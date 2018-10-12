Consol Coal Resources Revisited

The company has a distribution rate above 10%, which appears well covered as CCR achieved a 1.60 distribution coverage ratio for Q2 2018.

Introduction

As more fully discussed below, I believe CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) is now a buy around $18 or below because (I) its sales book remains strong, (II) its distribution yield above 10% is well supported and (III) its sponsor CONSOL Energy (CEIX) is showing a lot of confidence in the company by aggressively buying the stock (and also increasing its buyback authorization to do so).

CCR is a thinly traded master limited partnership or MLP. It was formed in 2015 (then known as CNX Coal Resources LP) to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy's active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in (and operational control over) three underground mines in Pennsylvania (named "Bailey," "Enlow Fork" and "Harvey," respectively).

Back in February of 2018, I wrote an article about CCR. In that article, I noted that:

CCR offers an attractive total return for investors for at least the next 18-24 months due to, among other things, (1) the high dividend (above 14%), (2) improved pricing and margins; and (3) a robust sales book going out to 2020, including increased export activity. In addition, with David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital owning more than 20% of CCR since 2015, I have confidence that management interests will be aligned with the interests of unitholders."

I had had previous trading success with CCR, and this was my second go round with the stock. On this second go around, I purchased the stock under 13.50 and sold it in August above my price target of $17 (close to 17.70), while collecting a dividend along the way of about 14% (on an annualized basis).

After my sale, the stock has continued to rise and is currently above $18.50. David Einhorn, founder of Greenlight Capital, continues to be the largest unit holder.

While I am happy with the recent trading gains, I was intrigued by the fact that CCR's sponsor, CONSOL Energy, has been aggressively purchasing shares (discussed in more detail below). For this reason, I have become interested in CCR again and am hoping to buy it below $18.

For additional reasons why I think the macro environment, particularly in India, is supportive of CCR's high quality metallurgical coal, see my original CCR article.

[Pennsylvania Mining Complex as featured on CCR's website.]

Solid Sales Book

CCR had solid sales results for 2018, and its expected production in 2018 has been purchased. Investors will get further detail on pricing when the company reports its third quarter results on November 1, 2018. More importantly, looking out into future, the company is "74% and 32% contracted for 2019 and 2020, respectively, assuming a 27 million ton annual sales volume for the Pennsylvania Mining Complex," according to the CFO during the Q2 Conference Call.

On that call, the CFO of CCR also advised that:

With low coal inventories domestically and strong export markets, we are very comfortable with our prospects to contract and optimize our coal position for 2019 and beyond."

Strong sales should buttress CCR's ability to continue paying high distributions, particularly if pricing trends continue (see my prior CCR article for more detail on pricing improvements).

Distribution Yield Near 11%

Since its inception, CCR has a consistent history of making material distributions:

Amount Ex-Date Record Date Pay Date $ 0.513 2018-08-07 2018-08-08 2018-08-15 $ 0.513 2018-05-07 2018-05-08 2018-05-15 $ 0.513 2018-02-07 2018-02-08 2018-02-15 $ 0.513 2017-11-07 2017-11-08 2017-11-15 $ 0.513 2017-08-03 2017-08-07 2017-08-15 $ 0.513 2017-05-04 2017-05-08 2017-05-15 $ 0.513 2017-02-07 2017-02-09 2017-02-15 $ 0.513 2016-11-08 2016-11-10 2016-11-15 $ 0.513 2016-08-04 2016-08-08 2016-08-15 $ 0.513 2016-05-03 2016-05-05 2016-05-12 $ 0.513 2016-02-04 2016-02-08 2016-02-15 $ 0.479 2015-11-04 2015-11-06 2015-11-13

With the distribution yield near 11%, I would generally not expect any increases in the amount of the quarterly distribution any time soon; however, (i) the company generated a distribution coverage ratio of 1.6x for Q2 2018, as noted in CCR's Q2 2018 earnings release, and (ii) CCR has been paying down debt and reducing its net leverage ratio (currently stands at 1.5 - see the Q2 2018 earnings release). Continued coverage and leverage ratio improvements would permit management to consider increasing the distribution.

Ultimately, caution is warranted when yields are this high. Moreover, commodity businesses like CCR are cyclical, and the coal industry, in general, will continue to face long-term regulatory pressures and risks in light of global warming (presumably with a continued respite while President Trump is in the oval office).

Sponsor Purchasing CCR Shares

Since September 12, 2018, CEIX has been purchasing shares of CCR on a consistent basis between the low $17s and $19. Notably, CCR's average volume has been less than 40,000 shares per day, although volume has increased over the last couple of weeks to closer to 55,000 shares exchanging hands per day.

Shareholder Price Shares Purchased Shares Held Date

Consol $18.71 8,600 5,111,868 2018-10-08 Consol $19.00 1,000 5,103,268 2018-10-05 Consol $18.94 3,936 5,102,268 2018-10-04 Consol $18.93 1,100 5,098,332 2018-10-03 Consol $18.69 6,100 5,097,232 2018-10-02 Consol $18.21 7,100 5,091,132 2018-10-01 Consol $17.97 4,700 5,084,032 2018-09-28 Consol $17.95 8,800 5,079,332 2018-09-27 Consol $17.93 5,300 5,070,532 2018-09-26 Consol $17.93 5,400 5,065,232 2018-09-25 Consol $17.89 4,300 5,059,832 2018-09-24 Consol $17.92 3,300 5,055,532 2018-09-21 Consol $17.89 1,400 5,052,232 2018-09-20 Consol $17.89 7,000 5,050,832 2018-09-19 Consol $17.88 8,000 5,043,832 2018-09-18 Consol $17.81 9,400 5,035,832 2018-09-17 Consol $18.00 100 5,026,432 2018-09-14 Consol $17.94 5,946 5,026,332 2018-09-13 Consol $17.80 5,990 5,020,386 2018-09-12 Consol $17.23 7,900 5,014,396 2018-09-11

I find this intriguing since CCR is closer to a 52-week high than a 52-week low. Clearly, this shows confidence in CCR's business. On a speculative note, since CEIX owns about 18% of the units, I am wondering if CEIX will consider a more simplified ownership structure in the future (due in part to the MLP related tax law changes), which could mean a buyout of CCR shares or merger of some sort (presumably at a small premium).

At a minimum, the sponsor's purchase of CCR's share is clearly a sign that management of CEIX views CCR as a good investment.

Concluding Thoughts

In retrospect, I should have held onto my CCR shares. I have no regrets, however, having booked a solid gain after strong sales propelled the stock forward.

Now that CEIX, CCR's sponsor, is aggressively buying the stock, coupled with strong sales likely to continue into 2020 and a well covered (and high) distribution, I have regained an interest in CCR and will be reviewing CCR's next earnings release closely.

Notably, from a valuation perspective, since CCR IPO'd back in 2015 at $15/unit, the stock has basically been range-bound while earnings per share have increased from $0.83 in 2016 (CCR's first full year of operations as a publicly traded company), to $1.39 in 2017 and through two quarters of 2018 to $1.47, with analysts estimating $2.25 for full year 2018 earnings. A 10 PE on CCR's estimated 2018 earnings would imply a $22.50 price target. Earnings are ramping up, and the sponsor is keeping a floor under the stock with its buybacks. The PE is currently below 10, and the price to cash flow is below 5.

For the foregoing reasons, I believe CCR is a buy around $18 or below and hope to have an opportunity to buy it again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.