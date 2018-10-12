Arkema: Upside Potential Of At Least 40%

Executive Summary

One of the most interesting sectors to watch is the chemical industry where investors focus on new product appliances and value creation. Whilst some of these companies remain extremely non-recession-proof companies with high indebtedness, investors should meticulously investigate whether a company is capable of surviving the next economic downturn. Today, I am firmly convinced of Arkema's (OTCPK:ARKAF) (OTCPK:ARKAY) capital allocation that consists of strong cash flow generation, acquisition plans, and dividend strategy. Moreover, with an unusually low leverage (compared to its peers), it makes Arkema one of the best plays in the chemical industry today. Above all, its latest financial figures did inspire me as well as its communicated guidance which is undoubtedly realistic given the company's proven track record. For income investors, I consider Arkema to be a sturdy dividend-growth stock:

(Source: Company presentation)

The Track Record Is Mouth-Watering

Arkema was spun off from Total (TOT) about a decade ago and was once active in cyclical businesses like vinyls and acrylics. Arkema divested the vinyls business and has made numerous moves to expand its speciality business portfolio.

Last year, the group hosted a Capital Markets Day which was a good time to check up on the progress during 2014-2016. I usually never use bold expressions, but one couldn't ignore its financial performance has been outstanding so far:

(Source: company presentation)

Its reported EBITDA increased by 52% over the 2 years, whilst thanks to a strong capital approach and by strictly hedging its working capital, Arkema's net cash flow tripled. Moreover, improved cash conversion rates (35% of the group's EBITDA was converted into pure free cash flow) enabled the company to make progress on successfully implementing its M&A realizations, namely the Bostik and Den Braven acquisitions. On the other side, the group paid attention to its divestment plan by selling Sunclear and the activated carbon and filter aid business.

When it came to the cumulative CapEx forecast over 2017-2023, we could conclude 55% of total material investments was going to be spent on growth investments, namely increasing its product facilities (e.g. acrylics in the U.S.). All in all, recurring CapEx was expected to account for almost 5.5% of total revenues. On top of that, 2 exceptional CapEx plans were announced to be completed over the next five years. Besides its CapEx plans, the group also stated it was watching closely potential takeover preys. So, it's good to see Arkema is devoting special attention to growth opportunities in the form of both organic and acquisitive growth.

First-Half Results Underscored Long-Term Trend Of Improving Profitability

Arkema's latest financial results built on the trend we've seen since 2015.

When analyzing Arkema's sales bridge, one marked the improvement in volumes, notably in the Coating Solution Division, as the group continued to benefit from strong innovation in its advanced materials business. This achievement experienced a headwind due to the national rail strike in France. Pricing amounted to 5.8%, offsetting the risen costs of raw materials thanks to rock-solid conditions in intermediate chemical businesses. However, with an adverse impact of 4.2%, the dollar depreciation weighed heavily on Arkema's top-line results, whilst the impact of lower fluorgases in Europe didn't go unnoticed. Arkema earned most of its revenue in 'Specialities' which currently accounts for approximately 70% of total revenues. Moreover, this segment posted its highest EBITDA result on a quarterly basis, making it Arkema's crown jewel. Arkema continued to be a geographically wide-spread company with company's bases in Europe, North America, and Asia offering the group growth opportunities in economic-developed markets.

Overall, the most interesting things to note were both the higher EBITDA margins (18.9%, up from 18.1% last year) and a lower indebtedness (29% gearing and 0.9 times EBITDA). On the latter, we'd to keep an eye on the negative impact from seasonal effects due to higher working capital positions.

Income Statement: No Unusual Events

On income level, there were no strange events to be noticed, except the lower income taxes, which is entirely related to the U.S. Tax Reform. As mentioned previously, Arkema was capable of controlling its G&A expenses, which led to improved profitability. The net income result attributable to shareholders increased by roughly 30% to 407M EUR or 5.35 EUR per share.

(Source: Company results)

Looking at the cash flow statement adjusted for working capital changes, I was surprised by the large amount of net income that had been converted into pure free cash flow. As depreciation levels exceeded the capital expenditures amount, Arkema reported a FCF of 448M EUR, which was higher than the reported net profit result and sufficient to cover the dividend payment and the amount spent on acquisitions.

(Source: Company results)

With higher material investment prospects, I would expect total FCF to come in at around 800M to 820M EUR corresponding with a FCF yield of 10.5% to 10.8%. Based on the recent FCF result, I assume the dividend to be covered by at least 4.55 times, so with today's economic circumstances, I would call it extremely safe. Moreover, Arkema has intention to gradually lift its payments towards shareholders. Its leverage ratio should stand at 0.77 times EBITDA by the end of the year reflecting Arkema has enough liquidity to fuel its growth trajectory.

Valuation And Conclusion

In order to measure Arkema's upside potential, I am going to use a discounted cash flow model based on the following starting points/assumptions:

FCF result of 820M EUR in 2018

No predicted FCF growth during the foreseeable period

Net debt amount of 1.127B EUR

WACC of 7% reflecting the fact that Arkema is subject to the economic circumstances

No endless growth rate

Share count of 76.07M outstanding shares

(Source: Author's calculations based on the company's financial results/forecasts)

This works out an upside potential of more than 40% and moreover, today's share price doesn't appear to be in my calculated ranges, suggesting the company is extremely mispriced by investors.

All in all, I am convinced that Arkema currently offers a decent investment opportunity as it has been focusing on its core business namely the 'Speciality chemicals', thereby earning the highest margins. Today's FCF yield of in excess of 10.5% is too pessimistic given Arkema's increased visibility, supported by several Capital Markets Days and its transparent track record of delivering on its ambitious guidance. There's little doubt Arkema is standing at the top of my buy-and-hold wish list.

