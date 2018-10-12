Turning Points For The Week Of October 8-12

Despite rising yields, the 10-year-FF spread is still right around 100 basis points; the stock market sell-off adds to the bearish indicators.

The purpose of the Turning Points newsletter is to analyze the long-leading, leading, and coincidental indicators to determine if the economy's trajectory has changed from expansion to contract; to see if the economy has reached a "turning point."

First, a bit about my methodology. I don't have a "master index" that combines various economic indicators into a single number like the Conference Board. It's my belief that the importance of indicators varies at different times and for different reasons. Instead, I look at the charts and underlying numerical data to arrive at a basic judgement regarding the economy. This is admittedly less scientific. But I think it's more in line with how the economy actually works.

Several weeks ago, I increased my recession probability percentages to 25-30%. I did this based on the following developments: weakening building permits; the Fed's position of raising rates; all the major global equity indexes being down except the U.S.; and high commercial paper spreads. These numbers remain where they were when I increased my recession percentages.

That being said, let's look at some key indicators this week, starting with corporate profits, which are a key long-leading number. Here is the latest estimate for corporate revenue growth from FactSet [emphasis added]:

The estimated (year-over-year) revenue growth rate for Q3 2018 is 7.3%. All eleven sectors are expected to report year-over-year growth in revenue. Three sectors are predicted to reported double-digit growth in revenue: Energy, Communication Services, and Real Estate.

I prefer gross revenue to earnings. The former is a bit harder to manipulate. 7.3% overall top-line growth is solid and is consistent with data from the BEA:

The absolute level of corporate profits (left) is at its highest level in five years, as is the Y/Y percentage growth rate (right).

Higher profits mean companies are more likely to spend money, which will support investment spending and additional hiring. It also means companies are probably more inclined to increase earnings, which will help support additional consumer spending.

However, some corporate bond spreads are a bit concerning:

Above is the inverted BBB bond yield. There is no absolute level here; instead, we're looking for a sharp drop, which occurred in late 1998/early 1999. This is not a guaranteed signal, but it certainly increases the possibility of a recession if it occurs. Currently, yields are right at key levels; a meaningful move lower would add to recessionary pressures.

Turing to the leading indicators, let's take a look at the equity markets:

The equity markets trade in advance of economic activity. Traders start to buy shares during a recession under the belief that stocks are under-valued. They hold shares during the expansion and start to sell between 6 and 12 months before a recession, anticipating the economic contraction.

Above are the charts of the major global ETFs. All, except the SPYs, are at or near 52-week lows. This week's U.S. market sell-off moves the SPYs into a recessionary indicator. The bullish trend that started this Spring has been broken.

And then, we have the yield curve spread:

There's been a lot of talk this week about the spiking yield curve. However, the 10-year-fed funds spread is still tight, fluctuating around 100 basis points. This is the level that has led numerous financial writers to argue that a recession is closer than you think.

But turning to the coincidental indicators, we see an economy that is in very strong shape. Let's look at the data from two perspectives:

Above is a 20-year chart that shows the five major coincidental numbers. I've converted them to a base 100, with the end of the latest recession equaling 100. All are still in clear uptrends.

The above chart shows the same data, just over a shorter time period.

We can add this week's market sell-off to weakening building permits, a tightening yield curve, higher commercial paper yields, and a tightening Fed as signs that a recession probability is moderately high. I'm still thinking that we have a 25%-30% probability in the next 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.