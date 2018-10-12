A Millennial's Retirement Planning Journey - Q3-18

Key goals were met in Q3, with contributions to portfolio of $4,700 vs. $3,000 targeted and IRR of 18.1% vs. benchmark of 13.1%.

This portfolio has a long-term focus, and its primary goal is to accumulate shares in quality companies and hold them over a very long-term horizon. I have previously written about my personal situation and goals as an investor and won’t bore you by repeating myself. If you’re interested, you can read the details in my previous article here.

This quarter, I exceeded my savings goals (contributions of $4,700 vs. goal of $3,000) and generated alpha of 5% over my custom benchmark (50% weighting in S&P 500 and S&P TSX ETFs with dividends reinvested). I am far happier with my increase in savings than I am with my portfolio’s performance, as I believe that in the long term, exceeding my savings goals will be the primary driver in my ability to achieve early retirement.

My portfolio achieved an IRR of 18.1% vs. the benchmark return of 13.1%. This return is skewed positively by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) buyout of Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) – gains of this magnitude are unlikely to come often, and my performance should not be fully credited for them.

This one-time gain was largely offset by FX headwinds (CAD strengthened ~3%), and material unrealized losses in Facebook (FB) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). I believe that FX rates between mature, stable economies will be largely neutral in the long term, and therefore do not worry about the impact of short-term FX swings on my performance. Facebook and Tencent encountered significant drawdowns this quarter, weighed down by a variety of short-term issues. I do not plan to sell out of the positions, and do not believe these unrealized losses are ‘normal course’ for the portfolio.

Adjusting for all of the above events, portfolio IRR was 15.4%, which is still comfortably above the benchmark. When adjusting solely for Enercare and currency, portfolio IRR decreases to 7.8%, which is materially below the benchmark. I am displeased with that level of relative performance, though understand that a concentrated approach magnifies both successes and failures – here’s hoping that the losses in Facebook and Tencent are temporary.

Note – comments about valuation were made referencing numbers at the time of my purchase.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): At first glance, it is hard to fathom a business that uses third party money to generate profits and is paid by said third parties for the privilege. If such a business existed, logically one would assume that it would be extremely successful over a long-time horizon. This description, while a gross oversimplification, is Berkshire Hathaway’s business model. Berkshire (and all insurers) receives premiums in advance of paying out claims, and is able to invest this money for their benefit (often referred to as “float”). Since Berkshire earns underwriting profits in almost every year, they are paid by their customers for holding the float (but all investment gains are for Berkshire’s benefit). In addition to this wonderful core business, Berkshire has bought many high quality operating businesses with its surplus insurance earnings and operates them very profitably.

My favourite valuation approach for traditional P&C insurers is using current P/BV ratios and comparing against long-term ROE expectations. This approach (which would indicate that Berkshire is fully valued) works for most financials because most of their assets are carried at FMV (i.e. BV is roughly indicative of the company’s true value excluding new business / premium over book value is paid in anticipation of future BV growth). In Berkshire’s case, a significant portion of its investments are wholly owned subsidiaries, which require consolidation. This distorts Berkshire’s financial ratios, artificially reducing run-rate profits/ROEs (amortization of purchase created intangibles) and depressing BVPS in the long-run (since losing investments are written down, but winners are never written up). As Berkshire continues to acquire and consolidate high quality, growing businesses, the gap between intrinsic and book values will widen, and investors should be willing to pay a larger spread. I used a high level SOTP approach to value Berkshire, and believe its current price to be well below its intrinsic value.

I believe Berkshire is a very low risk investment if held across a market cycle. Berkshire faces many “risks” which may drive short-term volatility, including interest rate risk, equity market risk, insurance/catastrophe risk, exposure to the business cycle. Berkshire is uniquely positioned to benefit from short-term volatility, using its rock-solid balance sheet and massive cash hoard to purchase assets at attractive valuations at a time when most competitors need to “take shelter”. Key risks to Berkshire include: (a) key-man risk (Buffet & Munger are almost solely responsible for capital allocation; Berkshire’s success is highly correlated with investment returns), (b) demographic/technological trends in automobile sector (self-driving cars / fewer cars on road would decrease Geico’s float), (c) inability to deploy massive and growing cash position and (d) poor capital allocation decisions.

Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF): Constellation Software is a highly decentralized vertical market software (“VMS”) company that grows primarily via acquisition. Constellation acquires niche VMS businesses at low multiples using cash from operations and debt as its primary financing sources. This funding model all but guarantees that acquisitions will be accretive, and their reputation as a quality home for businesses/permanent capital base is a huge benefit when sourcing acquisitions. Constellation’s business is capital light (negligible capex requirements, working capital negative), and therefore almost all cash generated by the company is available for reinvestment into new VMS opportunities. This “flywheel” effect has driven material outperformance, and the company’s growth runway appears to continue to be very long.

Constellation is definitely not bargain priced at current levels (18.5x FWD EBITDA), but I believe the business has the potential to grow EBITDA at 12-15% for 10+ years. Should the business grow EBITDA at 12% for 10 years, even if valuations compress to 10x EBITDA (vs. 10-year average of 13.3x), my investment will generate a 6% return before dividends. I invested roughly half of my desired position size in Constellation at these levels, and will look to add on any weakness in the share price. Key risks to Constellation include (a) key man risks (business does not “run itself”, reliant on Management to allocate capital), (b) growth almost entirely depends on ability to source, fund and execute acquisitions, and (c) competitive pressure in VMS markets (i.e. niche, moated businesses are disrupted by new market entrants).

Fairfax Financial (OTCPK:FRFHF): Fairfax Financial is a decentralized P&C insurance conglomerate run in a similar fashion to Berkshire Hathaway, with a primary focus on the generation of underwriting profits and investing float with a high allocation to equities. Fairfax has investments in full businesses, though is less reliant on this strategy than Berkshire. Fairfax has an exceptional long-term track record of growth in share price and BVPS, but the company has recently struggled to generate strong investment returns. Prem Watsa (NYSE:CEO) is famous for predicting the Financial Crisis (2008), and Fairfax profited significantly from derivative positions designed to benefit from the market meltdown. Unfortunately for investors, Watsa made similar bets in the early 2010s that offset almost all of the Company’s investment gains, causing a stagnation in BVPS growth and share price appreciation.

Watsa has admitted that he made a costly mistake and pledged to refrain from making macro bets with his portfolio, instead using his traditional deep value approach for individual security selection. I see Fairfax improving investment returns in the medium term, given that (NYSE:A) Fairfax has a massive allocation to cash and short-term investments to deploy at more favourable prices, (NYSE:B) Fairfax is no longer funding a massive short book, and (NYSE:C) rising interest rates increase expected returns on new investments in bond portfolio. Fairfax currently trades at ~1.1x BV, which appears to be a fair value given its current normal ROEs. That said, should investment returns increase to historical (pre-short strategy) levels, ROE would expand to ~15%, which would justify a P/BV ratio of ~1.5x. To me, it appears that an investment in Fairfax has limited downside (fairly priced, with low investment portfolio return expectations) and high upside (potential for multiple inflation if Watsa’s previous investments gains recur).

Key risks to my investment in Fairfax include (A) key man risks (Watsa is 68), (B) investment performance (key driver of thesis is on Fairfax’s ability to return to positive investment performance) and (C) geopolitical/emerging market risks (Fairfax invests in several questionable countries, including Greece, Africa and India).

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCPK:ITPOF): A deviation from my stated plan to purchase “best-in-class” businesses, Intertape was a pure value investment for me. Intertape manufacturers tape and specialty packaging, and has been growing rapidly via acquisition and large organic capital expenditures. Intertape trades at nearly a 20% EBITDA discount to peers despite stronger projected EBITDA growth (~2x peers) and ROE (~40% higher than peers). In my view, the valuation disconnect is driven by (A) higher net debt vs. peers (though manageable at ~3.4x net debt/EBITDA), (B) recent margin compression and (C) size premium. I believe these concerns are overblown, as the Company’s debt maturities appear manageable and margins were pressured by hurricane driven supplier price increases (the Company has begun to pass through costs to consumers, and margin trends are improving). Furthermore, the Company has made significant capital expenditures that are in the very early stages of bearing fruit (which should improve growth rates going forward), and the Company operates in a very attractive industry (packaging growth should continue due to the eCommerce explosion).

Key risks to my investment in Intertape are (A) execution risk (on both organic capex and M&A), (B) high leverage in potentially cyclical industry, and (C) competitive threats given limited ability to differentiate product and scale advantage of key competitor (3M).

Moody’s (MCO): The premier operator in one of the most economically attractive industries in existence, Moody’s provides credit ratings for security issuances. The attractiveness of the ratings industry is characterized by (A) lack of competition (only 3 reputable ratings agencies), (B) necessity (ratings are necessary to raise public debt), (C) pricing power (driven by items a & b) and (NYSE:D) asset light business model with strong cash flows (limited reinvestment needs drive significant optionality). Moody’s has two competitors, Fitch (private company) and S&P Global (SPGI). I prefer Moody’s over S&P because of the focused nature of its business vs. S&P, which also has a large index and data services business. Moody’s is trading roughly in-line with its 5-year average FWD P/E and a PEG under 2.

Key risks to Moody’s include: (A) debt issuances slow down significantly in rising rate environment, (B) industry disruption allowing lower cost providers to displace incumbents, (C) regulatory risks and (D) sub-optimal capital allocation.

Roper Technologies (ROP): Following a similar playbook as Constellation Software, Roper is a highly decentralized industrial conglomerate that primarily grows inorganically. Roper also focuses on acquiring niche businesses at accretive multiples, reinvests the vast majority of its FCF into new acquisitions and runs an extremely capital light business. Like Constellation, Roper has a great “flywheel” and a very long runway for growth. Roper’s roots were in acquiring niche industrial companies, but they have recently begun to deploy large amounts of capital in VMS businesses. VMS software has significantly more attractive economics than legacy industrials; this shift has driven multiple expansion in Roper’s business that appears justified.

As with Constellation, Roper is a high quality operator trading at a premium valuation, and shares are definitely not at a discount. With that said, I built a conservative high-level DCF for Roper (4% organic growth, $1b in M&A per year at 8x sales, FCF margins held constant at 2017 levels, 3% terminal growth) that showed Roper as slightly undervalued at 8% discount rate vs. my cost basis. Roper’s historical capital deployment backs up the $1b assumption (though M&A was, and will continue to be lumpy); however if Roper cannot source and close these deals I will have overpaid.

Key risks to my investment in Roper include: (A) key-man risks (CEO stepped down with medical issues, though successor appears very well qualified), (B) inability to source and close attractive deals, (C) competitive pressures in niche end markets and (D) dis-economies of scale (i.e. as Roper grows, smaller bolt-ons do not move the needle, and they need to pay higher valuations for larger companies).

Canadian Banks: I purchased half positions in both RBC (RY) and TD (TD) this quarter and am looking to add Scotiabank (BNS) shares to the mix. Canadian banks enjoy an incredible amount of protection from Canadian regulators, and function as a highly profitable oligopoly. Valuations are near historical averages despite favourable economic conditions and a rising rate environment (which should greatly increase profitability). I view all of Canada’s banks as no-brainer, hold forever investments, but favour RBC and TD for their scale advantages, best-in-class retail banking franchises and exposure to growing American markets (especially TD). BNS is trading at a significant discount to its true peers (RY, TD, BMO) – I believe long-term it will bridge this valuation gap. BNS is a diversifying holding for a traditional bank portfolio because of their growing Latin American franchise. On an extremely long-term basis, the banks are very low risk investments, because their strong capital positions and disciplined management allow them to “weather the storm” in poor economic conditions and their competitive advantages allow for very strong ROEs. That said, the buoyancy in Canadian housing, high levels of household debt and general exposure to the economic cycle increase risk of short-term price volatility. My view: even with outsized potential for an economic disruption in the next 3 years, none of Canada’s banks will come close to failing, and will be outperformers on a long-term basis.

Visa (V): In today’s world, I view Visa and Mastercard (MA) as having the most attractive business model. Credit card providers earn a percentage “rake” on all transactions processed on their network, taking minimal risk in the process. The world continues to shift away from cash and towards credit, and the V/MA oligopoly has been reaping the benefits for years.

Both Visa and Mastercard have highly desirable, capital light businesses with reasonable pricing power. They effectively control the “bottleneck” in the global financial system, and function as a toll-taker on the global economy. Visa trades at a significant discount to Mastercard (nearly 2 turns lower on FWD P/E), despite similar long-term growth prospects. Visa does trade slightly above its 5-year average historical P/E (~8.3%) – while this valuation is not ideal, the Company is rarely available at low valuations. I have initiated a small position for now and am looking to add on any material weakness.

Key risks to Visa are: (A) technological disruption (i.e. blockchain/fintech) stealing market share, (B) sub-optimal capital allocation and (C) regulation/litigation risks.

Enercare: Enercare was bought out by BIP at a massive premium. I sold my shares rather than waiting to receive a cash payment at transaction close, as the spread between the actual payout and current price was minimal and I felt it unlikely that another buyer would top BIP's bid.

Pattern Energy Group (PEGI): When I bought PEGI, I viewed it as undervalued, but not a “hold forever” position. I sold PEGI to raise cash to buy Constellation Software after it dipped following quarterly results – effectively exchanging a non-core holding for a long-term position. I note that I continue to have exposure to the attractive renewable power industry via BAM, and will likely prefer to gain exposure in that fashion.

Smart REIT (TSX:SRU.UN): I view Smart REIT as Canada’s premier retail REIT but think that shares will come under short-term pressure in a rising rate environment. I sold my shares and reinvested the proceeds in Canadian Banks, who I view as a prime beneficiary of rising rates. I will re-consider investing in Smart REIT once interest rates normalize or if its valuation disconnect to its current business widens.

I am evaluating several new investments in Q4, and would welcome any thoughts on Fiserv (FISV), Restaurant Brands International (QSR), Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU) or National Grid (NGG). Given the recent price run-up in CVS (CVS), I am considering selling my shares and purchasing Walgreens (WBA) or McKesson (MCK).

