Safe Haven Demand Finally Returns

The bulls finally took control of gold’s immediate-term trend, pushing the metal’s price 2.50% higher on Thursday. The equity market sell-off in the last two days has put gold back into a strong technical position as safety-related demand has dramatically increased. In today’s report, we’ll discuss gold’s improved prospects for a gradual turnaround in the coming weeks.

Gold broke out of a 6-week narrowing trading range on Thursday with December gold futures gaining $34, or 2.85%, to close at $1,227. Thursday’s rally in the gold price to a 2-month high was clearly catalyzed by the global equity market rout. The long-awaited breakout triggered short covering, as the short interest buildup in the gold market has been quite extreme in recent weeks. This buildup partly accounts for the extremity of Thursday’s gold rally.

Underscoring the reversal in sentiment toward gold was data which showed that holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), the largest gold-backed ETF, rose 1.2 percent to 739 tons on Oct. 10. This was the first time the ETF logged an inflows gain since July. It was also the largest inflow since March. Until now, gold-backed funds had shown huge outflows as investors have had no appetite for the precious metal in recent months.

Another factor which likely gave the bulls confidence to take control of the immediate trend were comments from President Trump. President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve for its policy of raising its benchmark interest rate, calling the rate increases “ridiculous.” He also suggested the Fed has “gone crazy” with rate hikes, which made the market nervous and further stimulated flight-to-safety demand for gold.

A 2-day drop in the U.S. dollar index (DXY) also added to gold’s appeal and removed perhaps its biggest obstacle to a rally. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP), which I sometimes use as a dollar index proxy, has closed slightly under its 15-day moving average (below). A weekly close decisively under the 15-day MA would technically break dollar’s immediate-term (1-4 week) uptrend based on my trading discipline. This in turn would give the gold rally even more “teeth” as gold’s currency component would be weaker.

Source: BigCharts

The move into gold this week has been a long time coming. As we’ve discussed in recent commentaries, the gold bulls have technically had an advantage in the last couple of weeks based on the 2-month bottoming pattern in gold, as well as the leadership in the silver price. Silver often leads gold at critical junctures after the yellow metal has experienced a big drop. When silver turns higher ahead of gold, it normally serves as a harbinger for a gold rally. This time proved to be no exception as the silver breakout last month proved to be prescient. Shown here is the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), which technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom in late September after closing two days higher above its 15-day moving average.

Source: BigCharts

Also serving as a “heads up” for a gold price rally was copper, which reversed its immediate-term downward trend in September as well. Copper isn’t as critical for predicting gold’s movements as the silver market is, but its movements can still be instructive. Simultaneous strength in both the copper and silver prices implies increased demand for the metals on both an investment and an industrial basis. This rising immediate-term demand in other metals can be expected to eventually spill over into the gold market.

Source: BigCharts

The most important precursor for gold’s breakout was the confirmed bottom in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) last month. After establishing a higher low between September and October, the XAU rallied nearly 7% on Thursday and closed at its highest level in two months. The reversal in the 4-week rate of change of the new highs-new lows for the 50 actively traded gold stocks told us to expect a gold stock reversal last month. This improvement in the incremental demand for the gold mining stocks carries a potentially bullish implication for the bullion price. Leadership in the mining stocks is considered by many traders to be a leading indicator for gold.

Source: BigCharts

On the ETF front, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) has finally confirmed an immediate-term breakout. This was predicated on a close above its Aug. 24 closing value of $11.60, which happened on Oct. 11. We’ve been very patient in waiting for this breakout, which has been anticipated since late September. The latest move in IAU gives the bulls a decisive advantage in the immediate term. With the high amount of short interest still in evidence, it should allow gold and the gold ETF to build on this week’s gains.

Source: BigCharts

Now that the gold bulls have finally made their charge, the bears are now on the back foot and will have to worry about additional short-covering rallies in the days ahead. Safety-related buying has been the main force behind the gold rally, so as long as liquidation continues in the equity market, gold should continue to enjoy support from the “fear factor.”

I would add by way of caveat that there is still a volatility risk in the gold market in the coming days until the U.S. dollar index closes decisively under its 15-day moving average (as discussed above). However, the latest move in IAU above the $11.60 level puts me back on an immediate-term buy signal for the gold ETF. A conservative long position can be made in this ETF, using the $11.37 level (the Aug. 23 closing low) as the initial stop-loss on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.