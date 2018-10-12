Closing The Valuation Gap For Kimco Realty

Kimco may be one of the highest-yielding SWANs in the portfolio, but we’re confident that eventually the valuation gap will close.

The "valuation gap" is the difference between a seller's asking price and the market value of a company. The best way to close a valuation gap is to develop a deep understanding of the company by recognizing the catalysts that will drive performance in the future.

By analyzing the potential drivers, investors can better understand the disconnect in value in hopes of increasing the expected value of the company.

Two of my strongest buy convictions today in the REIT sector are retail REITs: Kimco Realty (KIM) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). While both of these stocks have been beaten down by Mr. Market over the last year or so, I consider the companies to be irrationally mispriced, as evidenced by the wide valuation gap.

In my article today, I plan to focus exclusively on Kimco, and next week, I will publish another article on Tanger. By paying close attention to fundamentals, it should become clear to the reader that these two REITs are worth owing.

Removing uncertainty is one of the best ways to close the valuation gap, and one way to better understand the competitive advantage of the company is to meet with the management team. Consequently, I recently set up a podcast interview with Kimco's CEO, Conor Flynn. You can listen to 5 minutes of the interview today and you can listen to the full 30-minute interview by subscribing HERE.

Why Kimco?

Kimco is one of the largest shopping center REITs with a portfolio that consists of 475 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising of 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

As of Q2-18, Kimco's pro-rata occupancy was 96.0%, representing an increase of 50 basis points from Q2-17. The pro-rata small shop occupancy increased 50 basis points to 90.2% compared to the same period in 2017. Pro-rata anchor occupancy increased by 60 basis points over Q2-17 to 98.1%.

Normally, occupancies drop in the first quarter as certain retailers hold out for the holidays and fold up shop if sales are weak. Yet, Kimco did not see the normalized drop in occupancy in Q1 and Q2.

Kimco has an exceptional portfolio with over 8,200 leases and 3,800 tenants. Only 13 tenants have ABR exposure over 1%.

Also, at the end of Q2-18, Kimco had a total of 22 Toys "R" Us leases that fall into two categories; (1) OpCo leases, and (2) PropCo leases. Fifteen of the leases are in the OpCo entity of Toys "R" Us, and Kimco has already resolved seven of those locations with retailers taking the entire Toys "R" Us box. The remaining eight locations at OpCo have significant tenant interests, and the company working to convert this demand into leases as quickly as possible.

Recently the Mattress Firm said it was closing as many as 700 of its 3,230 company-owned stores, yet Kimco has modest exposure. Learn more in my interview earlier this week with Kimco's CEO.

One of the ways that Kimco has been able to manage through the so-called "retail apocalypse" is by managing its portfolio: Around 75% of ABR comes from grocery anchored centers and ~61% of ABR comes from small shops and from service-based tenants.

Kimco has seen limited impact from closures of retailers unable to adapt:

Kimco's leasing volume continues to be near all-time highs. During the latest quarter, the company executed 369 leases, totaling 2 million square feet and an average rent per square foot of just over $18. The average base rent for the entire portfolio has increased 4.6% over the past year and 5.2% when you exclude ground leases.

Kimco remains focused on reducing the asset count in the Midwest while also selectively pruning flat or low growth assets from other parts of the country. The company sold its last remaining shopping center in Alabama this quarter, removing another non-core estate from the ownership map.

As you can see, Kimco is focused on investments in around 20 gateway markets. As you can see below, its top 20 markets represent 81% of ABR:

Most of these centers are located in coastal markets (represented in the shaded light blue area below). Population growth of 6.3 million is projected in these 20 markets within the next 5 years.

The Kimco Catalysts

Here are the drivers for Kimco's NOI growth:

Organic and Leasing Growth

Kimco's average base rent for the entire portfolio increased 4.6% over the past year and 5.2% when you exclude ground leases. Same-site NOI growth was 3.9% for Q2-18, including 10 basis points from redevelopment. 80% of the same-site growth came from increased minimum rent and percentage rent.

A the end of Q2-18, Kimco said it was raising the same-site NOI guidance range from 1.5% to 2% to a new range of 2% to 2.5%. The company continues to see "demand match or exceed supply for high-quality locations with retailers focusing on store growth in the top 20 markets", where populations are growing, wages are rising, and employment is increasing.

Development and Redevelopment

Kimco has around $800 million of redevelopment projects underway that are expected to generate around $50 million of net operating income (or NOI). Here's a snapshot of the company's proposed redevelopment spend:

Kimco's sites are substantially pre-leased, creating positive leasing momentum for these rare high-quality opportunities, which are poised to deliver on time. Kimco's Lincoln Square mixed use project in Center City Philadelphia is starting to pre-lease apartments with demand exceeding the budget.

The first Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in Philadelphia is set to open at Lincoln Square this August and Target (NYSE:TGT) will soon follow. Kimco's Pentagon Center mixed use tower called the Witmer is now topped off and will begin pre-leasing apartments in 2019.

Dania Phase I is now 93% pre-leased and is set to open later this summer and stabilize in 2019. Also, Kimco's Mill Station development is now 79% pre-leased with Costco (NASDAQ:COST) set to open in September. These signature series projects are large in scale and will deliver meaningful growth in 2019 and beyond as Kimco continues to unlock the embedded value of the real estate.

The Bottom Line: Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. A key driver will be the EBITDA contribution that will flow once the development projects with $530 million invested today start to come online in late 2018 and into 2019.

Fortress Balance Sheet

A few days ago, I wrote an article identifying all of the A-rated REITs, and Kimco was not on the list.

However, we believe that Kimco is knocking on the door for a credit upgrade that could put the company in the elite A-rated club. Kimco's balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. The company ended Q2-18 with over $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on the $2.25 billion revolving credit facility, and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

In Q2-18, the company opportunistically utilized its common share repurchase program to buy back 3.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $14.53 per share, totaling $50.8 million, representing a 10% FFO yield and a 7.7% dividend yield. Year-to-date, Kimco has repurchased 5.1 million common shares at a weighted average price of $14.73, totaling $75.1 million.

Consolidated net debt or recurring EBITDA remained at 5.7x same as Q1-18. And when you include the transactional EBITDA, the metric improves to 5.5x.

As a result of the progress made on the disposition program (more on that below), Kimco elected to exercise the make-hold provision and repay its $300 million 6.875% bond due in October 2019 early.

This bond is the most expensive unsecured debt instrument and will be repaid in late August. Kimco will incur a charge of approximately $13 million or $0.03 per share in Q3-18 that will be included in its NAREIT FFO.

With the repayment of this bond, there is no debt maturing until 2020, and the company's weighted average debt maturity is well over 11 years. Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. It is only one of a dozen in BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITs, and the company continues to seek opportunities to improve upon this rating.

Kimco has made substantial progress with its balance sheet, and it's clear that the company is laser-focused on maintaining strict discipline in hopes of becoming an A-rated REIT. The company's cost of capital should prove to be a powerful differentiator over the next few years.

Closing The Valuation Gap For Kimco Realty

Clearly shopping center REITs are not going to generate the same earnings growth as the cell tower and data center REITs. However, Kimco is not generating negative growth whatsoever, and we believe that the market is punishing the shares irrationally.

As you can see, analysts are forecasting Kimco to grow FFO per share by 2.25% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020. While that is not "barn burner" growth, the consensus suggests that Kimco is beginning to grow earnings with a substantially improved portfolio and balance sheet.

The potential earnings growth forecast and recent dividend history also suggest that Kimco's dividend is solid. Here's a snapshot of the payout ratio compared with the peer group:

Kimco's yield is 7.2% and that suggests a compelling opportunity, especially when comparing the yield to the stalwarts Federal Realty (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG).

Keep in mind that Kimco is not just recycling, but also building up a war chest ($2.25 B line of credit) so that it can maintain optimal financial flexibility.

Clearly, Kimco does not enjoy the 51+ year dividend growth record as Federal Realty does, but the company is certainly positioning itself to become a dividend king (FRT is rated A- by Standard & Poor's, A3 by Moody's, and A- by Fitch Ratings).

Now take a look at Kimco's P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

Yikes. Kimco's P/FFO multiple is 10.6x, 32% below the company's four-year trailing P/FFO average. This clearly represents a wonderful buying opportunity to invest in Kimco today:

As I said at the introduction, there are various ways that a company can close its valuation gap, and I believe that Kimco has done a terrific job of delivering quality earnings without sacrificing its balance sheet. In fact, I would argue that Mr. Market is not providing Kimco with any credit on its balance sheet strength that is perhaps the biggest attribute for the company. When I compare Kimco's balance sheet with Federal Realty and Regency, it becomes increasingly obvious that Kimco is a cash cow.

The overall U.S. economy is performing extremely well, and Kimco is positioned to build on its strengths (leasing and development) to drive earnings and dividend growth. Furthermore, Kimco has assembled a quality management team that is executing on all cylinders.

After peeling back the onion, we can see that Kimco's core business model is rock solid and the shares remain substantially mispriced. Our STRONG BUY conviction remains intact, and we believe Kimco could deliver annualized returns in excess of 30%, and that's conservative.

There is certainly potential for more retail closures, but Kimco has positioned the portfolio to sustain the impacts, and the underlying demographics of the portfolio provide tremendous SWAN benefits. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) may file bankruptcy any day, but we will just sit back as the high-yielding mall REIT investors head for the hills.

Kimco may be one of the highest-yielding SWANs in the portfolio, but we're confident that eventually the valuation gap will close. Remember, the best way to "sleep well at night" is to know that you are investing in a stock with a wide margin of safety (like Kimco)."

