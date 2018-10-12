Alibaba: What To Do After The Stock Decline?

Alibaba Holding Group (BABA) has taken a hit, and everyone knows it. The stock is off almost 33% from its 52-week high. In this article, I share my reasoning for not increasing my stake on BABA. I am long Alibaba on the idea that China middle class and consumption are secular growth stories. In addition to that, I strongly believe Alibaba is well positioned to remain a leader in Chinese commerce, both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce.

However, I believe the current valuation and trading dynamics of the stock do not justify adding to my position, despite being bullish on fundamentals. Downside exists. It is likely we see a lower stock price before Alibaba makes new all-time highs. My article explains why I believe this and how I arrived to this belief.

An article from Oleh Kombaiev does a good job at explaining recent stock trading dynamics. In Oleh’s article, recent price action of BABA is compared against certain valuation, technical, and macroeconomic factors. The only reason I bring up Oleh's article is because I think it offers a good perspective on BABA trading dynamics. In many ways, his perspectives go above and beyond what I explain here. So, I think readers would benefit from taking a look at his article.

Another reason I bring up Oleh's article is because I disagree with one little portion of it. He argues that EV/EBITDA isn't a driver of the stock move. I disagree. I am a believer in EV/EBITDA metric and use it as a yardstick, which I explain in detail later.

EV/EBITDA may not have been a strong driver of stock performance in the short term (as Oleh concluded), but, in the long term, I believe it will be.

Why EV/EBITDA?

The main reason for using this multiple is because measuring EBITDA allows me to assess at which multiple a company is trading regardless of their asset base, capital structure, and tax structure. Because of that, I can use an EV/EBITDA multiple to assess the value of the operating business, not just the value of the stock as it would be using P/E metric. I'm not saying the P/E metric is flawed, but rather I'm saying EV/EBITDA is more complete. It allows me to assess investment decisions across the capital stack (whether equity or debt).

Macroeconomic factors should drive BABA in the near future

I believe BABA is trading more on macroeconomic factors than on fundamental factors. It is common for stocks to sometimes trade more on macro factors than on fundamental factors. And I believe that’s happening with BABA. This trading dynamic will probably continue for two reasons.

First, the US is escalating a trade reform with China, where >$200B of goods imported from China into the US are being tariffed at varying rates. It is likely the US will impose tariffs on another ~$267B of goods imported from China, which would pretty much cover all China exports into the US. Investors view tariffs as the beginning of a trade war. Thus, investors are (and will probably remain) fearful of investing in companies with Chinese exposure.

Second, China macroeconomic data has been showing signs of deceleration in the last couple years. Despite still growing at healthy rate, the Chinese economy is no longer growing at double-digit rates. Deceleration in China’s growth rates means its economy is either maturing, or just undergoing a temporary slowdown. The following graphs show China GDP and its decelerating trend:

Source: FRED

Source: FRED

FRED (Federal Reserve) data only goes until 2016, but it is no secret that China economy is no longer growing at double-digit rates. Official numbers reported that China economy grew at 6.7% in the second quarter of 2018. A healthy rate, but still decelerating from the 10+% earlier this decade. Additionally, other macroeconomic indicators, like fixed-asset investments, have been lagging and/or disappointing expectations.

High debt levels and a period of deleveraging is also a huge concern on investors' mind. A deleveraging of the Chinese economy would probably cause further deceleration.

A slowing economy, along with the constant headlines about tariffs on practically all China exports to the US, increases the odds investors will be fearful of investing in BABA. That means until the narrative changes, it is unlikely that BABA will have incremental buyers (in the short term). So, I believe it is unlikely to see the stock back to previous highs anytime soon.

Because predicting where Chinese economy will go in the short term is not my area of expertise, I prefer to simply wait until BABA shows signs that business fundamentals are (once again) driving the stock.

Valuation remains somewhat elevated – which means more downside exists

Alibaba’s EV/EBITDA continues to screen kind of high at ~22x EBITDA. Based on my calculations, I don't think BABA is cheap or a bargain stock. Although 22x EBITDA is the lowest valuation investors ascribed in the last year, the EV/EBITDA multiple has been as low as 15x over the past three years. Therefore, I do not believe that 22x is the bottom multiple. The following two charts explain my case:

Bottom multiple is ~22x since January 2018, which is where the stock is right now.

But has been as low as ~15x from January to June 2016.

Because EBITDA multiple remains above its three-year trough, I believe BABA may easily fall further as news about US/China trade flows and Chinese economic indicators about show decelerating trends.

In a worst-case scenario, the multiple could fall to ~10x if the Chinese economy enters a recession (something I believe will happen, but don’t know when). EBITDA multiples have been bid down to a level approaching 10x in late 2015 and early 2016. You may recall that there were lots of doubts about the Chinese economy during that time period too.

Why is valuation high? because EBITDA trends are healthy

As one of the fastest large-cap growth companies in the world, Alibaba has achieved impressive EBITDA growth trends. From fiscal year 2016 to 2018, EBITDA has grown at ~36% CAGR, almost doubling from $8.1B to $15.5B (amounts in USD). EBITDA sits at just over $16B over TTM (trailing twelve months). I strongly believe EBITDA growth will continue at double-digit rates, even if China and the US intensify their trade war. I also believe EBITDA growth will continue even if China enters a recession, though it may take a temporary slowdown in that scenario.

Nonetheless, I believe EBITDA will keep increasing because China consumption and growing middle class is a secular growth story.

Wall Street analysts are estimating Alibaba will grow revenue by 40% next year, and 28% the year after. As revenue grows, EBITDA should grow with it at double-digit rates. If EBITDA grows for another couple years at double-digit rates, the EV/EBITDA multiple will shrink, all else equal. This force should eventually put a stop on the stock decline, eventually convincing investors that Alibaba is a good stock to invest.

In the long-run, I believe EBITDA growth will be the force driving the stock price. The EV/EBITDA multiple would shrink even if the stock remains flat for the next few years.

Below are EV and EBITDA calculations. Stock price is as of this writing:

As mentioned before, Alibaba’s multiple would come down as revenue and EBITDA grows. A simple scenario analysis shows that if current trend is maintained (~35% CAGR), then EV/EBITDA multiple will be ~14x in two years (late 2020).

Conclusions and investor takeaways

I believe Alibaba stock will keep growing because of solid business fundamentals, but in the short term, the stock may stay flat (or even keep declining) as people feel fearful about US/China trade and Chinese macroeconomics.

In the short run, investors could easily bid down BABA shares by ascribing a lower multiple to its EBITDA. In other words, the stock can (and probably will) keep going lower in the near future. Alibaba’s EV/EBITDA multiple was as low as 15x over the past three years, which would equate to ~$95 stock as of today’s EBITDA.

However, I am not willing to sell my shares because (in the long run) EBITDA will probably keep growing at double-digit rates. I prefer to stomach a temporary decline in market value in order to participate in the future upside of Alibaba retail, cloud computing, and other businesses. By not selling, I wouldn’t miss the upside if the stock recovers quicker than I anticipate. But because I believe the stock may keep declining, I will wait before I upsize my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.