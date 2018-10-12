Parkland Fuel's SOL Acquisition Is Beneficial

The acquisition is attractive, as it is immediately accretive with synergies to be realized.

Investment Thesis

On October 10, 2018, Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) [TSX:PKI] announced its acquisition of SOL, a Caribbean-based fuel marketer. The purchase price appears to be reasonable. The market fundamentals in the region are also quite attractive. There are also synergies to be realized. We believe share price of Parkland Fuel should trend higher, as the acquisition will significantly increase its EBITDA by over 26% (pro forma).

Source: Investor Presentation

Who is SOL?

SOL is the largest fuel marketer in the Caribbean. It supplies and markets 4.8 billion liters of fuel annually across 23 markets in the region. The company has 526 retail gas stations, 32 import terminals, and 10 charter ships.

Source: Investor Presentation

SOL generates revenues from three major segments: infrastructure & supply, retail and commercial segments (see chart below). In the 12-month period ending June 2018, the company generated approximately C$280 million in EBITDA. Out of these C$280 million, about 40% of EBITDA are generated from its infrastructure & supply segment. The remaining 60% are split evenly between its retail and commercial segments.

Source: Investor Presentation

Reasons Why We Like Parkland Fuel’s SOL Acquisition

The acquisition price is attractive

Parkland Fuel will invest about C$1.57 billion to acquire 75% of SOL. Since SOL’s adjusted EBITDA in the past 12 months was C$280 million, the adjusted EBITDA of the 75% interest in SOL is about C$210 million. This represents an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.5x (C$1.57 billion divide by C$210 million). This multiple is much lower than Parkland Fuel’s current EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.0x. It is also lower than other C-stores/fuel marketers’ EV to EBITDA ratios. For example, Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and Murphy USA (MUSA) have EV to EBITDA ratios of 10.8x and 8.8x, respectively. These multiples are much higher than Parkland Fuel's SOL acquisition multiple. Therefore, we believe Parkland Fuel acquired SOL at a good price. The acquisition is also accretive to Parkland Fuel’s earnings. In fact, it will result in about 17% increase in Parkland’s distributable cash flow per share.

Plenty of Synergies to be realized

There should be significant opportunities for synergies from supply optimization. In fact, Parkland Fuel identified annual run rate synergies of approximately 20% of SOL’s adjusted EBITDA over the next three years. Given the fact that the company has exceeded its original synergies target in its past acquisitions of CCL and CST, we believe synergies from its acquisition of SOL might exceed its initial target.

Source: Investor Presentation

Attractive market fundamentals

Another reason why we like Parkland Fuel’s SOL acquisition is the attractive market fundamentals in the Caribbean. The region has a large population of 43 million with an annual population growth rate of 0.7% per year. As can be seen from the table below, real GDP growth rates for different countries in the region are expected to remain quite strong in the rest of 2018 and 2019.

Real GDP Growth Rates 2018E 2019E Antigua and Barbuda 3.5 3.0 The Bahamas 2.5 2.2 Barbados 0.5 0.8 Dominica -16.3 12.2 Dominican Republic 5.5 5.0 Grenada 3.6 3.6 Haiti 2.0 3.0 Jamaica 1.5 1.8 St. Kitts and Nevis 3.5 3.2 St. Lucia 2.5 2.3 St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2.1 2.5 Trinidad and Tobago 0.2 0.2

Source: Created by author; IMF Report

In fact, the average real GDP growth rate in the Caribbean is expected to increase by about 4% per year until 2023 (see chart below). The strong GDP growth rate and stable population growth should support fuel volume demand in the region.

Real GDP Growth Forecast in the Caribbean (Source: IMF Report)

Manageable balance sheet

Parkland Fuel’s SOL acquisition will inevitably increase its total debt, as the company needs to finance the acquisition (see chart below). This will inevitably increase its debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio to 3.2x (pro forma). This would be much higher than its current debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6x. Nevertheless, we are not concerned. This is because Parkland Fuel generates excess cash flow every year. In fact, the company is expected to generate about over C$1 billion of EBITDA per year (pro forma). Since its total debt is only about C$3 billion, we believe the company can quickly reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio back down to the pre-acquisition level in about a year.

Source: Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Parkland Fuel’s acquisition of SOL faces several risks:

1) Foreign exchange

Parkland Fuel will operate in the Caribbean after the acquisition closes. The company now faces higher foreign exchange risks, as over 20% of its adjusted EBITDA will be from the Caribbean region. Since economy in the Caribbean region is much more volatile than Canada, any volatility will impact local currencies in the region.

2) Integration

Any acquisition carries integration risks. Although the company expects annual run rate synergies of 20% of SOL’s adjusted EBITDA, the company may not be able to achieve this target fully, or it may take longer for the company to realize the synergies.

Valuation: Attractive

Parkland Fuel’s SOL acquisition should be immediately accretive and bump up its adjusted EBITDA to about C$1 billion (without considering synergies) from C$800 million. This would increase its EBITDA by about 26%. Given the fact that the company is trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio of only about 9.0x, we estimate its share price can trend higher from the current level.

Investor Takeaway

We like Parkland Fuel’s acquisition of SOL due to its attractive acquisition price, favorable market fundamentals in the Caribbean, and the synergies to be realized. We believe there is still more room for Parkland Fuel’s share price to trend higher. This stock remains a good investment choice for investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.