at 2765 on a daily closing basis, and at a worst case defend 2628 for the month of October if we see more weakness. This is the first time that we've seen real follow-through from the bears in nearly two years now, and while sentiment has flipped from complacent to some fear out there, we often see a final capitulation before the bottom is truly in.

I have no interest in picking bottoms so I am not long here, and have exited the remainder of my position long the S&P 500 with leverage using UPRO. I would be willing to re-enter this position under the right circumstances, but I do not see those conditions yet.

Based on the fact that the 200-day moving average broke on a closing basis, the majority of stocks have tremendous damage to their charts, and the market leaders are under pressure, I am currently sitting at a cash position of close to 80% across my portfolios. While my trading portfolio is 95% cash currently and only invested in two names, my long-term portfolio is now 70% cash.

For nearly three years now, fighting this bull market has been futile and the bears have been steamrolled. This week the bulls saw a massive fumble, and the bears are now in the red zone and threatening to score their first touchdown in a long time on the bulls.

Previous efforts by the bears have led to fumbles in the red zone as each test of the 200-day moving average has been defended by the bulls, and price has reversed higher almost immediately to make new highs. There's no reason to panic here, but there should be no reason to panic as there was ample opportunity to reduce exposure last week and earlier this week instead of selling into the Wednesday and Thursday declines.

The bulls have their work cut out for them here, but defense is definitely the key once the market makes its first close by more than 1% below the 200-day moving average. While there's no denying we're oversold and we do have fear starting to creep back into the market, things can go further than we expect on both ends. The 20-month moving average is a must defend level for the bulls going forward. The bulls are down, but they're not out, but holding here will be the key, and reclaiming the 200-day moving average.

For now, I remain defensive and in mostly cash after booking profits on several positions, and stopping out a few others. I do not believe this bull market is over, but a reset like the one we saw this week was much overdue. The key now is the bulls playing defense at 2628 on a monthly close if more selling comes in to make sure the bears cannot gain control of the bigger picture.

