Arista Networks: In Deep Value Territory

The company only trades at a slight premium to the broader market from a P/E standpoint (at about 26x), despite much stronger earnings growth.

The tech stock rout of the past two weeks has been a game of winners and losers. The NASDAQ itself has only fallen about 8% from recent peaks (prompting some market-watchers to declare that a fuller and more painful "recession" is still on the way), but under the hood, many individual stocks are now in full bear-market territory, defined as down more than 20% from recent peaks.

This kind of market environment is where value-oriented, prescient stock pickers can make tremendous gains. Among the hardest hit stocks the one that deserves a recovery, in my view, is Arista Networks (ANET), the maker of networking hardware that up until recently was one of the best-performing growth stocks of the year.

To be fair, it's not difficult to understand why investors are now suddenly turning on Arista. The company was one of the best-performing tech stocks in the hardware sector in 2017, a subsector that has famously been shunned by investors for becoming heavily commoditized. Adding fuel to that fire, fears have been stoked this year that Amazon (AMZN) would increase its efforts in the white-box networking hardware space, leading to widespread fears of price competition (in my view, this argument is already nullified by the fact that Arista is up against a huge competitor in Cisco (CSCO), against which it has already been able to compete extremely competitively). Arista Networks is no stranger to competitive markets - Cisco is about 20x larger than Arista on a revenue basis, and still Arista continues to gain market share.

With this recent rout, shares of Arista are now down for the year (-6%), whereas the majority of the technology sector still remains in the green. It's also down about 30% from all-time highs of ~$310 reached in August (barely two months ago), marking an official bear market for this fantastic stock.

ANET data by YCharts

This pullback, in my view, created plenty of opportunistic buying windows to build positions in growth stocks that are typically expensive. With Arista, you're not buying a hot internet or software stock with high revenue growth but deep losses - you're buying a growth stock that also has tremendous earnings growth power, as evidenced by a ~50% y/y jump in GAAP EPS in its most recent quarter. Investors may be right to dump high-growth, high-loss names like Snap (SNAP), Zuora (ZUO), and Domo (DOMO), but stocks that are backed by bottom-line strength should eventually be spared.

I've used the recent drop to double down on my Arista position, and investors would be wise to do the same. Let's review the bullish case for this company:

A product positioned at the top of the market

Arista built its brand as the anti-Cisco. Cisco is "legacy" technology, one that is famous for extracting top dollar from its customers while locking them into its ecosystem, without providing much in the way of innovation. It's the equivalent in the networking space to how others might perceive Oracle (ORCL), though Oracle has attempted very nobly to move away from that connotation with its push into the cloud.

Earlier this summer, Arista was named yet again as a leader in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, an annual power ranking for various subsectors in IT that carry plenty of weight with IT buyers. Plenty of reviews also give a thumbs-up to Arista relative to other providers in the market, including Cisco. Against this backdrop, Amazon is far less of a threat. Yes, it has the benefit of AWS on its side, but Amazon isn't really known for being a hardware vendor. There will always be room for a "best-in-breed" vendor like Arista to thrive, even if Cisco and Amazon compete in the mid-level space.

Part of what makes Arista appealing from a technology perspective is that it is designed with cloud IT infrastructures in mind (this is how the product is positioned in its marketing; whether or not systems administrators and IT professionals agree is a matter of opinion). Regardless, it's undeniable that Arista has struck up plenty of partnerships with public cloud providers to make for a more seamless integration with cloud workloads. In September, Arista noted new partnerships and solutions for both Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Cloud Platform and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, aligning itself with the faster-growing cloud platforms that are continually taking share from the dominant AWS.

Arista's reputation for both product quality and continuous innovation, in my view, give it a deep moat that has allowed it to play hardball against the much larger and well-funded Cisco, as well as any potential future competitors like Amazon.

Recession resistant

One of the other benefits of owning a company like Arista is the fact that, for the most part, its business isn't heavily cyclical. Routers, switches, and other networking hardware aren't luxury purchases - you need to purchase and maintain them if you want to keep facilities and campuses running smoothly, which nobody will sacrifice even in an economic downturn.

This contrasts very sharply against other sectors in technology. Consider internet stocks, for example. Social media and other ad-reliant companies like Alphabet could suffer if an economic downturn means a cutback in their customers' advertising budgets. SaaS companies like Workday (WDAY) on the other hand could also suffer if potential new prospects defer their planned implementations of a new and expensive HCM system, as they can't afford a costly multi-month systems transition period when sales are bad. When it comes time to upgrade or replace networking hardware, however, it can't be avoided.

Arista was still a startup in 2008-2009, so it's hard to judge its performance back then or pull data for it. We can look, however, to Cisco's performance in the last recession for a hint at how this sector performs in a downturn.

Cisco's revenues declined by only 9% in FY09, the low point in its history, while net income shed only about 20%. This contrasts sharply against other cyclical businesses, for which major profits swung to stinging losses in the course of a year. Cisco was also able to pick itself back up by FY10 relatively quickly:

Figure 1. Cisco recession financials

Source: Cisco 10-K

Part of the reason for the downturn in stocks over the past few weeks is the fear of the beginning of a global recession. Should this happen, while Arista will likely become affected as well, it's probably insulated from being too cyclical.

Valuation doesn't fully appreciate Arista's growth trajectory

There's no doubt that Arista is priced as a growth stock. If you look at Arista versus Cisco, or against the broader S&P 500, it doesn't look exactly cheap. Against forward 12-month EPS estimates, Arista trades at a P/E of ~30x (about twice Cisco's valuation), and against Wall Street's expected EPS of $8.53 for FY19 (as reported by Yahoo Finance), Arista trades at a P/E of ~26x.

ANET PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

We should be more than willing, however, to pay this kind of multiple for Arista's sheer growth power. Recall that Cisco is showing very slim single-digit growth (revenues grew just 6% y/y in its most recent quarter, while EPS growth of 15% y/y was due largely to tax reform).

Arista, on the other hand, continues to outshine Cisco and steal away market share. Revenues for Arista grew 28% y/y in its most recent quarter (despite Arista now being at a sizable ~$2 billion revenue run rate), while margin improvements also helped net income grow by 47% y/y.

The best way to view Arista's valuation is on a PEG basis. If we take the FY19 P/E of 26x and divide by its most recent 47% EPS growth rate, we find that it now trades at a PEG ratio of 0.55x - a downright steal for such a robust growth stock.

Key takeaways

Arista rarely trades this cheaply, and this is one of the only times we're able to scoop up shares for a <30x P/E ratio. Prior to its downfall, many analysts had based their price targets for Arista at 40x P/E (implying ~35% upside from current levels). And even now, the consensus recommendation is a buy (per WSJ, there are 16 buy ratings, 14 holds, and 1 sell among 31 covering analysts), with a median price target of $300.

With such strong fundamental growth drivers and a proven advantage in a crowded market, Arista makes for a great stock to invest in for a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANET.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.