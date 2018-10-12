Canopy Growth: More Than Just Farmers

Companies can still be overvalued, but the "farmer/commodity" thesis is myopic and misses the value proposition offered by Canopy Growth and others.

Canopy Growth derive their value from their potential in the $200 billion global market and from edibles, not just from what will be on store shelves on October 17.

I agree that margins on dried cannabis are likely to be small but Colorado data shows that edibles prices will be much more durable.

Critics have suggested the dried cannabis is just a commodity and that cannabis growers like Canopy Growth are overvalued - they're just farmers.

(Canopy Growth's brands via CGC Investor Presentation)

The Concern: Cannabis is a Commodity

Recently, certain cannabis industry doubters have voiced concerns that the entire industry may be overpriced. One concern that is frequently voiced is that cannabis is going to be a commodity and that cannabis companies like Canopy Growth (CGC) or Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) are just going to be farmers - more akin to a corn farmer than to Coca-Cola (KO).

"Recent gains in marijuana stocks have also been fueled by investment from alcohol and beverage companies, and speculation of merger and acquisition activity to come. But [Sean] Stiefel [founder and cannabis portfolio manager of Navy Capital] says Canadian marijuana companies are 'essentially just commodity producers,' meaning they lack the intellectual property from branding that is so valuable to consumer products companies. On Oct. 17, when the recreational marijuana market opens in Canada, 'all that's going to be out there is flower and low-concentrate oil. There's no branding,' Stiefel said." CNBC, September 19, 2018

According to this argument, cannabis - including dried flower and cannabis oil - is all the same. There will be little consumer preferences between different brands. While consumers may have a preference between different strains, they are unlikely to have a preference regarding which producer grew their OG Kush (a prominent strain of cannabis).

By this argument, dried cannabis would be more akin to corn than to Coca-Cola: Consumers are likely to be largely ambivalent to the brand and will not be willing to pay a premium for the "Coca-Cola" of cannabis and will instead simply purchase the "Great Value" (WMT store brand) of cannabis, just as when I want to purchase a few ears of corn, I don't look at which company grew the corn.

My Take: Merit To The Argument, But Lacks Nuance

While I am bullish on the cannabis industry, this concern has merit. However, I believe it is missing important nuance. Back in January ("What Will The Canadian Recreational Marijuana Market Look Like?" - paywalled), I voiced similar concerns that dried flower would be commoditized:

"In my view, cannabis flowers and extracts will be commoditized, and customers will not choose cannabis based on brand."

However, dried flower is not the entire market and my stated belief in that article was limited to cannabis flowers and extracts.

Sean Steifel is correct that on October 17, the Canadian market will be flower and cannabis oil. This is because edibles - and other consumable products - will not be legal until some time in 2019. But edibles will become legal and Canopy Growth's value is derived based on all their future cannabis products and not only those that will launch on October 17. A myopic view on only what will be on the shelves on October 17 misses the point of this market - this is a long-term global opportunity (e.g., Lithuania and the UK), and not just a one-time chance to sell product to Canadians this October.

(Interview with Bruce Linton, Canopy Growth CEO, October 11, 2018)

When edibles and other branded consumables are legal - ranging from topical cannabis to edibles to drinks to mints to sublingual sprays and including any mix of THC and CBD - those products will have durable margins. This view is supported by both hard data and common sense, in my view.

Lessons From Denver

(Colorado Department of Revenue)

Colorado is instructive for showing the durability of edibles pricing. During the first three years of legalization, Colorado saw large declines in prices of adult-use flowers (AUMJ Flower, solid green line) and concentrates (solid dark blue line). Note, however, that Colorado prices started much higher than Canadian prices - flower started at ~U$14/gram in Colorado, while New Brunswick expects cannabis to be priced from C$8/gram at launch. Thus, Canadian prices will have less distance to fall compared to prices in Colorado.

While concentrates - including cannabis wax, shatter, oils, and cartridges - and flowers suffered large price declines, edibles prices were stable:

"For the past three and a half years, packages of adult use infused edible products containing 100 mg of THC stayed relatively constant around $18, with no clear trend over time." Colorado Department of Revenue (p.17)

Both dried flower and concentrate prices have fallen heavily from their beginnings in 2014. But edibles are different - their prices are constant and the products are not mere commodities.

Why Edibles Are Different

Unlike concentrates and dried flower, edible prices have been stable over the three-and-a-half years shown above. In my view, the key to this difference is the increased space for product differentiation and for branding in edibles compared to dried flower.

Much has been written about how few people can tell expensive wine from cheap wine in blind taste tests. I have taken part in similar tests and can confirm: I have a slight preference for cheap wine but mostly can't tell the difference. Once dried flower has reached a sufficient level of quality, I expect that most users - especially casual users - will struggle to tell apart different strains of cannabis, much less different brands within the same strain. As a result, most consumers are unlikely to develop a preference for the dried flower of Canopy Growth over that of peers.

(Product packaging; BNN Bloomberg)

Further, cannabis will be disadvantaged compared to wine due to limited branding due to its packaging and use. Packaging for dried cannabis products tends to be relatively minimal (small plastic containers), and that packaging will be dominated by warning labels akin to Canadian cigarettes. This limits the space available for branding.

Additionally, many users will not even have the packaging at hand when consuming the product - cannabis would be moved from its original packaging into a grinder before it would be smoked or vaped. This means that consumers may be unlikely to ever spend much time reading the labels of dried cannabis they purchase whereas a wine buyer is more likely to drink a glass of wine with the open bottle nearby. Even the best packaging will be of minimal importance when it is small, covered with warning labels, and hidden in a cupboard.

In contrast, value-added cannabis products like edibles and drinks have a much higher degree of product differentiation. Few users are going to confuse a Hibiscus Bath Bomb with a Goodship Double Fudge Brownie, a Mr. Moxey's Ginger Mint, a Green Jasmine High Tea, or a Legal-brand Blackberry Lemonade drink (all are products available in Washington state). Each of those products has different tastes, textures, types, packaging - they're as different as purchasing an ear of corn or a bottle of Coca-Cola. In each of those cases, users are going to be able to tell the product apart instantly - whether or not they're looking at the packaging. If I drank a delicious blackberry lemonade drink, I would not be ambivalent about brands the next time I walked into Uncle Ike's (a Seattle cannabis store) - I would know exactly which product I want and go for that product in much the same way that I've never been ambivalent about choosing between an ear of corn or a Coca-Cola.

Canopy Growth and other producers will be at the forefront of developing and distributing these edibles and other products in Canada. While those products will not be legal on October 17, they will be legal in 2019 and they are responsible for much of the value in the Canadian cannabis market.

Canopy Growth Isn't Just Farming

Canopy Growth, like most Canadian cannabis companies, is a vertically-integrated company. Brad Rogers of CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) discusses the implications of this vertical integration in the interview above. These companies are not simply farming and shipping dried cannabis: They will be the one who creates those finished goods when they are legalized and are already creating brands that may be used on those goods. Those branded products - especially after the legalization of edibles in 2019 - are what gives Canopy Growth its value, since those products will have higher product differentiation and brand loyalty - and thus pricing power.

Canopy Growth's brands include the comfortable Tweed brand, the medical-focused Spectrum Cannabis, and an affiliation with the celebrity-endorsed Leafs by Snoop brand - although note Canadian restrictions on celebrity endorsements.

Branded edible products will be consumer packaged goods - more akin to a Red Bull than to a store-brand soda. Price differentiation in soda is vast - a store-brand soda is typically under $1 for a 2-liter bottle, while a 250 mL can of Red Bull can cost $2 or more - a 16x price difference by volume. In both cases, the product is just a mixture of carbonated water, sugar, caffeine, color, and flavor - but one company can sell for 16x higher prices thanks to branding and product differentiation. I expect the same story to be true in cannabis products - Canopy Growth and others will work to be the Red Bull or the Coca-Cola in the cannabis market rather than the Diet Dr. Thunder Soda.

Additionally, Canopy Growth will run their own stores, including both Tweed stores and Tokyo Smoke stores from the Hiku Brands acquisition. These stores will allow Canopy Growth to place their products front-and-center, and enable the company to further build their brand.

Takeaways

Cannabis critics are potentially correct to suggest that margins in dried cannabis may be fleeting. Dried cannabis prices may initially be kept high due to supply shortages (see the interview with Bruce Linton above) but I would expect those prices to fall over the first several years of legalization. Some high-end products catering to frequent users are likely to survive this commodification, but many cannabis purchasers will be ambivalent about brand - leading to pricing declines and smaller margins.

However, experience so far in Colorado - and common sense based on other consumer packaged goods - suggests that prices in edibles and other cannabis products will be much more durable. For example, Red Bull can charge more than 16 times as much for its caffeinated sugar water than Walmart (WMT). In my view, it is probable that cannabis producers will create cannabis-infused equivalents to Red Bull, capable of significant product differentiation and consumer preference. And those new cannabis products will be created by companies that are in the cannabis industry today - those who have jumped through the many regulatory hoops necessary to sell cannabis products and those who have supply agreements with provincial distributors.

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that cannabis companies can't be overvalued. Indeed, I have recently argued that Tilray (TLRY) is overvalued - see "Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead" - and good arguments could also be made for other companies. But it is myopic to suggest that Canopy Growth is overvalued because of commodification of dried cannabis or because Canopy Growth will only offer dried flower and extracts on October 17.

The value in Canopy Growth and its peers does not stem solely from the products on the shelf on October 17. Instead, Canopy Growth's value stems from the potential $200 billion dollar legal market (see "Investing in Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer") and Canopy Growth's efforts to create branded products - especially in edibles, drinks, and other forms of cannabis outside dried flowers. It is those products which will, in my view, create consumers who actively seek out the products of Canopy Growth over its peers and create durable margins for Canopy Growth.

Happy investing!

Members of The Growth Operation, my exclusive community, receive: Exclusive access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies.

access to my in-depth research articles on smaller cannabis companies. Access to my Model Cannabis Portfolio .

. Up-to-date news and updates on cannabis companies.

on cannabis companies. Access to my full, live portfolio. This month only, membership is 25% off for your first year. Prices are going to rise come October, so sign up for a free trial today. (If prices rise later, early members get grandfathered prices, forever.)



Disclosure: I am/we are long Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.