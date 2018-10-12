Global Warming Will Help Push U.S. Deficits (And Gold) Higher

Judging by comments left to many of my articles, there are still a substantial number of Seeking Alpha users who do not believe that man's activities are having a significant and negative impact on global warming. Of course, I disagree. But one thing we can agree on: the costs related to the ever more frequent and severe storms - that are fueled by higher air and water temperatures - are skyrocketing. Adding such a huge unknown (and un-budgeted line item) to an already dire deficit outlook, I would argue, is bearish for the fiscal deficit/debt outlook, but extremely bullish for gold.

Take a look at the following graphic for the number and types of weather-related disasters just last year (2017) alone:

Source: NOAA

Note the wide variety and geographic dispersion of severe disasters that had multiple occurrences in a single calendar year:

major floods (2)

major wildfires outbreaks (2)

major tornado outbreaks (3)

major hurricanes (3)

My contention is that the unknown and un-budgeted recovery costs of these severe climate-related disasters are going to significantly drive up US deficits and debt far beyond already dire forecasts. The investment angle for US investors is to buy gold.

Is gold a replacement for dividend-paying stocks, diversified stock market funds and ETFs, or fixed income assets? Of course not. Gold is simply another hard asset (like real estate, for example) that should be considered as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Some say gold is out-of-date and bitcoin is the way to go. To that, I would respond by saying that bitcoin, too, is yet another asset to consider holding in a well-diversified portfolio. Me? I prefer gold coins over bitcoin - I don't need a computer to access them, they cannot be hacked, and I can hold gold coins in my hand if the internet were to collapse.

Climate Disaster Costs

The graphic below illustrates the rapidly escalating costs of climate-related disasters since 1980. Note that disaster recovery costs for 2017 alone exceeded $300 billion dollars. Added to 2005 (another "good" year) costs are, in aggregate for those two years alone, just over half-a-trillion dollars. Yes, that is trillion with a "T":

Source: NOAA

And the news doesn't get better. We can also clearly see that disaster costs of an average year is growing by leaps-and-bounds. Note the data in the chart is only for years 1980-2017, yet 5 of the most expensive years (by far) have happened just since 2005.

In 2017, the damage from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria alone were responsible for ~$265.0 billion of the $306.2 billion. These three hurricanes join hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, as the new top 5 costliest U.S. hurricanes on record. And of course, the devastating and destructive storms have continued this year with hurricane Florence last month and most recently hurricane Michael.

In summary, the U.S. has sustained 238 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion (including CPI adjustment to 2018).

The total cost of these 238 events exceeds $1.5 trillion.

US Deficits

According to the US Treasury Office, the federal debt increased by $1.27 Trillion dollars in fiscal 2018 (October 1, 2017, through September 30, 2018). That makes fiscal 2018 the eighth fiscal year in the last eleven in which the debt increased by at least one trillion dollars:

Source: CNS News

From the graphic above, the financial recession/depression/disaster (pick your world of choice) that started in late 2008 appears to be the inflection point with respect to a significant increase in the deficit and debt numbers. In the following years, one could argue that spending was high in an attempt to pull the economy out of the doldrums. That excuse is no longer valid because we are racking up $1 trillion dollar deficits even as economic growth is not only acceptable but strong and strengthening. This should be a time to reduce deficits and debt. But that is not what is happening.

As I showed in an earlier Seeking Alpha article on gold (see Tax Cuts + Massive Spending = $2000/oz Gold), according to the Federal Reserves' so-called "FRED" graph, the rate of change in the U.S. fiscal deficit is a primary factor that drives the price of gold higher. Here is the most updated FRED graph for your consideration:

Source: The St. Louis Federal Reserve

Note the bull run in gold that took it to $1,800/oz (shown by the red arrow) appears to have been driven, at least in part, by a massive increase in deficit spending (shown by the black arrow). Note also that gold fell back to $1,200/oz when deficit spending was significantly reduced in subsequent years. This is what the FRED graph is meant to show: the correlation between U.S. deficit spending and the price of gold.

If my thesis is correct (i.e. that deficit spending is set to sky-rocket, and the costs of climate-related disasters will continue to play a significant role), and if investors put stock in the Fed's FRED chart, the outlook for gold is extremely bullish.

U.S. Total Debt Relative to GDP

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the $21,516,058,183,180.23 in total federal debt at the end of fiscal 2018 equaled ~$138,330 for every person in the US who works. The $1,271,158,167,126.72 increase in the debt in fiscal 2018 alone equaled ~$8,172 per worker.

The Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, now estimates that the total federal debt will exceed 100% of total GDP by around 2028, and that hasn't happened since World War II:

Source: CBO

The point I am trying to make here is that the costs of climate-related disasters are a huge unknown (and un-budgeted) wild card that is going to put a more stress on already ballooning government spending.

Look at it this way: The total climate-related costs in 2017 (over $300 billion) amounted to roughly 25% of the total federal debt incurred in fiscal year 2018! That is astonishing in my opinion.

Policy Response

But of course, the policy responses to the government's fiscal crisis has been more of the same: massive tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and corporations, combined with huge increases in spending. Thus, the large deficit numbers - in spite of the relatively strong economy.

But what is even more appalling is the government's response with respect to environmental and energy policies. Just as Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina, and unleashed massively destructive flooding across two states, the EPA announced its latest roll-back of clean air and clean water regulations making it easier to release methane into the Earth's atmosphere! Wonderful - just what the planet needed.

And just this week, the EPA announced plans to broaden the damage caused by the existing ethanol mandates (themselves bad enough...) even further by making it easier to sell more ethanol in vehicle fuel by supporting so-called "E15 gasoline", or gasoline with 15% ethanol. This, of course, not only increases smog but can damage many engines that were never designed to deal with the volatile fuel in the first place. Ethanol is corrosive, and critics say E15 can damage older cars. Some auto manufacturers even threatened to void warranties if motorists used the fuel.

Yet Ford Motor Company (F), which in 2011 was one of several manufacturers to warn of potential damage to engines, is no longer against E15 and has built its vehicles to be capable of running on the fuel since the 2013 model year. I'll let you decide whether or not you want E15 in your gas tank. Regardless, the move to strengthen ethanol use in gasoline angered both environmentalists and oil company CEOs. But I suppose as long as Iowa delivered the vote in the next election, that is what is important.

And those two disastrous environmental/energy policies come on the heels of two even worse regulatory rollbacks made earlier this year that, taken together, were the foundation of the United States' effort to slow global warming. In July, the E.P.A. proposed weakening a rule on carbon dioxide pollution from vehicle tailpipes. And in August, the agency proposed easing the rules on carbon dioxide pollution from coal-fired power plants with a weaker one that would allow far more global-warming emissions from the nation's smokestacks.

It certainly seems as though the administration has declared war on the environment and is pulling out all the stops to "make coal great again". But as this article points out, Americans will pay a heavy price for these kinds of reckless and irresponsible environmental and energy policies. Increasingly, climate disaster-related costs are driving deficits significantly higher.

Investment Thesis

The investment angle here (as depicted in the earlier presented FRED diagram) is that US investors should consider the possibility that the massive contribution to the US Federal deficit and debt numbers as a result of climate-related disasters (which are ever more frequent and ever more expensive), added to the already dismal US deficit and debt outlook, means that gold should respond to the upside.

Today, as the DJIA falls another 500+ points following yesterday's 800+ point drop, gold is doing just fine - currently up $27.70/oz. The Gold Shares Spider (GLD) is up 2.5%.

But I must admit, GLD has not performed as well as expected when I wrote my Seeking Alpha piece Gold: The Possibility of a Trump Induced Bull Run during a big sell-off in the precious metal following the election of Trump back in 2016:

Source: Yahoo Finance (notes & symbols in black by the Author)

However, I would point out that gold is still UP since that article was published despite 7 Fed Funds rates hikes that have increased the Fed Funds rate by more than 4x (from 0.5% to 2.25%). From that perspective, gold has done great with such a strong headwind from the Fed.

The GLD Gold Shares SPDR is one of the easiest ways for investors to invest in gold. It is liquid (assuming there is no financial system melt-down) and there are no direct storage costs as a small investor might encounter with gold coins. Other options are the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) or the ProShares Ultra Gold Fund (UGL). UGL is a 2x performer as compared to the gold bullion price in London.

Note that if gold runs to around the $2,000/oz level, that would equate to GLD rising to roughly $180-$190, or a 60% increase from the current quote.

Summary & Conclusion

The government's policy responses to massive Federal deficits and debt - whether it be tax, spend, environmental, or energy policies - bode extremely well for the future price of gold. Increased unknown and un-budgeted expenses related to climate disasters will continue to skyrocket as the government declares war on the environment and is, apparently, cutting all meaningful clear air regulations at the EPA in order to "make coal great again". This, of course, will lead to more global warming and even worse storms to come in the future. Get used to scenes like Mexico Beach in Florida (not to mention the floods in Houston and North/South Caroline). These storms seem to occur so often now that it's "no big deal". But of course, it's a big deal to the people who are directly affected. And it should be a big deal to Congressional Budget Office and Congress.

As a result of the prospects for ever-growing fiscal deficits, I reiterate my expectations that gold will run-up to $2,000 unless something changes very soon. I say that because if gold went above $1,800/oz back in 2011 when debt-to-GDP was only around 70%, what will gold go to when deficit spending expands further and debt-to-GDP approaches 100% in a few years (as the CBO is predicting) as a result of the unwise policies passed by the current administration?

The point is, gold today around $1,200 is a STRONG BUY and every US investor should own some gold as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Some suggest 3-5%. For wealthy investors (the upper 1% with a net worth of over $10 million), I would suggest a higher weighting for gold - something along the lines of 10-15%. After all, you have the most to lose should the US$ take a big hit as a result of the ballooning deficit and debt outlook.

A rise to the $2,000/oz level would equate to a ~60% increase from here. And it is likely to start next year as the monthly deficit numbers come rolling in.

Source: Kitco

