Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) CEO Steve Johnston Hosts Announcement to Acquire MSP Underwriting Limited (Transcript)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Cincinnati Financial Announcement to Acquire MSP Underwriting Limited Conference Call October 12, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Dennis McDaniel - Investor Relations Officer

Steve Johnston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Sewell - Chief Financial Officer

Ken Stecher - Chairman of the Board

Marty Hollenback - Chief Investment Officer

Teresa Cracas - Cincinnati Insurance's Chief Risk Officer

J.F. Scherer - Chief Insurance Officer

Marty Mullen - Chief Claims Officer

Teresa Hopper - Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance

Mike Zaremski - Credit Suisse

Josh Shanker - Deutsche Bank

Paul Newsome - Sandler O’Neill

Meyer Shields - KBW

Scott Heleniak - RBC Capital Markets

Thank you. Dennis McDaniel, Investor Relations Officer, you may begin your conference.

Dennis McDaniel

Hello. This is Dennis McDaniel at Cincinnati Financial. Thank you for joining us for the conference call and webcast discussing our announcement to acquire MSP Underwriting Limited. The news release and presentation document about this transaction are available on our investor website cinfin.com/investors, or as part of an SEC form 8-K that we filed this morning.

On this call, you'll first hear from Steve Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and then from Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell. After their prepared remarks, investors participating on the call may ask questions. At that time some responses may be made by others in the room with us, including Chairman of the Board, Ken Stecher; Chief Investment Officer, Marty Hollenback; and Cincinnati Insurance's Chief Risk Officer, Teresa Cracas; Chief Insurance Officer, J.F. Scherer; Chief Claims Officer, Marty Mullen; and Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, Teresa Hopper.

First, please note that some of the matters to be discussed today are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. With respect to these risks and uncertainties, we direct your attention to our news release and to our various filings with the SEC. Also our commentary today may include non-GAAP measures, explanations and reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are included with disclosures filed or furnished with the SEC and are also available on our investor website.

Now, I will turn over the call to Steve.

Steve Johnston

Thank you, Dennis, and good morning. Thank you for joining us today on such short notice to hear more about our announced acquisition of MSP. This transaction is positive news for the future of Cincinnati Financial. We believe it brings experienced underwriters who can open new opportunities for us, supporting our agents in new geographies and lines of business. It complements our existing large commercial account, excess and surplus lines, high net worth personal lines and reinsurance assumed growth initiatives.

We anticipate good prospects for profitable growth through a Lloyd's platform having more than 200 international licenses expanding our reach globally.

Planned growth should diversify the current concentration of property risk underwritten by MSP's managing agent known as Beaufort Underwriting Agency Limited. Also, adding MSP to our insurance operations presents relatively low overall risk. We will retain MSP's strong team of talented underwriters and leaders of its operation approximately 52 associates in total. Although it's been decades since our only other acquisition when we enlarged our life insurance operation, in recent years, we've successfully executed start-up operations, where excess and surplus lines have significantly expanded in areas of reinsurance assumed in high net worth personal lines business.

MSP's reserves for loss and loss expenses at year-end 2017 were mostly short tailed with about 3/4 pertaining to exiting years 2016 or 2017. And in total, add only modest amount of approximately 6% to the consolidated property-casualty reserves we reported at June 30, 2018. It’s important to remember that this transaction is not what most people would consider to be transformative, as our agency focus strategy remains intact.

We also believe the estimated purchase price of GBP 102 million or $134 million, representing a multiple of 1.3x MSP's projected net asset value at closing is fair and reflects the future value of that business. Keep in mind that purchase price is estimated, and includes two variables that will be finalized until closing the transaction. One variable stems from changes over time to our current estimate of MSP's net asset value, reflecting fluctuations from factors such as underwriting profitability, between now and closing. The other variable is currency exchange rate. And for today's discussion and related disclosures, we are assuming one British pound equals US$1.31.

Now, I’ll provide some perspective on the MSP team, and at the same time publicly welcome them to the Cincinnati family. During our time together in recent months, as we discussed how we might combine our talents, we've grown in our mutual respect and see a very good cultural fit. I'm also comfortable with the MSP management operating with a healthy degree of autonomy appropriately balanced with our strategic oversight. That respect is fortified by MSP's impressive track record of generating an underwriting profit for 20 of the past 24 years.

The MSP management team has an operating plan ready for approval and execution over the next several years. And as we studied the plan together, we feel confident that it can generate premium growth approaching the double-digit percentage with combined ratios of 95% or better. We anticipate that most of the growth in the next five years will be in non-property lines. For example, Lloyd’s Publications had noted opportunities in areas involving financial risks such as cyber. Regarding anticipated timing for closing the deal, we expect that to occur in the first quarter of 2019. Timing is, of course, dependent on the completion of regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

In summary, we see this acquisition as a fine way to grow our business and enhance shareholder returns in the near term, as well as the long-term.

Now, our Chief Financial Officer, Mike Sewell, will highlight other key aspects of the acquisition's financial effects.

Mike Sewell

Thank you, Steve, and thanks to all of you for joining us today. The most important point I'll make is our expectation that the transaction should be accretive to earnings in 2019 assuming a typical level of catastrophe effects on MSP’s business resulting in a combined ratio of 98% or better. The other major assumption regarding earnings is that the annual amount of additional expense of a combined entity is currently estimated to be approximately $5 million to $10 million. About half of that additional expense is anticipated to be interest expense, assuming the entire purchase price is funded through our existing line of credit at an interest rate of approximately 3%. The other half is primarily relates to additional costs such as amortization of intangible assets and other administrative expenses.

As we disclosed in our presentation document, we estimate that the annual earnings accretion in the next few years could range from $0.01 per share to $0.07, assuming combined ratios ranging from 90% to 97.5%. Converting that to a value creation ratio basis, the estimated effect is approximately 1/10th of a percentage point based on the book value per share we reported at June 30 with a larger contribution expected over the long-term. Although those amounts are relatively small, reflecting the fact that this transaction adds only about 3% to our current premium volume, they are additive to our operating performance.

Book value per share on a reported basis immediately after closing should match the pre-closing amount since the total purchase price will be funded from cash on hand or borrowing. However, tangible book value per share will decrease slightly, currently estimated at less than 1%, assuming intangible assets related to the transaction range from $60 million to $80 million. We anticipate little, if any synergies, resulting in expense reductions after closing. Steve noted that the risk of adverse loss reserve development is relatively small. Based on our due diligence, we believe that MSP's approximately $300 million of reserves at June 30, 2018 are adequate, and the syndicate has reported a long history of reserve adequacy. This week we further reduced financial risk by executing a forward contract to reduce potential effects of adverse changes in currency exchange rates.

My last comments pertain to how we expect to report results of MSP. Our short-term plan is to include those results as part of the other segment, where we currently report Cincinnati RE. Overtime, we may change how such operations are publicly reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Also, at this time, we anticipate that MSP's new parent company will be Cincinnati Financial Corporation, the same parent as our primary insurance subsidiary or insurance brokerage services subsidiary, and our commercial leasing and financing services subsidiary.

And now, I'll turn the call back over to Steve.

Steve Johnston

Thank you, Mike. We are excited by the process of MSP's performance, and how that further deploys capital as shareholders, agents, associates and other stakeholders should benefit overtime. We are also looking forward to globally expanding insurance solutions offered through our group of companies affiliated with Cincinnati Financial. We appreciate this opportunity to respond to your questions.

As a reminder, with Mike and me today are Ken Stecher, Teresa Cracas, J.F. Scherer, Marty Mullen, Marty Hollenback and Teresa Hopper. Heidi, please open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mike Zaremski with Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is pause. Please go ahead. Your line is open, one moment. Here we go.

Mike Zaremski

Great. Thanks for that comprehensive presentation. A question on Slide 8, if I focus on the target combined ratio of 90 to 95, it's just five years from now. And then you also, in the prepared remarks, talked about more near-term being 90 to 97.5. So, maybe, you can just provide some context on, why is this a five-year target? Are there things -- are there a lot of moving parts in the near term meaning maybe conditions on as good as you expect? Or, I don’t know, if it’s an expense ratio issue? That’s my first question.

A – Steve Johnston

Mike, good question. I think just as we learn more about the business, we are taking a little bit of a glide path approach to how improvements will come in over time, showing a little bit of conservatism. But I think the key point is that with the experience of the underwriters, the track record of profitability, we do believe that this will be accretive starting in the first year and will continue to improve in kind of a glide path manner over the next several years.

Mike Zaremski

Okay. Just curious, does Brexit implications or any contingency plans that come into play? Or is that something that, if something negative happens at short-term, when you guys are thinking long-term?

A – Steve Johnston

We are thinking long-term. But I think Brexit plans are in place. Lloyd's is taking proactive steps in terms of setting up a subsidiary -- excuse me, setting up a subsidiary in Brussels. And we feel confident that we will be able to work through the Brexit situation, no matter how it resolves itself here over the next few months.

Mike Zaremski

Okay. Great. And lastly, this is a separate topic, but, I don't know, if this is the right place that if you have any comments on Hurricane Florence and Michael, given you’ve entire team on the call?

A – Steve Johnston

Sure. We would like to talk about that. And I'll start out, and maybe Marty Mullen will add a little bit. We kind of thought that you might be interested in that, and we’re not obviously done with the quarter yet, and have -- it’s not final that we are going to provide some estimates here in terms of where we are. We think in terms of Florence, and it's lost, it’s going to be somewhere in the $90 million to $92 million range. Just to give a little bit more color from the Cincinnati standard book, Florence is about $85 million, the Cincinnati re-portion is about $7 million, give or take on both of those numbers, so it could vary between now and when we release. During the third quarter, we had an extra, say $28 million, in catastrophe losses. Our current estimate is in the range of $120 million for the full quarter, all cats in, which would be in the range of 9.5 to 10 or so loss ratio points. In total, we feel good about the quarter. We think that the combined ratio should probably come in, in that 97 and 98, 99 range. We’re confident it will be under 100. And we’re seeing good profitability in the core lines. And also, I just, one thing that we've been keeping an eye on recently as we feel confident that our commercial casualty line will show favorable development, so we've been keeping an eye on that. And, I don’t know, Marty, I had an awful lot of color there. But if you got some more that you like to touch on.

Marty Mullen

Sure, Steve. Thanks. As far as Florence, just a little detail. There is a 98% win event and 94% of our claim count is rising out of North Carolina. And our cat teams are being dismissed this weekend, so we feel like we have a good handle on those exposures, and those claims that have been reported. And we know it's early on, Michael. But right now, 45% of our claims are -- they are from Georgia with about another 25% from Alabama. And the claims reported today is mostly in personal lines event with 83% of our claims reported on the personal line side. We have two teams responding to the Alabama and Georgia areas yesterday and today with more support coming in the next couple of weeks if needed.

Mike Zaremski

Okay. That's great color. Just for Michael, do you have a sense if there's -- and it's really early on, is it -- there's been numbers thrown out -- that range is wide -- sorry, it's anywhere from 3 to 9, I don’t know if you have a sense on that at this point?

Mike Sewell

Yes. It's little too early to really have a handle on that because there are so many areas that aren't assessable yet with power outages, but the areas reporting is mostly wind. On the personal line side, tree removals and someone homes and so forth. But on the severity side, we haven't really received too much color on that yet.

Your next question comes from the line of Josh Shanker with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Josh Shanker

Could you guys talk a little bit about if we look at the last five years for the acquisition? And you're looking how much you're paying, what kind of ROI would we be talking about it given how it's performed for the past five years?

Mike Sewell

Josh, this is Mike Sewell. It's -- Steven mentioned the glide path. When we take a look at the combined ratio in some of the projections that we have, it's very influx, right now. And so, that might be a little hard to put some really good solid numbers on there. But what I would say is that it's accretive immediately in the first year. We see that going up. It's going to be adding to VCR, it's going to be adding to earnings per share, as I had indicated previously. So with the GBP 102 million at closing, it's projected at about GBP 78 million. So you can see the multiple on that compared to others. We think the payback is going to be also a five years or less when we look at it down the road.

Josh Shanker

And I assume that the sellers are happy, and I assume you are happy. But always the question is between buyers and sellers. Are you a better owner for this asset than the previous owner? Do you have any thoughts on that?

Steve Johnston

This is Steve. And that's a very, very good question, because the answer is yes. And as Munich is a long-term partner of ours, we have a great relationship with them. They have two syndicates that they own over there the Lloyd's. The Munich Syndicate is the larger one. And so, it's been a difficult for them I think to have -- I should say difficult, but it's created a bit of a challenge to have two syndicates. And so with the syndicate that we’re buying coming to us MSP is, I think in a better place for everyone. And I think Munich is happy with the way that this is all going.

Josh Shanker

And what is the stamp capacity on the platform?

Steve Johnston

We have that here, I thought, it was GBP 225 …

A – Unidentified Company Representative

GBP 225, I believe. That’s the last year's stamp -- current stamp.

Steve Johnston

And it’s actually shown at the bottom of Page 3 on the transaction summary.

And your next question comes from the line of Paul Newsome with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead.

Paul Newsome

I’d like to ask a little -- a couple of broader questions. The big one is this is that, as you look at this kind of business -- do you think this is a foreshadowing of other operations that you’re interested in? It’s international, it’s specialty, obviously, Lloyd’s is interesting. Is this sort of a one shot kind of idea for you to be in this kind of businesses? Or do you think that this is the beginning of a trend that we’ll see where you expand in these sorts of businesses?

Steve Johnston

Paul, I think, it’s complementary to what we're already doing. We have an agency strategy. We’re trying to do everything we can to increase our expertise so that we can better partner with the independent agents that represent us. We’ve added an awful lot of expertise in our excess and surplus lines company that we have, with the people that we have hired in commercial lines that are heading up our new key accounts, and we’re taking on more complex risks from our agency partners. And we think the expertise that we are going to be able to partner with here in Lloyd's is going to be very helpful. The leader of MSP is Derek Eales. There team is a great cultural fit. Derek has over 30 years of experience, and a fine track record of profitability. And we just think they're a great fit for what we’re doing in terms of expanding the expertise, products, geography that we will have available for our agents.

Paul Newsome

So maybe kind of a follow on to that, how critical is getting this operation to work with your existing distribution to how you think about the economics of the acquisition?

Steve Johnston

I think we will look for ways that we can make that connection between our agents in MSP when we went into the valuation and some of the numbers that we've just been discussing. We did not give that any economic value at this point because it's so early on in terms of trying to make that connection. But I'm optimistic that we will be able to and that we will be a value add to the transition -- to the transaction down the road.

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Meyer Shields with KBW. Please go ahead.

Meyer Shields

Just a couple of brief questions. I guess, first, the target combined ratio, the 90 to 95 band is obviously a lot narrower than MSP's experience has been over the last five years. Is that a reflection of sort of normalized catastrophes? Or do you plan to actually modulate the volatility?

Steve Johnston

I think that is more of a -- estimate of the catastrophe, the former part of the question you asked.

Meyer Shields

Okay. Second, should we expect a reallocation of MSP's investment portfolio to be more in line with Cincinnati? Or do you want to keep it sort of matching the shorter tail risk that MSP underwrites?

Steve Johnston

We will certainly take a look at that. I mean, we're -- investments is a big part of what we do. And we're going to take a good look at what we can do to potentially increase that yield, but being smart about it in terms of recognizing the short tail nature of the risks that are written as well. We think overtime is the business may be able to expand into other lines of business it would help us in that regard.

Meyer Shields

And then finally, the expectation of EPS accretion -- assuming a sub-98 combined ratio. Are there any deal related expenses that are excluded from that anticipation?

Mike Sewell

Yes, right now we've got -- there are, obviously, estimates at this point since we just signed a deal. But with our estimates, we think that we've included the expenses that I had indicated. So borrowing something that would be a surprised to us, the incremental expenses are included in those estimates.

And your next question comes from the line of Scott Heleniak with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Please unmute your line and go ahead with your question.

Scott Heleniak

Congratulations on the acquisition. The first question I have was just -- I am sure you guys have looked at a lot of deals over the years. I think you mentioned decades since a last one you did. So the question -- the first question is what stood out about MSP the most? What you found most attractive? And then the other question is just is why now versus not getting in five years ago or getting into five years later?

Steve Johnston

I think what has drawn this us -- to MSP is one it does not conflict with our current agency strategy. We don't have any sort of channel conflict there at all. I think also in meeting the people, I just found that this business is all about the quality of the people that you associate yourself with. And they are very high quality people and talented underwriters, a great cultural fit. And I think as to why now versus at different times as we are have been part of the ramp-up over the last two years in terms of increasing our expertise across the organization, and this is just another step in that improvement.

Scott Heleniak

And the other question was just -- I wonder if you can dig deep -- a little bit deeper on the just the growth plans, I know, you referenced those, and you provided a table of the mix that you have now. But just where you see that mix heading as far as new classes or geographies and kind of your just overall growth plans that get once you end up closing that deal just the MSP side of it?

Steve Johnston

Yes, we'll look to the experience and the leadership that at MSP in terms of what will take place there. We mentioned cyber as one alternative. I think it is important to just kind of note that within Lloyd's business plans need to be filed in terms of where you go. So that’s going to be down the road for us once this deal is closed. And so I don’t want to get ahead of myself in terms of that until the deal is closed, and we can meet more formally on those types of plans. But then also, we see the opportunity, hopefully to grow in terms of the current agency force that we have -- risks that are currently envisioned by our agents that we may not have the expertise to write. So it's going to be hopefully a good partnership between key accounts, our reinsurance assumed operation to high net worth personal lines and really every aspect of the company here.

[Operator Instructions] And as there’re no further questions in the queue, I turn the call back over to Mr. Johnston. Please go ahead.

Steve Johnston

Thank you, Heidi. And thanks all of you, again for joining us on such short notice. And we look forward to talking with you again here in a couple weeks. Thank you.

