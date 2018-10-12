7 Up: Taiwan Semiconductor's 7-Nanometer Game-Changer

Figure 1: Will 7nm be a game changer for TSMC? (Source:Wikipedia)

2018 will be remembered as a significant year in TSMC’s (TSM) corporate history. Founder Morris Chang retired on June 5 after leading the company for 31 years and pioneering the foundry business model that changed the landscape of the semiconductor industry forever. But more significantly the Taiwanese foundry could overtake integrated chip-making rivals in the mobile and logic markets for the first time with its 7 nanometres (nm) FinFet manufacturing process. Up until now integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) like Intel and Samsung have held the lead over foundries by pushing out more advanced manufacturing process earlier into production. However IDMs have struggled this year with the rolling out of the 7 nm/10 nm nomenclature. The most notable delay being Intel’s push out of the 10 nm process to 2019. Conversely TSMC is already making A12 chips for Apple’s 2018 iPhones on its 7 nm platform. Could the 7 nm manufacturing process be the game changer that TSMC investors are waiting for to see the Taiwanese chip-maker transform the semiconductor industry again?

TSMC dominates the foundry market

As the world’s largest foundry company in the semiconductor industry, TSMC has a dominant grip on the fabrication and supply of chips for the mobile, PC, Consumer and Industrial sectors. TSMC is the contract manufacturer of choice for many big name fab-less semiconductor companies (companies that focus on the design rather than the making of these chips) like Apple, Qualcomm, AMD, Nvidia and even bitcoin mining firms like Bitmain. According to TrendForce, TSMC is expected to hold around 56.1% of the global foundry market by revenue in the first half of 2018. Such a dominant market share puts TSMC in a strong bargaining position when negotiating contracts with its numerous fabless customers.

Figure 2: TSMC continues to be the biggest player in the foundry market (Source: TrendForce)

Figure 3: TSMC business spans the communication, computer, consumer and industrial spaces (Source: TSMC)

Although it is still debatable whether a foundry or integrated strategy is superior in the semiconductor industry (Intel for example has achieved remarkable successes with an integrated in-house manufacturing strategy in the CPU markets.), TSMC has executed its strategy much better than other foundry competitors due to better research and development especially in the space of production technology. For example, TSMC is the first foundry to launch the industry leading 7 nm manufacturing process while rivals like UMC and Global-Foundries have faltered due to high capex requirements. This has seen TSMC achieve major successes this year in both the mobile and graphic cards markets.

Major wins in mobile chips and graphics cards

Besides an advantage over foundry rivals in terms of manufacturing technology, TSMC also enjoys a strategic advantage over integrated rivals (like Samsung for example) as it does not compete with its mobile and communications rivals in the markets for consumer electronics. Concerns over reliance on a follow handset rival for its mobile processing chip has seen Apple work closer with TSMC over the years to shift more of its chip production away from Samsung. The launch of Apple’s 2018 iPhones saw TSMC edging out Samsung’s foundry arm completely as the sole manufacturer of Apple’s A12 chips on its 7 nm platform. Together TSMC’s pure-play foundry advantage and advanced manufacturing processes have made it a force to be reckoned with.

Figure 4: Acing it with A12, TSMC has replaced Samsung as sole supplier to Apple for its A12 chips. (Source: WCCFtech)

Figure 5: TSMC is the force behind GeForce (Source: Wikipedia)

Even in some graphic card markets where Samsung enjoys a lead in manufacturing technology, TSMC has also managed to win orders due to lower manufacturing costs and better stability. In September, Business Korea announced that graphics card maker Nvidia has chosen TSMC’s 12-nm process over Samsung’s more advanced 10-nm process for its RTX 2080 Ti graphics card because the less costly TSMC process has a more stable yield and this outweighs the disadvantages of creating a bigger 12-nm GPU with TSMC instead of Samsung.

Even AMD is also moving all 7 nm CPU and GPU production to TSMC as AMD’s other foundry partner Global-Foundries chooses to focus on the 12 nm and 22 nm production nodes due to the high costs associated with 7 nm development. TSMC is effectively going seven up on its rivals with its 7 nm game changer. Wins in the mobile and graphic card markets together with a strong partnership with AMD is positioning TSMC well for the next window of opportunities: CPUs.

CPU wars; Intel and AMD fights, TSMC wins?

Recent manufacturing woes at Intel (a shortage of 14 nm manufacturing capacity and a delay of the roll-out of 10 nm productions process to 2019) has opened up a window of opportunity for both AMD and its foundry partner TSMC to fill the gap in supply of microprocessors for PC makers like HP and Dell. A research report by Jefferies is expecting AMD to triple its market share in the CPU market from 10% to 30%.

Figure 6: AMD has a very low share of the CPU market and there is room for growth for AMD and its foundry partner TSMC. (Source: WCCFTech)

Figure 7: As of the second quarter in 2018, TSMC revenues is still mainly driven by 16/20/28 nm. 7 nm impact is yet to come (Source:TSMC)

There were even rumors that Intel could outsource some of the low end CPU manufacturing to TSMC in order to free up capacity for the 14nm process. Whether materializes or not, TSMC is already readying itself to take on Intel at the high end spectrum of the microprocessor space. AMD has confirmed it will be announcing its 7 nm processor for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) in Vegas on January 2019. This means that AMD microprocessors would be out in the market way before Intel rolls out its comparable 10 nm CPU chips in 2019. As AMD’s 7 nm fabrication partner, TSMC stands to benefit from increased CPU orders from AMD for the time being until Intel catches up with its 10 nm node to win back market share. The computer business is the second biggest contributor to TSMC revenue (after mobile/communications) and could prove to be TSMC’s wild card revenue contributor in 2019.

TSMC: Profitability Ratios

Winning market share is one thing, translating revenue gains into profit is quite another. TSMC has proven itself capable of doing both. TSMC has shown its ability to convert it strong manufacturing prowess into earnings and this is evidenced by a consistent gross margins (NYSE:GM) around 50% since 2009 and consistent net margins (NYSE:NM) of 30% and above. Only seasonal spikes in corporate tax during the second quarter can provide a slight dent to its net margins.

Figure 8: TSMC has consistently enjoyed gross margins near 50% and net margins around 30%. Seasonally tax rate has always been higher in Q2 (Source:DBS Vickers with analysis by author)

Figure 9: In the latest quarter TSMC enjoys margins comparable to that of its IDM counterpart Intel and much higher than its foundry rival UMC and fabless CPU/GPU customer AMD. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

This makes TSMC one of the few chip-makers to be able to achieve margins close its IDM counterpart Intel’s GM of 61% and NM of 30%. Fellow Taiwanese foundry UMC and customer AMD could only generate NM less than 10% for the latest quarter.

With a strong business and even stronger profitability, does this Taiwanese chip-maker represents an opportunity for investors? For that we use an earnings multiple approach to determine the fair value of TSMC ADRs using earnings forecasts for the remainder of 2018 and the price/earnings ratio of closest comparable semiconductor companies.

Valuing TSMC – a Price/Earnings Ratio approach

For the third quarter TSMC forecasts revenue to be between $8.45 billion and $8.55 billion (which is approximately TWD 254 billion) and gross margins of between 45% and 50%. The fourth quarter is TSMC’s strongest quarter seasonally so we should expect revenue and profit to grow for the remaining of 2018.

Applying a net margin of 35% (which is close to TSMC’s historic average net margin ratio) I try to estimate TSMC’s earnings for the rest of FY18 in order to estimate the earnings per American Depository Receipts (ADR). Combined with the sector average PE ratio of the listed semiconductor companies with fabrication facilities a six month target price is estimated for TSMC to determine the fair value of TSMC ADRs.

Figure 10: TSMC forecasts revenue of $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion and gross margin between 48% and 50% for the third quarter. (Source:TSMC)

Figure 11: The sector average P/E ratio of the listed semiconductor companies with fabrication facilities is about 18.60. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Figure 12: Applying a P/E ratio of 18.60 to earnings forecasts of $0.43 a share or $2.15 per ADR we determine the fair value of TSMC to be $39.95. (Source: DBS Vickers, Reuters with analysis by author)

Estimating TSMC to earn $0.43 a share (or $2.15 per ADR) for FY18 I estimate the fair value of TSMC to be around $39.95 per ADR using a sector average P/E ratio of 18.6. This is quite close to the current price level that TSMC is trading at. In other words TSMC is fairly valued by the market. However given its strong business fundamentals, earnings track record and potential market share gains opportunities I will put this on my watch-list as a potential buy candidates if prices fall below current levels.

Conclusion: TSMC to etch its mark on the silicone industry

As 2018 comes to a close, TSMC will end the year on a high as the sole supplier of A12 chips for Apple. This demonstrates how far the Taiwanese foundry has come in terms of improving its manufacturing technology to overtake IDM rivals with its 7 nm fabrication process. 2019 promises to provide TSMC with more opportunities to piggyback on AMD’s designs to gain CPU market share at Intel’s expense. While many semiconductor watchers and technology investors are betting their chips on AMD (a company that has not paid dividends for years and is still trying to earn its way out of $7.9 billion in retained losses on lower margins) to beat Intel I am more optimistic on the growth potential of the comparatively under-rated TSMC. This is because TSMC is dominating the foundry industry and has solid earnings record and dividend history to provide investors with a margin of safety for investing in the highly cyclical and volatile semiconductor industry.

