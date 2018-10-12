AMD: Q3 German Numbers

AMD's (AMD) fantastic bull run ended with Intel's (INTC) supply update letter. The letter rose doubts about how far will AMD will get with its Ryzen lineup, and AMD tumbled.

Ryzen will be one of the most significant drivers of the Q3 performance, and Mr. market is assuming that if Intel is meeting its revenue projections, then AMD is not dominating as much as it was expected. This would be true in a zero-sum game. It is not.

How is Intel doing it

Intel is having issues producing enough 14nm chips and 10nm chips, while 7nm chips are nowhere in sight. So, how can it still be on track to reach its revenue outlook for the year?

To mitigate its issues, Intel increased $1 Billion in capital investment for their 14nm manufacturing sites, prioritized production of Intel Xeon and Intel Core™ processors and raised their prices for 8th gen processors.

The increase in 8th gen prices will reduce the demand for its CPUs, relieving the pressure of manufacturing, while increasing profit margin.

That said, supply is undoubtedly tight, particularly at the entry-level of the PC market. We continue to believe we will have at least the supply to meet the full-year revenue outlook we announced in July, which was $4.5 billion higher than our January expectations." -Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO

The extra billion in capital expenditures is a small sacrifice to pay for protecting their market share in 14nm chips and increase the supply to the market.

It is undoubtedly a good strategy. The price increase would arguably reduce the demand, relieving of some pressure from the manufacturing process, while keeping the revenue Intel needs. However, Intel is selling fewer processors than it could, and AMD will profit from this.

The German Numbers

A recent article (from the Italian version of Tom's hardware) shows how Mind Factory sales have been going for the past quarters. While the tendencies of the German market might not perfectly reflect the world's trends, it is interesting to see the numbers.

Source: Tom's Hardware

The image shows how AMD has been taking over Intel's market share, and while the beginning of Q3 is a tight fight, September crowns AMD as the clear winner. When looking at the price trend by brand, we can see there is almost a 50% average price increase in Intel's CPUs, which shows how far has the price increases have gone and why Intel will likely keep its revenue projections while it sells fewer processors.

AMD's market share increases as the quarter advances, if this tendency continued, Q4 could provide far greater surprise on revenue than Q3 could.

Source: Tom's Hardware

Taking a closer look at the market share split by CPUs and by revenue illustrates the point further. While AMD represents 65% of the CPUs sold in September, its revenue accounts only for 52% of the total.

AMD 5nm

While Intel is struggling with 14nm chips and expects to be on track to produce 10nm chips in April of next year, AMD is preparing for 5nm chips, or at least TSMC (NYSE:TSM) is.

TSMC is expected to start 5nm risk production as early as April of next year, which would put high volume manufacturing around Q3 of 2020, while second-generation 7nm manufacturing has already begun.

TSMC currently uses Deep Ultra Violet (DUV) lithography for 7nm chip production. To produce 5nm chips, they would require to use Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) lithography instead. TSMC is starting to produce a second generation 7nm chips that will use EUV in four non-critical layers to speed up learning and production of the 5nm chips.

The company taped out the first chip using EUV earlier this month, just as AMD's price was tumbling down in fear of Intel ramping up production of 10nm chips.

Second generation 7nm will bring some improvements to the processors, but the increase in performance and reduction in size is little in comparison with the possibility of 5nm production.

Valuation

For now, I am staying with the valuation I made in the past article. However, if Q3 results prove that the market is behaving along the lines of the customers of the German Mind Factory, Q4 will surely be a breakout quarter. The revenue of Q3 will tell a lot about how the market behaves and how scalable is the information of the mind factory. After the Q3 results, there will be enough information to refine the 2020 outlook and the 2019 fair value.

Source: Author's Charts

That information will be critical to get a better model of the Q4 revenue and gauge how much of the market has AMD taken. In April, we will see how far Intel has improved its 10nm production, and if TSMC has successfully started risk production of 5nm.

Conclusions

My last article on AMD referred how before Q1 results, when AMD was trading in single digits, fear obscured the real progress AMD had made. Now, the story repeats itself. AMD has slumped because fear is clouding the judgment of the market, and the next six months will prove AMD's technical superiority and clear the way for a fair valuation of the stock.

The Mind Factory numbers might not reflect the market tendencies, which is a risk. Given the product lineup and the price gap between AMD and Intel, the risk that the market behavior significantly diverts from one of the German customers is small.

Even if Intel can ramp up the 10nm production, it already has lost a share of the market and the upper-hand on the technological edge. Retaking the market share from AMD will be a difficult task that could prove to be impossible if AMD can beat them again in the 5nm race.

Warren Buffett said it best.

Source: Trade Education

