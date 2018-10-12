Valtech Proposes Terms For $100 Million U.S. IPO

VTEC is growing and has a big enough footprint to compete for business on a global basis.

The firm provides IT consulting and digital transformation services to medium and large enterprises worldwide.

Valtech aims to sell $100 million of its Class A shares in a U.S. IPO.

Valtech (VTEC) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides data-driven IT consulting and digital transformation services to enterprises worldwide.

VTEC has a promising growth trajectory and favorable long-term market prospects.

Company & Business

Paris, France-based Valtech was founded in 1993 to assist medium and large organizations with the adoption of new digital technologies through IT and digital transformation consulting.

Management is headed by Chairman of the Board and CEO Sebastian Lombardo, who has been with the firm since 2010 and is also the Co-Founder and Chairman at Jop.

Valtech provides clients with a streamlined portfolio of data-driven solutions, including integrated offerings, such as business strategy, design, technology, and marketing.

The company has expertise across select industry verticals, including retail, automotive, government, media, financial services, travel and hospitality, and healthcare.

Customer Acquisition

As of June 30, 2018, Valtech has multidisciplinary teams of engineers, programmers, business consultants, creative designers and marketers located in 39 offices based in 16 countries on five continents.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been fluctuating with no discernible trend, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 6.58% 2017 7.07% 2016 6.69%

The firm focuses its customer acquisition efforts on medium and large enterprises in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia.

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by HTF Market Report, the global IT consulting services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the period between 2016 and 2020.

According to another market research report by Technavio, the top five emerging trends that impact the global IT consulting services market until 2020 will be:

Adoption of environment-friendly technology

Growing preference for remote working environments

Increase in service offshoring

Increase in market consolidation

Rise in use of cloud-based IT infrastructure

Major competitors that provide IT consulting services include:

Globant (GLOB)

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

Luxoft (LXFT)

SapientNitro

IBM (IBM)

Accenture (ACN)

Cognizant (CTSH)

Financial Performance

VTEC's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue at an accelerating rate

Increased gross profit

Stable gross margin

Decreasing cash flow from operations

Below are the company's financial results for the past three and a half years (Audited IFRS for full years):

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $159.5 million, 19% increase vs. prior

2017: $272.9 million, 12.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $239 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $56.5 million

2017: $92.6 million

2016: $82.7 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 35.4%

2017: 33.9%

2016: 34.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: $2.2 million cash flow from operations

2017: $8.3 million

2016: $17.1 million

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $59.2 million in cash and $187.9 million in total liabilities (Unaudited, interim).

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($146,000).

IPO Details

VTEC intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds in an IPO from the sale of 6.67 million of its Class A shares at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share, not including customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which will be held by controlling shareholder SiegCo SA, will be entitled to 10 votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for management or existing shareholders to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control. The S&P 500 index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $648 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently expect to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, such as for working capital, potential strategic acquisitions of, or investments in, other businesses or technologies that we believe will complement our current business and expansion strategies, opening new offices and hiring additional employees.

So, the firm didn't provide any meaningful information on how it intends to use the proceeds.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Cowen, Oddo BHF, and William Blair.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $608,100,975 Enterprise Value $647,656,375 Price/Sales 2.02 EV / Revenue 2.16 EV / EBITDA 34.92 Earnings Per Share $0.08 Total Debt To Equity 2.23 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 16.44% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $14,233,550

As a reference, VTEC's clearest public comparable would be Globant; below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Globant Valtech Variance Price/Sales 3.87 2.02 -47.7% EV / Revenue 4.11 2.16 -47.6% EV / EBITDA 27.04 34.92 29.1% Earnings Per Share 1.21 $0.08 -93.4%

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 17, 2018.

