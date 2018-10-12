Sears Holdings: Liquidation Is A Strong Possibility

Interest costs are only a secondary contributor to Sears's cash burn. Sears's cash burn could still end up at $1+ billion per year without interest costs.

If Sears Holdings (SHLD) files for bankruptcy, I believe that the most likely outcome will be liquidation rather than restructuring as a going concern. Sears has had sustained massive cash burn for years, of which interest costs have only been a secondary contributor. With some companies, eliminating most/all interest costs through debt restructuring results in a profitable company. Sears is capable of burning $1+ billion per year without interest costs.

Retailer Situations

Various other retailers have been forced into liquidation despite being in significantly better operational shape than Sears. For example, Toys "R" Us generated positive $792 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016, which would have resulted in a decent amount of positive cash flow if it wasn't burdened with a huge amount of debt and interest costs. Bon-Ton generated positive $116 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2016, which would have resulted in positive cash flow if its interest costs were reduced as well.

Sears Holdings on the other hand is generating very negative adjusted EBITDA year after year, and last reported positive adjusted EBITDA in 2012. Sears is being challenged more by operational issues rather than debt issues. It hasn't been able to stem its operational cash burn for many years and I'm doubtful that shrinking its store base will get it to profitability.

Effect of Kmart Store Closures

Sears has reportedly proposed to significantly shrink its store base to attempt to achieve profitability. However, it seems challenging for Sears to achieve that goal, given the limited impact previous rounds of store closures have made on profitability.

We can look at Kmart's results to see that shrinking its store base dramatically over the past few years hasn't brought it much closer to profitability. At the end of the first half of 2015, Kmart had 963 stores. In the first half of 2015, it did $4.815 billion in revenue and negative $142 million in adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA equalled -2.9% of revenue and excludes expenses such as store closing costs and severance.

At the end of the first half of 2018, Kmart had 360 stores remaining. In the first half of 2018, it did $1.637 billion in revenue and negative $106 million in adjusted EBITDA, which equalled -6.5% of revenue.

Kmart 1H 2015 1H 2016 1H 2017 1H 2018 Revenue ($ Million) $4,815 $4,360 $2,889 $1,637 Adjusted EBITDA ($ Million) -$142 -$126 -$100 -$106 Adjusted EBITDA (% Of Revenue) -2.9% -2.9% -3.5% -6.5% Store Count At End Of Period 963 883 610 360

Thus over three years, there were 603 Kmart closures (63% of its store base at the end of the first half of 2015). This only resulted in a modest ($36 million) improvement in adjusted EBITDA when comparing 1H 2018 to 1H 2015, while adjusted EBITDA deteriorated as a percentage of revenue. This would seem to indicate that shrinking the store base further probably won't get Sears too much closer to profitability.

Impact of Liquidation on Asset Sale Values

If Sears ends up liquidating, it probably won't be able to maximize the return it gets for its assets. For example, ESL's proposed real estate transaction mentions that the involved real estate has an appraised value of $1.972 billion while tenanted, compared to a dark value of $1.26 billion if vacant. This transaction reportedly involves approximately 200 owned stores, which is around two-thirds of its owned store base at the beginning of the year. Thus one could assume that Sears's owned real estate may be worth close to $1 billion less if vacant.

Sears's other assets may be similarly negatively affected in value if Sears shuts down and liquidates rather than restructures as a going concern. However, the argument for liquidation is that Sears may still burn $1+ billion in cash per year even without interest payments. This would start to quickly outweigh any benefit to asset sale value from remaining operational.

Conclusion

Sears has been burning a huge amount of cash for years and has not recorded positive adjusted EBITDA since 2012. That history makes me doubtful that it can find a way to profitability through further reducing its store base. It has drastically reduced its Kmart store base over the past few years, but has made only modest progress in improving its Kmart financials.

If Sears remains operational, it will likely need to continue sacrificing assets to feed the cash burn. It seemingly only makes sense to continue operating if one is confident that Sears can drastically reduce its cash burn quickly. However, it is hard to be confident in whatever plans and projections that Sears may come up with when lengthy past history points to it being unable to stem its cash burn.

