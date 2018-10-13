Shutterstock Looking Like A Potential Long-Term Play With Strong 2018

If the company can improve margins, Shutterstock could continue to beat the market after a strong 2018 thus far.

Thesis

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is looking to a strong close to 2018 on revenue growth after facing four years of sharply declining revenue growth in the face of increased competition in the online stock photo market.

The company has strongly increased free cash flow generation over the last few years and issued a special one-time $3/share dividend that was paid in August. SSTK still has nearly $200 million in cash and may still repurchase $100 million in shares, as the company did earlier this year when the stock price was much lower.

Though I am not a buyer here, Shutterstock's death in 2014 was greatly exaggerated, and I will continue to watch the company as a prospective investment based on improving fundamentals.

The 2014 Death Sentence

In Dec. 2014, Adobe Systems (ADBE) entered the stock photo market by acquiring Fotolia, later rebranding it Adobe Stock. The service was a direct threat to Shutterstock, a market leader in online royalty-free stock photos that are available for purchase by news organizations, advertisers, marketers, etc. Like Adobe Photo, Shutterstock acts as an intermediary for photography sellers and buyers. Amateur and professional photographers upload their photos to the site and Shutterstock gives the photographer a cut of each sale of that image.

Adobe's entrance into the market was probably inevitable. Adobe is the dominant player in graphic design, video production, and publishing software. As the company stated in 2015, 85% of stock content users were users of Adobe software. And 90% of stock image photos in existence at the time were created with Adobe tools. Adobe entered the market in 2015 with 40 million stock images vs. Shutterstock's library of 53 million and 2.5 million videos.

News of Adobe's 2014 Fotolia acquisition sent Shutterstock tumbling. In the years since, Shutterstock's revenue growth has contracted sharply - from 39% in 2014 to 13% in 2017 - and the stock has gotten crushed by the S&P 500, as the below chart illustrates.

Improvements in 2018

For the first time since 2014, the company will see an annual increase in its revenue growth rate. The company guided for a 2018 revenue growth of 15.5% to 17.4% in Q4-17. On the recent Q2-18 call, the company maintained this full-year guidance. Revenue growth in prior years had been 13% in 2017, 16% in 2016, and 30% in 2015. Though net margins are still in the low-single-digit range, the company is working to cut costs and re-boost margins, which were 11% in 2013.

The company this year has repurchased $100 million in stock at an average price of $39/share. The stock hit a high of $56 before the market sell-off in early October. We're at $47/share as of this writing. $100 million remains on the stock repurchase plan, but given the recent run-up in price, the company elected to issue a special one-time $3/share dividend instead of buying more stock. After the dividend (paid in Aug.), the company has nearly $200 million in cash on the books.

Investors have rewarded the stock price, which had outperformed the S&P 500 markedly before the recent general market plunge.

Shutterstock vs. Adobe Four Years Later

As stated earlier, Adobe entered the stock photo market in late 2014 via an acquisition and launched the rebranded Adobe Stock in June 2015. In the years since, Shutterstock has not imploded and died a miserable death. Revenue growth rates have slowed and costs have increased, but the product Shutterstock is selling seems to be as relevant as ever. Based on publicly available info from both companies, it appears Shutterstock has actually outpaced Adobe in the buildout of its stock photo offering. Shutterstock had a larger library in 2015, but since that time, its content growth rate has far outpaced that of Adobe:

Mid-2015 Library Image/Video Count Most Recent 2018 Library Image Count Library Content CAGR since mid-2015 Shutterstock 55.5 million 214.9 million 57% Adobe Stock 40 million 100 million 35.7%

It is worth noting that neither Shutterstock nor Adobe locks contributors into exclusive agreements. If I as a photographer want to sell my photos on Shutterstock and Adobe, I can do so. Adobe pays a greater royalty per photo, but if the terms are non-exclusive, why wouldn't I as a photographer simply use both sites to market my photos?

From a customer standpoint, there isn't much difference between the two products in terms of pricing. In short, I'm getting access to a larger library of content for my dollar with Shutterstock than I am through Adobe. Over the last 12 months, Shutterstock has drawn 1.9 million customers, which is up 7.5% yoy.

Annual Plan Comparison (For Individuals as of Oct. 1, 2018)

10 Images/Mo 40 Images/Mo 50 Images/Mo 350 Images/Mo 750 Images/Mo Shutterstock $29 - $99 $169 $199 Adobe Stock $29.99 $79.99 - $169.99 $199.99

Monthly Plan Comparison (For Individuals as of Oct. 1, 2018)

10 Images/Mo 40 Images/Mo 50 Images/Mo 350 Images/Mo 750 Images/Mo Shutterstock $49 - $125 $199 $249 Adobe Stock $29.99 $99.99 - $199.99 $249.99

Shutterstock and Adobe are not the only stock photo sites in the market. There are several options, but these are the two with the largest libraries as far as I am aware. Another major provider of images is Getty, which also owns iStock. These two sites are much pricier than Shutterstock and Adobe Stock and appear to cater to a clientele looking for mid- to high-end quality photos and older photos from past generations. Getty and iStock also include exclusive contributor requirements that are not used by Shutterstock and Adobe.

In recent years, Shutterstock has broadened its platform to sell video and music tracks. Though there are no barriers to entry to creating a stock content site, building it to scale to compete with the likes of Shutterstock and Adobe Stock would take years. Adobe itself didn't start from scratch. It entered the market via an acquisition in 2014.

Valuation

The company's free cash flow generation has been choppy in recent years and has grown at an average rate of 9.8% between 2010 (earliest record) and 2017. If we apply this FCF growth rate and a 3% discount rate over the next 10 years and 3% perpetuity growth rate after year 10, I get a fair value in the low $80s. That may seem like a liberal valuation to some who prefer to add a risk premium to a company like Shutterstock, which has struggled with revenue growth prior to its turnaround this year and whose margins have contracted sharply in recent years. EV/EBITDA as of this writing is at 20. A great buy call on Shutterstock was made over a year ago when the EV/EBIDTA was under 12. Shutterstock does not have a direct competitor that is publicly traded, but the S&P 500 has a recent historical EV/EBIDTA range of 11-14 and was at 12.75 as of Dec. 2017.

Conclusion

Management has done a great job of aggressively growing its stock content in recent years in the face of increased competition. Shutterstock offers more photos than any other site and has aggressively grown its content portfolio in recent years to include video and music in addition to stock photos. I may give Shutterstock a strong look at a lower price if margins improve. The company is debt-free, has $200 million in cash and has the option to buy back an additional $100 million under the current repurchase plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.