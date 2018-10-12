First Majestic Silver For The Win

Ermitaño has almost 41 million AgEq ounces at a grade of 377 g/t. Basically an additional 6-7 years of mine life for Santa Elena and at a much higher grade.

First Majestic and Evrim reached an agreement in September on the Ermitaño project and arbitration proceedings were terminated, with First Majestic gaining 100% ownership.

I liked AG before, but had some concerns. My main concern has been alleviated and I'm even more positive on this name.

The look of First Majestic Silver (AG) has changed radically this year - for the better. It all started with the acquisition of the San Dimas mine in early 2018, which became its largest producing asset. Then, there was very good news last month on another key asset of the company, which I wanted to review as it really solidifies the bullish thesis. I liked AG before, but had some concerns. My main concern has been alleviated and I'm even more positive on this name.

Let's now discuss why.

First Majestic's Santa Elena mine in Mexico is extremely important to the company. If you remove this mine from portfolio, then AG looks far less appealing as it's a low cost operation that has generated mountains of cash flow.

My main concern for First Majestic coming into 2018, was the reserves at Santa Elena were dwindling and the mine life was only about 3-4 years. Since this was the flagship asset, it was imperative to find more ounces.

However, with the purchase of San Dimas, that becomes the key asset for the company as it's double the size of Santa Elena and lower cost to boot.

While it's not as vital to find additional reserves at the former flagship, it would be very beneficial to the share price should AG be able to extend the mine life of Santa Elena.

And help is on the way.

Just a few kilometers SE of the Santa Elena mine is the Ermitaño project, which First Majestic had an option agreement on with Evrim Resources. Unfortunately, the two parties were locked in an dispute over this asset and First Majestic initiated arbitration proceedings earlier this year.

First Majestic made a significant discovery at Ermitaño, and if they were victorious in the arbitration, then it would be a boon to the company.

As it turns out, the two reached an agreement in September and the arbitration proceedings were terminated. First Majestic simply made a $1.5 million cash payment to Evrim and "the Ermitaño and Cumobabi project option agreements have now been exercised and ... First Majestic has completed its 100% earn-in for both projects."

Evrim still received a 2% NSR on Ermitaño and a 1.5% NSR on Cumobabi in return, as per the original agreements made back in 2014.

It's great to see this resolved and both parties are still going to benefit from this project, however, this was a huge win for First Majestic.

To show why, one just has to look at the initial resource estimate.

Earlier this year, First Majestic posted a maiden resource for Ermitaño of almost 41 million AgEq ounces at a grade of 377 g/t. That's basically an additional 6-7 years of mine life for Santa Elena and at a much higher grade than what is currently being mined. There is also more gold than silver at Ermitaño, which makes the deposit more valuable.



Even more important, Sandstorm has a 20% gold stream on the Santa Elena mine, but the Ermitaño project falls outside of the stream boundary.

First Majestic has been extremely tight-lipped on this asset, which is surprising given how it seems to be transformational for the Santa Elena mine and the company.

For example, in AG's presentation last month, Ermitaño was only mentioned in the future catalysts slide as a having resource expansion potential. Basically, a few words were said about the asset and nothing else.

My theory was either AG wasn't sure how this issue with Evrim would turn out so they didn't want to talk the project up and then lose the option on it, or they didn't want to discuss Ermitaño because that would show the value of the asset to the market.

But I knew that if First Majestic was victorious in the arbitration process, we would suddenly see much more discussion on Ermitaño. "Watch how fast AG tells this story if they win" was my line of thinking.

Well, two weeks ago at the Denver Gold Forum, First Majestic was very chatty about Ermitaño and there was a whole slide on this project in their presentation. This was the first presentation by the company since they announced they had reached an agreement with Evrim and the arbitration proceedings were terminated.

Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic, stated this in his presentation:

At Santa Elana, I know there are some people in this room that have been following this drama, the Ermitaño drama I'll call it. This was the maiden resource that was announced a few months ago, and interestingly enough, this is a larger maiden resource than the original Santa Elena maiden resource. We've done 32 holes I think to-date, we have only disclosed a very small amount of those. We been relatively quiet on it because there's a lot of stuff going on - finally it's come to a head. We now are happy to announce that we have full access to all surface rights, and that took some time to accomplish, and we now have full ownership of the asset, which also took sometime to accomplish, but it's now 100% ours and we have two rigs now active, we've got a third rig going in there in the next few weeks. We will have three rigs there. We will be putting out some news in the next couple of months on a new upgraded resource, but this is really the future of this operation, and it's only 2km away from the mill. It's going to be pretty interesting to get development going and get mining going. We expect to actually see mined ore coming out of this area probably by the end of 2019.

This statement from Neumeyer confirms my thoughts on this asset. Ermitaño is an incredibly important project for First Majestic and most investors are still unaware it even exists and what was taking place over the last six months. This asset still hasn't been priced into the stock.

San Dimas and Ermitaño will be a powerful duo for First Majestic. These will be extremely low cost mines for the company and will more than offset the struggles at the other operations.

AG still has to execute though, and that's been the problem with this company over the last 2 years. If they can start to hit targets and successfully bring Ermitaño online late next year, then this will be one of the best performing silver stocks in the sector. That's not even factoring in higher silver prices.

The chart is looking more constructive as well. As long as $5 holds over the next few months, then the bottom could has been reached. If the company improves its operational performance and finally begins to meet or exceed guidance, then I see no reason why the shares can't trend higher even if silver remains flat. If the price of silver also improves, then we are talking a possible retest of the 2016 highs over the next 12-24 months. Maybe even sooner, as the last time around it took AG all of 6 months to go from $2 to $19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.