Still Some Danger, But The End Is Near

The last two trading sessions witnessed the outright capitulation of the bulls as stocks have plummeted across the board. Both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite have surrendered 5% while volatility has spiked 40% in the last two days. Several major indices have also violated the important 200-day moving average - some of them for the first time in over a year - which has raised quite a few eyebrows on Wall Street. In doing so, however, the market has rapidly become oversold based on several technical and sentiment measures. In today's report, we'll examine the evidence which suggests that the correction which began internally a few weeks ago is finally approaching an end.

Wednesday's sell-off was significant in that it caused several major indices to violate the 200-day moving average, including the Nasdaq Composite, the Russell 200 Index (RUT), and the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID). In the case of the Nasdaq and the MID, the 200-day MA was violated on a closing basis for the first time in over two years. This, in turn, resulted in a classic "run on the stops" as additional program-based selling was triggered once the 200-day moving average was violated. This was clear enough to see in the follow-through weakness on Thursday, visible in the chart below.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P 500 fell decisively under its 200-day MA on Thursday for the first time in almost three years. The benchmark large-cap index had previously overstretched from the 200-day trend line and was technically vulnerable to a pullback, as discussed in recent reports. There is a silver lining to this storm cloud, however. While there could be some additional downside in the SPX before this latest correction has finished, the market is becoming rapidly "oversold" on a technical basis and should be ripe for a short-covering bounce in the next couple of sessions. Let's discuss some of these promising signs.

Among are signs that the market is near a bottom is the extreme disparity in the NYSE volume and advance-decline readings of the last two days. For example, on Wednesday, the upside/downside volume ratio on the NYSE was 1:10, a disparity which hasn't been seen since earlier this year. This type of reading is typical of a market which is sold out, or nearly sold out, in the immediate term. Meanwhile, the ratio of advances and declines on the Big Board was 1:8 on Wednesday, which was one of the biggest disparities since April. This is another sign that an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom is likely close at hand.

A more emphatic indication that the market has become extremely oversold and therefore, vulnerable to a technical bounce can be seen in the following graph. This shows the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500. The 20-day oscillator measures the "overbought" or "oversold" state of the large-cap index by comparing the current day's closing price with the closing price of 20 trading sessions ago. As you can see here, the SPX oscillator has reached its most oversold extreme since the April's bottom.

Source: WSJ

A final consideration is that the equity put/call ratio has risen to its highest level in eight months. The last time the 5-day moving average of the put/call ratio (below) was this high was during the final days of the January-February sell-off. Historically, a move above the 70.00 level in this indicator has preceded a market low within a few days. Readings this high in the equity put-call ratio suggest that there are too many bears in the options market and that put buyers have over-committed. This is another sign that the stock market is ripe for a short-covering rally.

Source: IndexIndicators

The above-mentioned indicators imply that the immediate downside potential for the large-cap stocks is rapidly diminishing. It suggests a market which is exceptionally overstretched on the downside and therefore, vulnerable to a "snap-back" type rally. It also makes things dangerous for the short sellers since it wouldn't take much to trigger short covering from here.

Before the market finally bottoms, however, there is one important area which is in dire need of improvement. I'm referring to the new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. The new highs and lows are my favorite measure of incremental demand for equities and remain weak. On Wednesday, there were over 500 new 52-week lows on the Big Board compared with only 33 new highs. While that's the kind of high-low disparity typically seen near the end of a corrective decline, until we see a rapid diminution of the new lows, we must assume the correction is still underway. We should see the new lows shrink to below 40 to let us know the market's internal health has been completely restored.

Here's what the NYSE cumulative new highs-lows indicator looks like as of Oct. 11. It needs to reverse its declining trend to confirm that the stock market's internal weakness has diminished. This indicator has been invaluable for giving us advance notice of the current stock price decline and will let us know when the selling pressure has lifted.

Source: WSJ

The majority of the NYSE new 52-week lows in recent weeks has been income-related securities, with a large amount of muni-bond funds. The catalyst for the October sell-off was the spike in long-term Treasury yields, which sent bond investors into a panic to unload Treasuries and income funds. This, in turn, resulted in a huge increase in new 52-week lows on the NYSE and undermined the equity market since bond-related weakness put a temporary halt to the demand for stocks. This can be seen in the shrinking trend in the number of securities making new 52-week highs on both exchanges in the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, for instance, there were a mere nine NYSE-listed stocks which made new highs while 526 recorded new lows.

The rally in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), below, exemplifies the reason for the stock market's recent weakness. However, TNX pulled back nearly 3% on Thursday and is threatening to reverse its immediate-term uptrend. A close under the 15-day moving average would confirm this reversal. A decline in Treasury yields in the coming days would also remove pressure from the stock market and would pave the way for an immediate-term bottom in the stock market as discussed above.

Source: BigCharts

In light of the current weight of evidence, I continue to recommend that investors hold off on initiating new long positions and remain defensive, holding some cash and waiting for the market to confirm a bottom before jumping back in. The main factor I'm watching for a confirmed bottom is for the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to shrink below 40 for several days. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has all but dried up, and the market will then be in a good position to recover. The broad market is prime for a short-covering rally, however, which could occur at any time in the next few days.

Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large-cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.