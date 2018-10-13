An 8% Preferred High Yield Safe Haven With No K-1

There's no K-1, and the quarterly payouts are fixed, not variable.

This income vehicle has outperformed the market over the past week, month, and quarter, and has a higher total return year to date.

Feeling shell-shocked from this week's market turbulence? We've been fortunate enough to have a few high yield volatility busters in our portfolio over the years. The odd thing about this one is that its steady performance has been masked by the problems with the company's common payouts, which got slashed earlier in 2018.

We've owned the Dynagas LNG Partners LP, 9.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (DLNG.PA) since early 2016, when we were lucky enough to buy them near their low.

These are cumulative units, meaning that the issuer must pay you for any skipped distributions before paying common distributions. They also rank senior to the common units in a liquidation scenario.

Another plus is that unit holders receive a 1099, not a K-1, at tax time, since the issuer, Dynagas LNG Partners LNR (DLNG), has elected to be classified as a corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes. All of its common and preferred distributions in 2017 were treated as return of capital, which has a tax sheltering advantage, but will decrease your basis, and impact your taxable profit, if you sell the units in the future.

(Source: quantumonline)

Profile:

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of June 30, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

DLNG operates on long-term charters, with an estimated contract backlog of $1.44B, with average term of 10.1 years. 5 of its vessels are designated as ice class, out of a total of 11 LNG carriers in the global fleet with ice class designation. The vessels average age is ~8 years in an industry where expected useful lifetime is usually ~35 years.

(Source: DLNG site)

Performance:

What piqued our interest this week about the DLNG.PA units was how calmly they were reacting to the market chaos. We then dug deeper to see how they had fared vs. the S&P 500 in other time periods during 2018, and we were happy to see that they outperformed the S&P not only during this past tumultuous week, but also in the past month, quarter, and have also delivered a better total return during 2018.

The key note for income investors about that total 4.91% return is that it's due to receiving 3 quarterly payouts, vs. having to buy and sell the units to make some money.

At $25.61, DLNG.PA units have a current yield of 8.79%. Like many of the high yield LPs we cover, these units pay in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov. cycle.

There's no maturity date, but they have a call date of 8/11/2020, less than 2 years away. This table details your annualized yield to call date, if your preferred units were to be redeemed on the call date.

Since they're $.61 above the $25.00 call value, the yield to call date is 8.26%, a bit lower than the current 8.79% yield. However, unless rates do an about face and retreat in the next 2 years, the units probably won't be redeemed on their call date.

We looked at the coverage factor for these units in 2 ways, via net income, and also via distributable cash flow. On a net income basis, preferred coverage shrank to 1.21X in Q2 '18, due to $2.2M in vessel survey costs. Net income preferred coverage has averaged 3.19X over the past 4 quarters.

However, this coverage factor includes non-cash depreciation and amortization, so we looked at coverage on a distributable cash flow basis. DCF preferred coverage was 5.14X in Q2 '18 and has averaged 6.38X over the past 4 quarters.

One item stuck in our craw, though, about management's DCF calculation - they added back the $2.2M vessel survey costs to their DCF total:

(Source: DLNG Q2 '18 site)

So, we deducted these vessel survey/drydocking costs over the past 4 quarters from DCF, and came up with adjusted DCF totals. On this basis, the DLNG.PA still had good preferred coverage of 5.81X over the past 4 quarters, even with a lower coverage factor of 3.82X in Q2 '18:



Earnings:

OK, now for the not so good news. DLNG has had a rough go of it over the past several quarters, due to vessel survey/drydockings and having to recharter expired contracts at lower rates.

Revenue, EBITDA, and DCF have all taken hits, and, in Q2 '18, management cut the common quarterly payout to $.25, from its previous $.4225 distribution. Common unit coverage also dipped to .67X, down 37.8% vs. 1.08X in the previous 4 quarters:

Sequentially, Q2 '18's figures were also down vs. Q1 '18, due to the vessel survey cost and lower charter rates.

Common Distributions:

The common distribution cut made sense, in terms of DLNG's total common distributions, as it saved the company ~$6.1M in Q2 '18, as the total common distribution was ~$8.88M, vs. $15.03M in Q1 '18. Although DLNG's common unit price fell from the high teens to the low teens in 2017, due to poor earnings, it took a further dive in Q2 '18, when management announced the common distribution cut.

The DLNG common units are currently at $8.47, which equals an 11.8% yield. The common units go ex-dividend on 10/23/18, with a pay date of 10/26/18.

(Source: YCharts)

Risks:

Vessel Survey costs - Since DLNG only has 6 vessels, the compulsory 5-year vessel surveys can have quite an impact on its earnings, as we saw in Q2 '18.

For the balance of 2018, there will be 2 more vessels out on survey:

This year has been a transitional year as the last three out of our six vessels conclude their 5-year and mandatory class special surveys and dry dock and as our LNG carriers gradually deliver into previously entered into long-term contracts with the process being completed with the commencement of the Lena River and Yenisei River Yamal contracts next year. The two remaining vessels to be dry docked are the Yenisei River and Lena River in Q3 and Q4, respectively, which are expected the cost $3.5 million per vessel with 25 off-hire days for each vessel, both of which will take place upon the expiration of their current contracts. (Source: Q2 '18 earnings call)

Management went on to say, on the Q2 '18 call, that the common distribution coverage will remain below 1x in 2018, but that they'll maintain the current $.25 common quarterly payout:

As previously advised, we expect to upgrade at the common distribution coverage of below 1 for the remainder of the year. However, the partnership has adequate liquidity, which is supported by predictable operating cash flows and cost structure in order to fund the current distribution to common unitholders of $0.25 per unit per quarter.

Recontracting at lower rates - These 2 charts illustrate this issue very well. DLNG's trouble began in 2017, when rates fell to $68.4K, ~15%, from their 2016 average. Although DLNG generally works on long-term charters, this rate decline impacted its recontracting efforts negatively, with subsequent declines in EBITDA, as vessels were chartered at lower rates.

(Source: DLNG site)

Debt - As you'll see in the Finances section, DLNG currently has a Net Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio of 6.28X, which is higher than the other high yield LNG shipping companies we cover. With the 2 remaining vessel surveys they'll do in Q3 and Q4 '18, their EBITDA level may be similar to the lower level we saw in Q2 '18.

New Development:

However, DLNG caught a break in August, when its vessel, the Yenisei River, commenced its new charter 6 months early. This should have a positive effect on DLNG's EBITDA in Q3 and Q4 '18:

Dynagas Partners Lp announced that it has entered into an agreement with Yamal Trade Pte. Ltd. for the early commencement of the long term charter contract for employment of the ice class liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Yenisei River in the Yamal LNG Project. Pursuant to this agreement, the Yenisei River will commence operating 180 days earlier and as a result, the firm charter period has been extended from 15 years to 15 years plus 180 days. The Yenisei River was delivered early to Yamal LNG on August 14, 2018, immediately upon completion of its mandatory statutory class five-year special survey and dry-docking in Singapore. (Source: DLNG site)

Tailwinds:

Fortunately, the LNG industry is set to see continued expansion in the future, both in supply and in demand, which benefits vessel owners. Supply is expected to rise 41% over the next 5 years, due to ongoing production increases in several countries.

(Source: DLNG site)

The 1st half of 2018 saw export gains led by Australia, the US, and Russia:

(Source: DLNG site)

China increased its LNG imports the most in Q1-2 '18, followed by Taiwan, Pakistan, and France. One of the risks here is that China, in reaction to the trade war, will begin slowing down its LNG imports.

(Source: DLNG site)

However, there's also a constrained order book for new vessels, which should dampen vessel supply, and aid vessel owners in gaining better rates.

The price of shipping liquefied natural gas - LNG, has spiked in September and is likely to remain high next year, buoyed by rising production from new plants and concerns that demand for LNG vessels will outpace supply. The rate for vessels shipping LNG from the Atlantic Basin to Asia has jumped to $90,000 to $95,000 a day this week from $75,000 a day at the end of August, brokers and traders said. (Source: Reuters)

(Source: DLNG site)

Another positive factor for the company is its niche position with its ice class vessels, which can also be chartered in normal weather conditions. Management spoke about this niche on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

We view the ability to trading in ice bound area as an important advantage due to the current and ongoing construction of LNG production terminals within ice-bound areas and in particular in Northern Sea route where Yamal LNG has recently commenced production. We also expect further projects to be developed in that region. We view the ability to perform niche operations as an important driver and securing attractive long-term charters going forward.

Valuations:

Although the focus of this article is on the preferred units, we took a look at DLNG's common unit valuations vs. other LNG carriers that we cover. It has a higher yield, much lower common distribution coverage, a higher Price/DCF, Price/Sales, and EV/EBITDA, but a lower Price/Book, which is at 1.03X.

Financials:

Other than ROE, DLNG's financial ratios have declined over the past 4 quarters in all categories. Its Operating Margin and Current ratio are both still higher than group averages.



Debt & Liquidity:

DLNG has a $250M note due in October, which management expects to refinance with senior unsecured debt. They commented upon this on the Q2 '18 call: "we’re taking a step-by-step approach, so how we’re handling things. So first of all, all the ships have been employed and they’re under the long-term contracts. Second of all, we are focused on refinancing our notes. I mean that’s our immediate priority."

Although DLNG's has plenty of dropdown candidates with long-term charters attached to them, management will most likely refinance the 2019 note, and see where its Debt/EBITDA leverage sits in Q1 '19, before taking on any additional debt for a new vessel.

With the survey costs finished by the end of 2018, and the new Yenisei River contract in place already, it's possible that we may see DLNG return to 1X common distribution coverage in Q1 '19. However, the Lena River, which will complete its survey in Q4 '18, isn't expected to commence its contract with Yamal LNG until sometime in Q3 or Q4 2019. Given the current demand for vessels, maybe DLNG will catch another break next year, and this vessel could be also be delivered early.

(Source: DLNG site)

DLNG had $57M in cash and $21M of available debt liquidity, as of 6/30/18.

(Source: DLNG site)

You can track both DLNG.PA and DLNG's current prices and yields in the Services section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

Summary:

We rate the DLNG.PA preferred units a Buy, based upon their attractive, well-covered yield and price stability.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DLNG.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.