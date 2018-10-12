Technically Speaking For The Week Of October 8-12

The Bank of England weighs in on why wage growth is weak.

A positive development from this week’s equity market selloff was a 7.7% a decline in oil prices:

Prices have fallen through 75.27 (early July’s high) and 72.9 (May’s high). At Thursday’s close, prices were sitting right on the 50-day EMA. Fundamentally, however, the picture is less certain. A side effect of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal is that Iranian oil can no longer be sold on the open market, diminishing global supplies. With only two million b/d of excess supply available for production, this leaves little wiggle room. The dollar’s rise is adding downward pressure on some emerging market currencies, increasing oil prices in those jurisdictions. Returning to the technical picture, once prices convincingly move through the mid–seventies, there is little technical resistance until they reach the mid-eighties:

Although oil prices in the mid-80s aren’t fundamentally fatal, they will obviously further constrain consumer budgets, diminishing purchases on other non-essential items.

We have another entry into the "why is wage growth so low" commentary, this time from the Bank of England. The BOE's chief economist argues that the following developments are contributing to weak wage gains:

Monopsony -- the number of companies actually employing people is decreasing Declining unionization -- when union contracts represented more members, the benefits were more likely to spread out into the economy as a whole Declining inflation expectations -- if you think price pressures are contained, you're less likely to ask for a raise Increased automation Job insecurity -- the severity of the GFC means people are more grateful to have a job and are less likely to "rock the boat" in asking for a raise.

Declining inflation expectations and increased automation are new, but the other three we've seen before. It appears the economic community is coalescing around a few key drivers of this phenomena.

From the ever observant Tim Duy:

The basic pattern of the dots reveals rates rising above the long-range estimates of what is considered neutral. This suggests that essentially all central bankers — hawks and doves — expect policy rates to eventually become restrictive. Some believe policy becomes restrictive at a higher rate, others at a lower rate, but all foresee policy become tight enough to curb growth.

Translated out of Fed speak, this means that the Fed will keep raising rates in order to return to a "more normal" interest rate policy. If taken to its logical conclusion, it also means the Fed is more likely than not to invert the curve.

When we last left the markets they were trying to find some kind of bottom after their mid-week sell-off. Let's first look at today's performance table:

The market turned around today. At the bottom of the pile are treasuries. But they didn't sell-off in a major way; today's t-bond price action is more statistical noise than meaningful move. The NASDAQ was the clear winner, followed by large-caps. Moving down, riskier indexes (the IMC and IWM) staunched the damage

Let's take a look at a few charts to see what happened, starting with the 5-day, 5-minute charts:

Even though it was a modest gainer, the IWM did move through upside resistance towards the close.

The QQQ chart is a little better. Prices gapped higher at the open, while at the same time, breaking resistance. They also closed near a daily high.

Let's now turn to the daily charts:

IWM prices bounced off the 38.2 Fib level on modestly decent volume. Prices are still below the 200-day EMA, however, with negative momentum.

The QQQ printed a cross candle -- long tail and wick, weak body. This is not a very bullish formation; it means there was major movement throughout the day but prices closed at or near their open. To argue for a trend reversal, we'd ideally like to have a candle with a larger body.

The SPYs printed something similar to a cross candle, only with a slightly larger body.

Is the sell-off over? I'm not sold on that. Today, the markets contained the damage. But anything can happen over the next 48 hours to increase bearish sentiment and send the market lower on Monday AM.

Until then, have a happy and safe weekend.

