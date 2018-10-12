UPRO: The Floor Isn't In Yet

However, other signals are mixed. So, the market appears to be near a bottom, but another puke-out may be necessary in order for a proper relief rally to occurr.

It is still too premature to call, but some technical indicators are flashing buy signals.

We covered the ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO) recently, saying that the market was at the highs and investors needed to look at other pockets of value that still existed at the time. I guess I went one for two.

We got the pullback in the market that we were looking for. But, the energy picks recommended definitely fell alongside the market. Nothing was safe. Even though I trimmed UPRO around $60, the portfolio took a major beatdown.

The question on everyone's mind now is, are we near a bottom yet? At least that's the question I have. My instincts tell me that there could be one or two more days of a puke-out before the rally ensues. Let's dive in and use a technical approach that will aid in finding clues as to whether the bottom is in or not for the S&P 500.

Charts Come First For A Technical Rally

UPRO seeks to replicate the S&P 500 with 3X leverage. Put simply, whatever the S&P 500 does, UPRO will do times X3. Here is the official description for UPRO does:

The investment seeks daily investment results- before fees and expenses- that correspond to three times (3x) the daily performance of the S&P 500-® Index. The fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes- in combination- should produce daily returns consistent with the fund's investment objective. The index is a measure of large-cap U.S. stock market performance. The fund is non-diversified.

The reason I have chosen UPRO as my preferred investment vehicle is because it is the safest investment out there, considering it is the most diversified. However, the leverage of a triple can be risky by nature, and this is counteracted by investing one-third of my position. In other words, I can control $90,000 worth of S&P 500 shares with only $30,000 by owning UPRO instead.

Now, that we have the investment vehicle chosen, it is time to look at the data. From a distant glance, investors can see that the S&P 500 tanked this week. It appears that, on a line chart, UPRO hasn't even reached support of $45.

Source: E*TRADE

But, by taking a closer look at the candlestick chart below, investors can see UPRO nearly reached $45 before pairing losses a bit from the day's lows.

Source: E*TRADE

The reason why $45 is a significant level is because it acted as strong structural support numerous times in 2018. Also, UPRO's RSI has become deeply oversold (according to the one-year chart above), which is usually indicative of a relief rally occurring in the next few trading days.

Sure, UPRO could have a puke-out to $40. It probably needs to happen in order to achieve the ten percent correction everyone is looking for. The question is, is $40 as low as the market can go? Let’s take a look at UPRO’s max timeframe chart below. UPRO has pierced through the 50 day moving average, which is bearish. Source: E*TRADE

Shares need to come down to $40 in order to reach the brown, 100 day moving average, which is also the structural support that we identified above. The RSI has also gotten to 40, which is nearly oversold. But, not enough. We need to tag 30 (grey area) to reach completely oversold conditions on a max timeframe.

So, while on a one-year timeframe the market appears oversold and near a bottom, the long-term timeframe is telling me that another drop to $40 looks necessary in order for the 10% correction to occur. Coincidentally, that is when the RSI will become completely oversold on all timeframes, and also when the stock can escape from no man’s land between the 50 day moving average and 200 moving average, and actually find support on the 200 day moving average ($40).

While it is not a good sign that more downside looks imminent, at least the bottom appears close. The VIX volatility index should tell us more.

VIX Volatality Index

When the VIX is high, it is time to buy. Is the VIX high enough?

Source: ETrade

A proper frame of reference for the VIX is needed to know what exactly “high” is. The VIX reached extreme highs of $50 back in February of 2018, and median highs around $25.

Well, the VIX reached $25, the median highs of 2018. So, that may be a positive sign for the market. The RSI of the VIX is also extremely overbought, which usually leads to a reversal in share price direction.

Risks

Interest rates have risen lately which is most likely why the overall market and UPRO has fallen. However, raising rates to curb inflation is prudent. Plus, interest rates remain historically low, at least judging by the Fed Funds rate, which is around 2%. When interest rates rise to around 4% to 5%, then investors should start looking for the exits.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 had a large run in 2018, and needed a pullback. We are close to a 10% correction, but not there yet. The market needs another day or two of a puke-out in order for all of the stars to align for a relief rally. If we fall any lower than $40, the market will be only about 30% from its old range of nearly 20 years, which seems highly unlikely to ever be seen again.

So, in the meantime, investors should keep their ammo dry until a bottom forms and risk of some kind is defined, which should most likely be around $38 to $40. If that level breaks, all bets are off, and investors should brace for a stay in the house of pain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.