Lear: All Cylinders Firing On Economic Value Added

In my first article, I detailed numerous reasons why I believe Lear's management team is first class. This article quantifies those excellent decisions management has made in recent years.

Lear's ROIC and EVA are firing on all cylinders. To give those calculations perspective, we will also compare them to Adient, one of Lear's competitors in the industry.

Lear has produced strong, consistent operating results, and this article will reveal the shareholder value that Lear has created as a byproduct.

If you have kept up to date with my last two articles, you and I both know by now how easy it is to make puns for titles when it comes to Lear Corporation (LEA). However, this title serves a dual purpose. It alludes to the fact that Lear is a powerhouse when it comes to creating economic value. This will be a technical article focused on examining exactly how Lear is operating at such a high level of efficiency. I am excited to share my analysis with you. Before you begin, I suggest you take a look at the first two articles I wrote, as those will be particularly helpful in offering some insight.

Return on Invested Capital or ROIC

Even if you aren't familiar with investing, almost inevitably you have seen an analyst present an analysis with a company's ROIC, which is simply a ratio of profitability. ROIC measures the return on the capital that the company has deployed in their business (capital provided by the shareholders and bondholders).

Wall Street analysts constantly write about ROIC, while many of them don't realize that, in and of itself, it is a completely useless measure. If you a follower of mine, you know at DocShah Economics, we analyze things the correct way. The way most analysts were never taught in university.

For example, if I told you Company A has an ROIC of 50%, you would more than likely be thrilled at such a high number. But there lies a problem. ROIC, in and of itself, entirely ignores the cost of capital.

Capital that the company has deployed comes from investors, such as the shareholders and bondholders. These investors require rates of return. In other words, when investors loan a business capital, it comes with a cost. If Company A's ROIC is 50%, but their WACC (Weighted Average Cost of Capital) is 51%, then Company A's management team made poor decisions and did not create 50% of value, but rather destroyed 1% of value (ROIC less the WACC).

The point I am trying to make is if a writer or analyst writes that they are impressed with a company's ROIC, but fail to compare it to their WACC, how do they even know if the ROIC is good or not? It is analogous to saying Company A earned $20 billion in revenue this year. Is that good? What if their costs were $21 billion? Anytime we analyze profits (and remember, ROIC is a ratio of profitability), we must compare it to the matching costs.

With that being said, let's analyze Lear's ROIC and WACC and then compare them to a close competitor of theirs, Adient (ADNT) and see who ranks better.

ROIC - Lear Verse Adient

There isn't much to say here. As we can clearly see from the data, Lear's management team created 8.2% of value whereas Adient's management team destroyed .3% of value for fiscal 2017.

Note: If you are wondering why I used NOPAT instead of Net Income Net Dividends, it is because I want to solely focus on the core operating business.

Economic Value Added or EVA

I want to now turn your attention to the bulk of this article, which is going to focus on Economic Value Added. EVA is the true measure of a firm's profitability, not ROIC. It takes into account the after tax operating profit less the cost of capital.

EVA is far superior to ROIC because it considers the conventional cost of debt (interest expense), the usually ignored cost of equity (expected return demanded by the shareholders), and the capital employed (productive assets and working capital).

EVA shows how much value a company creates by quantifying the net cash that is returned to the shareholder (analogous to net present value). Essentially, we are looking at how much money does the company generate after it clears its cost of capital hurdle.

And why should you care? Because EVA is highly correlated to stock prices.

In order to calculate EVA accurately, we have to convert accrual basis accounting into cash basis and make the appropriate adjustments to Net Operating Profit After Tax or NOPAT. One can make well over a hundred adjustments, however, I am going to focus on just a few which are the most impactful, as anything more would offer a diminishing marginal return.

If anything of that sounded confusing, have no fear. I am going to walk you through all the data created in-house by DocShah Economics. Let's start with Lear and then we will move onto Adient.

Lear EVA

NOPAT

Economic Value Added is calculated using this very simple formula:

NOPAT - (WACC * Invested Capital)

So naturally, the first thing we need to do in order to determine Lear's EVA is figure out its Net Operating Profit After Tax, or NOPAT. Like I stated earlier, to do so, we must first make a series of adjustments.

Starting with E&D (Engineering and Design), we have to capitalize and amortize the future benefit. The resulting NOPAT adjustment is $22.2 million. There is no advertising or marketing expense listed in their 10K. In regards to operating leases, we have to eliminate the financing decision and add back the implied "interest portion" of the rental payment. The resulting NOPAT adjustment is $16.1 million. Lastly, we have to determine the company's cash operating taxes. GAAP taxes are calculated on an accrual basis (and applied to pretax income) and remember, we need to calculate EVA taxes, which are on a cash basis (and applied to adjusted operating income). The resulting NOPAT adjustment is $336 million. Finally, we can calculate NOPAT, which comes out to be $1,310.3 million.

WACC

Woo! First part of the equation complete. Now, let's move on to Lear's Weighted Average Cost of Capital.

WACC is simply the blended costs from the various sources of financing. Bondholders demand a specific rate of return and stockholders demand a specific rate of return. Therefore, the cost of the capital supplied by investors to the company is the return the company has to give back to the investors.

The company's after tax cost of debt is 3.52%, cost of equity (Ke) is 11.48%, and thus, the weighted average cost of capital (debt and equity) is 9.47%.

Invested Capital

Woo! Second part of the equation complete. Now, let's move on to Lear's Invested Capital.

Invested capital is the sum of long-term sources of financing (both debt and equity) that are invested in the company. There are a few adjustments that have to be made. We have to capitalize E&D, advertising, and convert operating leases into present value debt dollars. We can see that the adjustment for E&D comes out to be $276 million and advertising comes out to be $0. Operating leases have already been converted in the first chart under 'PV of Invested Capital' which came out to be $338.5 million.

All adjustments are now listed in this table. The present value of operating leases is under 'Debt' and the capitalized E&D/advertising is under 'Equity.' We can see that Lear's total invested capital is $7,421 million. Now that we have NOPAT, WACC, and Invested Capital calculated, it is time to put them together and calculate Lear's EVA.

Lear's EVA

Remember, EVA = NOPAT - (WACC * Invested Capital). NOPAT is the benefit and (WACC * Invested Capital) is the cost. So, ($1310.3) - ($7,420.5 * 9.47%) represents the value added less the cost to add that value.

Lear added $607.85 million in value for shareholders. That is a lot of value and is cash proof that Lear's management team is not only rewarding shareholders via buybacks and dividends, but also by giving well over half a billion dollars of value through their operating business this past year.

Competitor Comparison

Ok, now it is time to put Lear's EVA in perspective by comparing it to Adient's EVA. Since I went over all the calculations and methods, I will include all the tables for Adient without explanation of their derivations since the process and reasoning are identical to the explanations provided above in Lear's case.

Adient EVA

NOPAT

WACC

Invested Capital

Adient's EVA

As we can clearly see, Adient's management destroyed $30.02 million of shareholder value this past year. Lear generated far more operating profit with far less invested capital. Maybe Adient just had a bad year? Let's find out.

EVA Momentum Comparison

We put Lear's EVA in perspective by comparing it to a competitor. Let's put it in even more perspective by analyzing their EVA Momentum, which is the period to period change in EVA divided by the prior period's sales.

We will do the same for Adient to see if maybe they just had a bad year. I will not include all the calculations because, again, they are identical to above and that would be futile and chaotic. Rather, I will simply give you the EVA Momentum table for both companies.

EVA Momentum - Lear Verse Adient

On average, most companies tend to hover around zero percent. We can see here that both companies are still adding value, but Lear added it at a diminished rate, while Adient added it at an increased rate. Regardless of that trend, Lear is the clear winner here (by a landslide) due to the mere fact that Adient's EVA is negative. We can see Adient did not just have a bad year in 2017. They improved operations from 2016, but both years were still bad in terms of EVA.

Takeaway

This article was not intended to burst anyone's bubble on Adient. It was merely to show a comparison between both Lear and Adient in terms of value added to the business and shareholders. Lear beats Adient in ROIC and EVA by a gigantic margin.

Lear has returned 8.2% of value in terms of ROIC, $607.85 million in terms of EVA, and $429 million (since 2013) via cumulative dividends to their shareholders.

Adient has destroyed .3% of value in terms of ROIC, $30.02 million in terms of EVA, and added only $52 million (since 2013) via cumulative dividends to their shareholders.

I think I will end this article the same way it began - with a pun. When it comes down to value created in terms of ROIC, EVA, and Dividends, Lear is miles ahead of Adient.

