Quick Picks & Lists

Waiting For The Chips To Fall - The Idea Guide

|
Includes: CGC, GE, GRIN, ILMN, MO, NTRA, PYX, SFIX, SIMO, STZ, TLRY, WWE
by: The Idea Guide
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

The market sell-off this week hasn't totally reverberated through our content, as it seems contributors are still watching to see where the chips will fall.

On the short side, we don't have a ton to choose from but three interesting ideas stand out.

On the long side, contributors group around a deep value play turned pot hype stock and a semiconductor that may be a sign of the times.

by Daniel Shvartsman

You might expect the buy the dip articles to pour in this week, but it hasn't happened yet. The speed and persistence of this dip may be keeping contributors back on their