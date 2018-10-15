Grocery Delivery May Be The Future, Just Not From iFresh, Inc.

The company is in default with its bank, its credit facility is locked, it has about$13 million in off-balance sheet operating lease obligations due in less thanone year, and only $560 thousand in cash.

Online grocery ordering and grocery delivery has been rapidly gaining popularity as of late, drawing in many large companies looking to disrupt this space next. The opportunity to be the first company to disrupt the grocery market space has brought in many competitors, some of which are more direct to grocery like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT), while others are less direct but focus on the delivery portion, such as Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash, and UberEats. There is a good chance that a company, or a few companies, will be able to largely dominate and disrupt the grocery market, but it will not be iFresh, Inc. (IFMK). A short position in iFresh is recommended because I expect the company to continue to struggle financially, follow its poor business strategy, and fail to adapt in a very competitive environment. The stock is also overvalued.

iFresh, Inc. (“iFresh”) is a brick and mortar grocery chain, grocery store manager, online grocer, and wholesaler, focused on the Asian/Chinese demographic in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, and Texas. It has been in business for over 20 years and has grown to one of the largest Asian supermarket groups in the United States. It is also the first Chinese supermarket to list on a major United States stock exchange.

iFresh is operated by its founder, Long Deng, who still owns about 66% of the business and is currently the CEO, COO, Director, and Chairman of the Board. It is somewhat of a family affair with three of the four individuals on the management team related to Mr. Deng – his wife is the VP of Legal and Finance, and is a Director, and his sister is the VP of Human Resources. Through his large ownership stake in the business and his family involvement, it is safe to say that his interests are likely well aligned with that of shareholders. However, that alignment will not prove strong enough to save this declining business.

In An Already Difficult Industry, If It Doesn’t Fail On Its Own, Competition Will Likely Finish It Off

The grocery industry is a notoriously difficult and low-margin space, even for the best of operators. Even some of the largest and best operators in the grocery space struggle with low margins and large cape - iFresh is no different. Its struggles are evident in its financial statements, with no evidence of its results turning around any time soon, if at all. Despite being in business for more than 20 years, iFresh is not currently profitable nor FCF positive. Since the company has only been publicly traded since 2017, there is minimal financial data to analyze, but what there is, does not look enticing.

Source: 10-K

It is also common practice for a company to make sure its financials look as good as they can before going public, as to ensure they can raise the capital they are looking for. If this is the best iFresh could make its financials look, the future looks dim.

The company's most recent 10-Q filing shows only about $560 thousand in cash, $19 million in total current assets, and $40 million in total current liabilities. In the most recent quarter the company entered into default with its lender KeyBank, requiring it to move most of it its debt from long-term to short-term on the balance sheet. Despite having made all necessary payments to KeyBank, iFresh is currently considered in default with KeyBank because it was late paying its federal tax bill to the IRS, and it is in violation of financial covenants. The outstanding payment has now been made with the IRS and it is no longer past due, but it is expected that iFresh will remain in violation of the financial covenants for the foreseeable future.

iFresh has failed to comply with its necessary loan covenants because its senior funded debt to EBITDA ratio for the trailing twelve month period was more than 3x as of the last day of each fiscal quarter. As of its two most recent quarters, this ratio was greater than 3x, and iFresh was therefore not in compliance with the financial covenants of the KeyBank loan. Failure to comply with these covenants has caused KeyBank to lock its credit facility, which could be a major issue. With minimal cash and negative cash flow, it has to rely on debt and issuing new stock to pay for operating expenses and fund its losses. Without this credit facility as a readily available source of capital, iFresh’s liquidity position is in severe trouble. iFresh has used approximately $23 million of the total $25 million available under this credit facility. It has already issued a significant amount of stock since 2017, so it is my expectation that investors would not be too accepting of further stock offerings.

While KeyBank has not yet acted to accelerate payment of the facility, KeyBank considers the Company to be in default and will not make any further advances under the Credit Facility until the Company comes into compliance with the Credit Agreement.

As quoted from the most recent 10-Q above, KeyBank has not yet officially accelerated payment on its debt, but this does not mean that it is completely out of the woods; KeyBank could still demand accelerated repayment if it wanted to, which would cause dire issues for iFresh as they have minimal options for additional financing. Although, I do not see that happening - yet.

It currently has negative net working capital of $21 million. Had this debt transition not taken place, it would have about $1.5 million in short-term debt and about $21 million in long-term debt, and still a negative net working capital position (about $1 million).

Investors may also be missing the significant operating lease obligations that are not listed on the company’s balance sheet. Its balance sheet shows about $363 thousand in long-term capital leases and $124 thousand in short-term capital leases, but does not include its operating leases. From the chart below, on the surface it appears there is about $8.6 million in operating lease obligations due in less than one year, but that doesn’t include the approximately 50% increase in this amount from other operating lease expenses (common area maintenance, utility and tax payments, etc.)- noted in the footnote of the image below. This 50% increase would bring the operating lease obligations due in less than one year to about $13 million. For some context, this $13 million due in less than a year is almost half of the company’s total market cap…

Source: 10-Q

To make all of its financial issues worse, iFresh is facing an uphill battle in a very competitive space. Although it is trying to carve out a niche that it can dominate, the Asian/Chinese markets, it is ultimately competing in a much larger and very competitive grocery space. The bright side is that the grocery market is a massive industry with a lot of potential, but the downside is that this has attracted many large competitors that have the resources and abilities iFresh couldn’t even imagine having.

One of the few bright spots I see for iFresh had been its grocery delivery service Fresh Express through its subsidiary NY Mart, but a recent visit to its website indicates that this service has been suspended indefinitely. This not only temporarily eliminates one of its most promising aspects, but it also illustrates there may be underlying logistic and warehousing struggles.

Source: NY Mart

It Continues To Make Questionable Acquisitions, While Its Already Existing Business Struggles

In March 2018, iFresh announced it had entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) with Fujian Fuding Seagull Fishing Food Co. (“Fujian”) to acquire 75% of the business for $83 million. Fujian is a Chinese seafood exporting company that had annual sales of approximately $190 million in its most recent fiscal year. Management sees this acquisition as a strategic way to further vertically integrate its supply chain and improve its product offerings. I on the other hand believe this acquisition is an example of management spreading itself too thin. It has already been struggling with its main business, running its company-owned stores and managing stores owned by other parties, without having another major area to focus on. Management should be doubling down on its core business and having a strong hold on those operations before it looks to expand. The acquisition will provide some benefits to the company through its seafood exportation expertise, but the costs appear to outweigh the benefits, in my opinion. iFresh didn’t necessarily overpay; it paid about 0.6x sales, but I also don’t believe it received a great deal. Being in China, Fujian likely has low labor costs, but being mainly focused on exports leads to large shipping and related expenses that reduce margins. Recent trade war and tariffs between the United States and China can also increase the cost of these goods for iFresh. The scale of the acquisition also provides some concern. iFresh’s market cap is currently only $33 million, yet it is spending almost three times that to acquire Fujian. With its already struggling financial position, I believe iFresh is unnecessarily overextending itself financially with this acquisition.

In August 2018 management announced the acquisition of a Florida farming company owned by iFresh’s CEO, Dragon Seeds LLC (“Dragon”). Similar to the Fujian acquisition, management of iFresh is looking to continue to vertically integrate its supply chain. Dragon specializes in the production and distribution of Mibao dragon fruit. It is not currently possible to comment on if iFresh overpaid or not, as the purchase price has not been announced and financial results for Dragon are not available. However, this acquisition furthers my concern that management is spreading itself too thin. It is continuing to focus to heavily on its supply chain when it cannot even get its core business right.

In April 2018, iFresh filed an S-3 for the ability to offer up to $50 million in common stock, preferred stock, debt securities, and/or warrants. Management stated it intends to use the proceeds for “general corporate purposes, including working capital, capital expenditures, R&D and acquisitions.” Presumably much of these proceeds will be used to fund the two acquisitions above. This would be a major dilution to shareholders and would likely send the stock even further down.

In 2017 iFresh acquired to two new stores, Mia Supermarket and iFresh Glen Cove, Inc. Both of these stores are normal Asian/Chinese-focused grocery stores. Management stated it is looking to expand its portfolio and increase its presence. Acquiring the stores in and of itself is not a large issue, but what is of concern to me is that management has struggled with operating the stores it already owns. Adding new stores to its portfolio before it can run them successfully and profitably will just increase the number of stores being run poorly and the losses incurred. Management should be focusing on running its small portfolio of stores profitably before it looks to add more stores.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Management has turned to acquisitions, discounting, and promotions, to ignite growth because its stores were not showing strong organic growth on its own. Along with the acquisitions, iFresh is discounting over 100 products and raffling off some rather large prizes (Mercedes-Benz ML350, iPhone X, iPad Mini, etc.) for customers who makes purchases [more than] $30 (the article from Zack's Research that discussed this promotion said "up to $30", but I am assuming that was a typo and they meant "more than $30"). That is quite a low sales point ($30) to gain an entry for a rather expensive prize. The discounting of products will lead to lower margins and worse profitability, and the prizes will increase its SG&A expenses, which were already quite high. Both of these sales tactics may drive short-term growth, but neither are sustainable, long-term business practices.

Management needs to focus less on acquisitions and promotions and more on building a customer loyalty program, improving the customer experience, improving its logistics so it can offer grocery delivery, and driving more traffic to the stores it already has in its portfolio.

Although the settlement and required payment amounts are small in absolute terms, they are large in relative terms for iFresh. The amounts it has been required to pay recently, could be expected to pay if it loses the case, or has already been seized, are a large percentage of iFresh’s cash position. Details of iFresh's legal proceedings can be seen in the images below. Aside from the financial implications, iFresh’s participation in legal proceedings illustrates underlying management issues and raises questions about its current business practices. If it continues to operate as it has been, larger legal issues could arise and have a material impact on the business.

Source: 10-Q

These Developments Could Result In An Unsuccessful Short Position

A short of iFresh’s stock certainly is not a risk free trade, and the risks to a short position should be deeply considered. The first potential risk facing a short position in iFresh stock is the threat of an acquisition. Micro- and small-cap stocks are often looked at as viable acquisition targets due to their size. It generally doesn’t take a large investment from a bigger company to acquire a micro- or small-cap company, which can be an intriguing and cost-effective way to enter a new market. Micro- and small-cap stocks also have the risk of illiquidity and significant volatility. iFresh averages about 177,000 shares traded daily, which is more than most micro-cap stocks do, but it still has significant volatility.

If iFresh is able to unlock its credit facility with KeyBank and continue to issue large amounts of new stock it may be able to materially improve its financial/liquidity position. An increase in capital resources available would reduce the financial risk of iFresh and therefore reduce the attractiveness of a short position in its stock.

If management is able to correct its logistics and warehousing issues and resume its grocery delivery services, a growth catalyst could be presented. Albeit in a niche market, without grocery delivery, iFresh is just essentially another grocery store chain. Even with grocery delivery, it is then just another participant in the competitive grocery delivery space. However, a correction of its logistics issues and successful operation of a delivery service in its niche would likely prove to be a strong growth catalyst for the company and threaten the viability of a short position.

iFresh does have an intriguing part of its business where it manages third-party stores for a management fee. This is a relatively high margin segment of its business, albeit a small portion. Management has not proven that it can operate its own stores well, which is likely why this segment of the business has remained relatively small, but if management is able to turn it around and successfully manage stores, this could be a high margin, strong growth catalyst for iFresh.

Management at iFresh has also been working diligently to add opportunities for growth. Recently it has entered in a distribution agreement with Hainan Chunguang Foodstuff, a distribution agreement with Xiamen Yidong Intelligent Technology and an LOI with CITCON, and added UnionPay and WeChat Pay. Most notably are the agreements to offer payments solutions from Xiamen and CITCON to allow for unattended cash registers. Management has noticed a shift towards unattended smart retail stores and is trying to play into this trend. Also, similar to many stores focused on American culture adding Apple Pay or Samsung Pay, iFresh has added China’s leading e-payment solutions provider in WeChat. All of these initiatives should help improve the customer experience, and could lead to growth, which could hinder a short position in iFresh’s stock. I believe these initiatives are certainly a step in the right direction, but they will only make a material difference if iFresh is able to bring customers into its stores, which still remains to be seen.

Most Normal Valuation Metrics Do Not Work, But Those That Do, Do Not Look Reasonable

The normal valuation metrics – P/E, P/FCF, DCF, EV/EBITDA - that many investors use are not available when trying to value iFresh due to its negative earnings, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Due to its long-term fixed assets on its balance sheet and its reliance on them, a P/B ratio may be one of the better ratios to use when valuing a company like this, and that doesn’t paint a much better picture. Despite being down almost 90%, the stock still trades at about 10x book value. It may be worth taking a flyer on a company that is struggling if it is trading at less than net current assets or less than book value, but certainly not with a negative net working capital of $21 million and a price of 10x book value. Although iFresh’s characteristics warrant a P/B less than that of the industry average, assuming a P/B equal to the industry average to be conservative illustrates the stock could still fall by at least 66% (66% upside for investors who are short).

In isolation, the valuation looks more reasonable on a P/S ratio of only 0.3x, but in relative terms it is still trading at a P/S higher than the industry average of 0.2x. This is not a significant overvaluation from the industry average in absolute terms, but as with the P/B ratio, iFresh does not warrant multiples larger than the industry average in any capacity, even if it is only 0.1 (on a percentage basis it is actually 50% higher). In all actuality, the stock should trade at less than the industry average multiples.

Using more reasonable multiples, I value the company's stock closer to $0.70-$1; a 55-70% upside for short investors.

Source: Morningstar

The industry averages listed in this table are compiled from Morningstar on its website using companies with the same NAICS code.

There Are Shares Available To Short

According to Interactive Brokers, there is approximately 40 thousand shares available to short iFresh currently, and according to Yahoo! Finance, there are about 56 thousand short shares outstanding. With shares trading around $2-$2.20 today, that would allow for a max position size of about $80 thousand to $88 thousand. This trade likely would not be large enough to have a material impact for a major hedge fund or investment manager, but it is large enough to be a considerable position to smaller hedge funds and individual investors.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The Bottom Line

Overall, iFresh has an interesting niche market focus and a management team with its interests well-aligned with shareholders. However, the business is struggling financially and operationally, and the market has been reacting accordingly. iFresh’s stock is down about 90% from $24 at its IPO to about $2.20 today.

IFMK data by YCharts

Some investors may look at the chart above and think they already missed the opportunity, but I see more downside ahead. At today's price and my target price of about $0.70-$1, there is still an opportunity for a potential 55-70% gain for short investors. If investors are further diluted from the potential $50 million stock offering management alluded to in April with its S-3 filing, the value would be even less than my target, which would provide an even larger upside for short investors.

With barely any cash, negative net working capital, over $21 million in current liabilities (not including the long-term debt that was recently added as short-term debt due to its default, and the $13 million in off-balance sheet operating lease obligations due in less than one year), its financial position is of major concern. Despite its financial struggles, management continues to make relatively large and questionable acquisitions (i.e. $83 million for Fujian – almost 3x iFresh’s current market cap).

Management is certainly trying to drive growth, increase the size of the business, and compete in a very competitive industry, but it is focusing its time and limited resources on the wrong areas, ultimately leading to the business’s demise. With irresponsible financial spending and lack of focus on protecting/improving the business's overall financial health, I expect iFresh to hit a dire financial situation soon that may not be able to be resolved.

Author's note: If you have enjoyed this article, please "like" it below and click the "follow" button next to my name at the top of the page. Your support will allow me to invest further time and resources into creating proprietary research.

Everything included in this article is not to be taken as investing advice because I am not your investment adviser. Also, I have not considered your specific situation as your fiduciary. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence before making any investments and should consult with an investment professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in IFMK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.