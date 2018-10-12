Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Compugen and Bristol-Myers Squibb Clinical Collaboration and Equity Investment Conference Call (Transcript)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Bristol-Myers Squibb Clinical Collaboration and Equity Investment Conference Call October 11, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Welcome to Compugen Ltd. Conference Call.

Thank you, operator. Thank you for joining us today. With me from Compugen are Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag, President and CEO; and Kirk Christoffersen, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development will discuss today's announcement; Dr. Henry Adewoye, Chief Medical Officer; and Ari Krashin, CFO and COO are also with us and available to take your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During the course of this conference call, the company may make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future business outlook, including but not limited to, statements about the Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration agreement and equity investments, anticipated progress on Compugen's pipeline program, and financing-related matters. We wish to caution you that such statements reflect only the company's current expectations and that actual events or results may differ materially. You are kindly referred to the risk factors and cautionary language contained in the documents that the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed March 27, 2018. The company undertakes no obligation to update any projections or forward-looking statements in the future.

Good morning and good afternoon everyone. And thank you for joining us today on this conference call to discuss our clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb that we announced earlier this morning. We're excited to share the news with you about this important collaboration for Compugen and are delighted to welcome Bristol as a collaborator and strategic investor in Compugen.

This collaboration is aimed to advance and potentially accelerate the clinical development of COM701, our lead program, a first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting PVRIG. We discovered PVRIG as immune checkpoint proteins using our computational target discovery platform. We prioritized this target among the marketable other internal programs we're working on to serve as our leader therapeutic program in less than four years from PVRIG discovery, we initiated clinical trials for this first-in-class antibody.

This is an aggressive timeline for any therapeutics program, and especially for one targeting a completely novel drug target. In parallel to the therapeutic development we continue to generate compelling clinical mechanistic data which further increase our excitement for the clinical and commercial potential of this program.

Over the last two years we presented data at multiple conferences demonstrating the distinctive features of the PVRIG pathway, how it operates in a larger immune oncology biological access, it’s possible role in new resistance and the potential of COM701 to serve as a treatment option for patients not responsive to PD-1 inhibitor.

We're currently also in the process of rising two manuscripts, summarizing our findings for the submission to pre-review scientific publication. We have presented a strong biological rationale supporting our growth combination strategy in biomarker approach for COM701 as we will evaluate the potential for COM701 to fuel an unmet medical need as monotherapy treatment and in dual and triple combination with PD-1 and TIGIT inhibitor against a variety of solid tumor, particularly, those unresponsive to PD-1 inhibitor This uniquely positions COM701 in the competitive landscape of immuno-oncology.

As we progress towards the clinic, we started to look for the appropriate partners to collaborate with. One, that would help us advance this unique first-in-class opportunity in the clinic and provide an access to our PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitor for the combination portion of our trial.

During this process, we evaluated several options and chose to partner with Bristol that pioneering market leader in the field of immuno-oncology.

After evaluating the program, Bristol also shares our enthusiasm regarding the program's data and its potential. The collaboration provides Compugen with an access to Opdivo, Bristol anti-PD-1 inhibitor at no cost for the dual combination arm of our ongoing Phase 1 study. Opdivo a leading PD-1 blocker approved across nine indications and currently in 15 registrational studies is a great fit for our Phase 1 trial. From the perspective of thought leaders and clinical investigators in the field of immuno-oncology, having access to a widely approved and marketed drug is important because of the known targeted benefit risk assessment of Opvido and familiarity with the safety profile. In addition, correlating studies including the assessment of biomarkers of both drugs can be evaluated. Whereas supply arrangement for PD-1 inhibitor are common in the immune-oncology space between big pharma and smaller biotech companies, this collaboration is designed to encompass additional studies to evaluate other combinations including triple combination studies sponsored by Bristol to investigate combined inhibition of checkpoint mechanism such as PVRIG and TIGIT for which Compugen will provide Bristol with COM701.

This study serves as an additional key value driver for Compugen in this collaboration, a triple combination trial performed by Bristol in parallel with our Phase 1 trial which significantly accelerates our overall clinical development plan for COM701 and further enhance the value of our lead clinical assets. We believe that these combined efforts will ultimately position COM701 in the PVRIG pathway as a possible treatment solution for patients non-responsive to PD-1 inhibitor. With the current challenges in the immuno-oncology field and the high bar for collaboration held the market leader, we’re proud to have Bristol as our partner for our clinical trial. We’re certain that the experience and expertise of Bristol’s clinical team will greatly contribute to the progress of our COM701 program as we move forward with our Phase 1 trial.

In addition to the clinical collaboration, Bristol became a strategic investor in Compugen electing to invest $12 million in Compugen’s ordinary shares. This strategic investment is a testament to Bristol’s confidence in Compugen’s pipeline, technology and management as well as their view of Compugen as a partner for future growth. This collaboration pairs us with the major player in the field of immuno-oncology. Bristol is pursuing a strategy focused on immunotherapy combination and is pioneering in approach to identify patients who’re likely to respond to immunotherapy. Specifically Bristol aims to understand the role of blocking multiple checkpoint markers to stimulate T-cells to generate a broad immune response against cancer cells to address non-responsive or refractory patient population.

Compugen’s COM701 clinical strategy strongly aligns with Bristol’s strategy and interest in the field and this is the reason this collaboration is designed to expand the opportunities for combination treatment that includes COM701 particularly in tumor types with high unmet medical needs with historically poor responses to immuno-oncology approach.

Before I turn over the call to Kirk, who will provide some additional details on the terms of the clinical collaboration agreement, I would like to conclude my prepared comments today by saying this that with the first-in-class and to our knowledge the only clinical safe immuno-oncology program targeting PVRIG, we hold a distinct position in the market and the strategic collaboration will allow us to extract the full clinical and business potential of our program. This arrangement provides significant value for Compugen. It gives us an opportunity to work closely with the market leader to advance, expand and hopefully accelerate our Phase 1 trial through novel immunotherapy combination which may further enhance the potential value of our lead clinical asset, while keeping ownership of the program.

Partnering with Bristol is aligned with our business model of pursuing collaborative arrangements for our therapeutic programs as well as developing stages. Our strategy balances between collaborating on early versus clinical stage assets as the latter has a potential to generate significantly greater value for the company and its shareholders and to support the growth of a successful and sustainable company.

Thank you, Anat. Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. In my prepared comments today, I will provide some additional color regarding the details of the agreement with our new collaborator and investor Bristol-Myers Squibb. As Anat indicated, our agreement has two components; a master clinical trial agreement, and a $12 million equity investment. The master clinical trial agreement provides a framework to clinically evaluate the merits of multiple immune checkpoint inhibition for the treatment of cancer. Initially, BMS will provide Opdivo at no cost to Compugen for the PVRIG PD-1 combination portion of our ongoing Phase 1 study. To remind you the Phase 1 trial that we continue to sponsor has two halves. The first half evaluates COM701 monotherapy, and a dose escalation safety arm with later monotherapy expansion cohorts in specific indications. The second half of the trial will look at the combination of Opdivo and COM701 and a dose escalation safety arm with later combination expansion cohorts in four tumor types, including lung, breast, endometrial and ovarian cancers.

Additional expansion cohorts may be considered based on a retrospective biomarker analysis from the monotherapy arm.

In addition to the provisions concerning the ongoing Compugen Phase 1 trial, this agreement is designed to include potential future study to evaluate immune checkpoint inhibition with other compounds, including potentially a trial sponsored by BMS, looking at inhibition of multiple checkpoint mechanisms, such as PVRIG and TIGIT.

Specific such as clinical trial design, indications or trial size for any future trials have not been agreed to at this point. However, the terms for running these studies are set forth in the master clinical trial collaboration agreement, including that Compugen will supply COM701 at no charge to BMS for any combination studies they may sponsor and BMS will provider Opdivo at no charge to Compugen for any combination studies we run. Each party will be responsible for all other costs for any study that they sponsor.

All collaboration trials will be managed through a joint development committee, a JVC, comprised of equal representation from each party and each party having one vote. However, Compugen exclusively retains control over the monotherapy half of the ongoing Phase 1 trial and the JVC will only manage the combination portion of our Phase 1 trial.

Similarly, there are certain limitations on both parties ability to disclose combination therapy data. However, Compugen retains control over disclosure of any monotherapy data from our ongoing Phase 1 trial.

Through this agreement Compugen has agreed to work exclusively with BMS regarding combinations of COM701, plus anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 products trough the end of the collaborative clinical studies, plus a fixed period of time that is dependent on certain circumstances. Generally speaking, it is the length of the collaboration trials plus six months, but no more than 12 months past the end of our ongoing Phase 1 trial.

Importantly, ownership of global commercialization right to COM701 remains solely with Compugen under the agreement. During the exclusivity period BMS has a time-limited right of first negotiation if Compugen chooses to out license COM701. After notification by Compugen and subsequent statement of interest by BMS, the parties will have three months to negotiate a definitive agreement. If we were not able to strike a deal with BMS during that time period, after the exclusivity period, we may license rights out to other third parties.

In conjunction with the master clinical trial agreement, BMS has made a $12 million equity investment in Compugen at $4.95 per share, which is approximately a 33% premium over the average closing price for the last 20 NASDAQ trading days. We look forward to having BMS as a strategic investor in Compugen. I'm personally excited about this deal as it is strategically important to our company. BMS has executed numerous clinical supply deals around Opdivo but a very limited number of those deals involve a financial commitment and the opportunity to run trials at both companies. This deal aligns Compugen with BMS the world leader in immuno-oncology through a strategic equity investment in our company as well as through a master clinical trial agreement to explore novel combination of I-O agents.

Importantly, ownership of global rights to COM701 remains with Compugen. With the first right of negotiation for BMS the deal maximizes the opportunity to retain value for Compugen and its shareholders by looking to partner COM701 after demonstrating initial clinical activity in a way that can include participating in the future development of the products.

Thank you very much for your time. We are happy to take any questions that you may have.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, we'll begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Mark Breidenbach of Oppenheimer. Please go ahead.

Congrats on this really excellent news. This is an exciting development. I was wondering if you can remind us where Bristol-Myers is in terms of its development of its anti-TIGIT antibody with or without Opdivo? And I’m just trying to get a sense for whether Bristol-Myers Squibb would require more than monotherapy data from you for COM701 before potentially initiating a triplet combination?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So, yes. Thank you, Mark. And obviously I cannot comment on Bristol trials information that is not in the public domain, they are in their Phase 1 trial. So I cannot comment more than that, but I can say that in general in the field the leading programs are in Phase 1 trial. So this is more or less the status of the most advanced programs in the field. In terms of the necessity to see monotherapy data, obviously we all need to wait, in order to start to even the dual trial that we plan to do we really need to go through the dose escalation monotherapy arm of the trial. So we will both wait for this and we look at this data. Yes.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. So we definitely need monotherapy data from COM701, I agree. And I'm just curious if you think Bristol-Myers Squibb would also need a combination Opvido plus COM701 before embarking on a trial that it sponsors?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

This still remains to be seen. This is not information that -- this still remains to be seen. I can’t say yes or no, this is not finalized.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Fair enough. Can you comment on any implication that this collaboration has for prioritization of COM902, given -- again given that the Bristol-Myers Squibb has its own anti-TIGIT antibody in the clinic already?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Yes, it's a very good question. So we started our COM902 program with the intention to make sure that we can extract the full potential of the COM701 program. We wanted to make sure that we can control the combinations and make sure that we can do the combinations on our own.

As of today even after entering the agreement with Bristol still we have the ownership and the commercial rights to COM701 and of course there is still reason for us to make sure that we keep this independency. But going forward we will make the decision on the COM902 program as we progress and see how COM701 works out and how this collaboration -- and where this collaboration with Bristol leads us. But as of now of course we keep the program alive and kicking.

Mark Breidenbach

Okay. Thank you. That’s it from me. And congrats again. Very nice news.

The next question is from Chris Shibutani of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Yes. Good morning. Congratulations Anat and team. This is a very exciting development for you. Can you just update us in terms of what you expect the timelines for potential Phase 1 communication. And then just to reaffirm that Phase 1 data that you would share is under your control and not restricted or communication that would be managed by Bristol?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Yes. So, I’ll share -- and I’ll answer this question, but I’ll let Henry expand on this. So in general, yes, we control the monotherapy arm of the trial and obviously the disclosure of the data. And we did -- the anticipated timelines that appear in linicaltrials.gov are the time lines that are now in the public domain for the primary completion and estimated completion of the trial. But I will let Henry say a few words about it.

Henry Adewoye

Yes. So, the primary completion of the Phase 1 study which you know deals with when the last subject will be enrolled for the primary endpoints of dose limiting toxicity and also the combination with Opdivo dose escalation is two years from now, 2020. The last time for the study in terms of when data will be collected on the last subject will be approximately a year after that. But in terms of when data will be released, it’s probably too premature to make certain projections. But as we go along with the study and with discussions with our collaborator Bristol, we will be able update you during the quarterly calls that we have.

Chris Shibutani

Great. And then as far as the study that you’re conducting, I believe it’s all-comers and you identified certain solid tumor types. Can you help us a little bit with how confident you are that there maybe biomarkers available to enhance your patient selection strategy, particularly as you move into the combination? Kind of your perspective on which sub segments of patients with each of these considerably large group of solid tumors might be candidates? And I realize we’re still on the Phase 1, but any insights would be helpful.

Henry Adewoye

Yes. It’s a very good question. We actually have a very robust biomarker strategy. As you know like you did mention the Phase 1 study will also consist a dose escalation way to the all-comers. So, irrespective of what the biomarkers that we’re looking for, those patients will be in dose escalation. What was intended to do for the Phase 1 study is dose expansion that Kirk mentioned, and this dose expansion including patients that have certain biomarkers that are of interest to us. So, this includes PVRIG and PVRL2 also. Also importantly we’ll also be evaluating PD-L1 expression. And that will also be able to tell us in which of these indications non-small-cell lung cancer, renal cancer, breast cancer and also endometrial cancers that we see the most clinical activity. But our expectations are that based on the solid [non-clinical] emergence to chemistry we have for the biomarkers that we selected they’re appropriate tumor indications.

Chris Shibutani

Great. And then finally, just a quick update on 902, I believe you've been on track for an IND filing in 2019. Any chance we can get a more precise timeline update, is that likely to be earlier in the year? We had a conference yesterday with some of the key opinion leaders describe some enthusiasm for the TIGIT opportunity, I’m just trying to keep track of where you guys are with 902? Thank you.

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So yes, Chris. So the additional information that we also shared is that we will start a trial also in 2019, but we didn't share yet any specific time lines for IND. And obviously, as we progress, we'll share more information. But we also plan to start the Phase 1 trial in 2019.

Chris Shibutani

Great. Thank you for the update and congratulations on the partnership.

The next question is from Konstantinos Aprilakis of JMP Securities. Please go ahead.

Hey, guys. Let me add my congrats and thanks again for taking my question. So, given your understanding of the biology of TD rig in the context of PD-1 inhibition, do you expect the focus of the collaboration with Bristol to be on taking indications that we know are responsive to immunotherapy as with non-small cell lung? And improving upon the efficacy we've seen thus far, or maybe converting to non-responsive or only moderately responsive tumors to be amenable to immunotherapy?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Yes, it's a very good question. So in general, our philosophy and obviously I guess as the market leaders are ensuring the same philosophy, we still try to address the non-responsive in the PVRIG program. And what we have learned about the biological rationale of this pathway, we deemed the larger axis, including TIGIT, is that we can identify cancers that are -- actually cancer -- or some populations that are not responsive to PD-1 that will make more sense for us to address. And we obviously take it as our strategy for our own dual combination. And in general, the strategy is also aligned with Bristol. Obviously, as Henry mentioned, we are looking forward to employing the biomarker strategy that we have in order to more direct us to the right places. But Henry, would you like to add anything on that?

Henry Adewoye

Yes, I think you’ve covered it. And you've also mentioned that incidentally that the biomarkers that we have selected are biomarkers that we think are very relevant to COM701 for the trial, I mean which are PVRL2 and PVRIG. But also more importantly, we're also going to explore what the possibilities are in correlation with also PD-L1 expression also. So I think with this suite of biomarkers that we have, we are better able to define where the clinical activity is most important in terms of the unmet medical need that we intend to cover.

Konstantinos Aprilakis

Okay, great. Thanks, guys.

The next question is from Ted Tenthoff of Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead.

Great, thank you. My congrats to on a good deal. It's nice to see commitment from the financial side in the form of equity investment from Bristol. So I'm looking forward and I apologize if I missed this part in the prepared remarks, but as the biology matures and we really look beyond double and triple, what is the provisions to explore other modalities as well with your compound?

Anat Cohen-Dayag

So in general, we’re focusing our research as far as initially in order to explore the axis, and specifically we're focusing on the PVRIG, PVRL2 and the TIGIT PVR and together with PD-1. And we are continuing to do the research to make sure that we dominate what's going on with this axis. But also in our plans is for sure to expand and to test the relevance of this pathway in conjunction with other pathways. As you know, we are scientifically-driven in how we're looking for combination. So obviously we could say yes, you know what we'll test this with additional drugs that are out there, different modalities. But we would like to make sure that we hopefully increase the probability of success and drive the company and the strategy and our actions within the clinical studies to where we think would make sense. So this is research that is being done and will continue to be done at Compugen for COM701 and for sure for the other programs that we have in the pipeline, either in combination with COM701 or in other combination. So in short, the answer is yes, we really test with other combinations.

Ted Tenthoff

Right. Good, well that makes a lot of sense to focusing on where you know the biology is already relevant. So thank you for that update and congrats on the transaction.

The next question is from Lucy Codrington of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Hi, there. Thanks for taking my questions. I’ve just got a couple. Firstly, I was just wondering other than the triple study that -- some of that you've alluded to in the press release, has Bristol outlined any other potential additional trials that they might consider conducting? Secondly, has Bristol set out any pre-specified criteria which if met they will consider in licensing the drug? And then just finally, so is there any update on the Bayer trial, it would be great to have it? Thanks.

Anat Cohen-Dayag

Okay. So in terms of the combination, as Kirk related to it, it's a master clinical trial agreement, which sets the stage to set combination studies. But this is open and we have nothing more to say on top of what we're sharing and what type of combination. There are no specific criteria that were set to make decisions going forward about success or any type of evaluation and I guess that this will -- we'll let the data speak and then we'll see how it goes. And with respect to Bayer as we stated, I veer to -- or better say BAY119-5254 is the program of Bayer. And we cannot share information. This is completely under control of Bayer to share information about their program. So I'm sorry.

Lucy Codrington

Okay, alright. Thanks very much.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Compugen’s President and CEO, Dr. Cohen-Dayag. Would you like to make your concluding statements?

Thank you again all for joining us. Today’s announcement is an important milestone for Compugen. One that will allow us to explore the extract and the full clinical and business potential of our lead clinical -- of our lead clinical asset as a possible treatment solution for patients non-responsive to PD1 inhibitor. This uniquely positions COM701 in the competitive landscape of immuno-oncology. Thank you again for joining our call. And we’re looking forward to updating you on our progress. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes the Compugen Ltd. conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.