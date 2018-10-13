Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of Oct. 15

Welcome back! September has historically been a slow month for dividend raises, and this year was no exception. The good news is that the fall is expected to see plenty of action. It all starts this week as there is one Canadian Dividend All-Star which is expected to announce its annual dividend raise. Before we get into that, there is plenty to catch up on from the past few weeks. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Last Week - Results

It's been over a month since our last update, and there have been a couple of unexpected developments. The last of the banking All-Stars, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) [TSX:BNS] and Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSX:CWB], announced a dividend in line with expectations. Savaria Corp. (OTCPK:SISXF) [TSX:SIS], a new addition to the All-Star list, raised dividends, while Thomson Reuters (TRI) [TSX:TRI] ended its prolonged period of dividend stagnation.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Bank of Nova Scotia 3.66% $0.03 3.66% $0.03 $0.85 Canadian Western 4.00% $0.01 4.00% $0.01 $0.26 Savaria Corp N/A N/A 16.67% $0.005 $0.035 Thomson Reuters 1.45% $0.005 1.45% $0.005 $0.35

*Of note, Thomson Reuters pays out its dividend in US funds.

The banking dividend growth season unfolded as expected. Both Bank of Nova Scotia and Canadian Western Bank raised for the second time this year. Bank of Nova Scotia raised by $0.03 per share, in line with its last couple of raises. Canadian Western announced a $0.01 per share raise, also equal to its raise from earlier this year.

Savaria is a new addition to the All-Star list, and one that I missed. This small-cap industrial provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged. It has a network of 500 dealers worldwide. The company has been raising dividends at a torrid pace. Its five-year average is approximately 25%. Combined with a current yield above 2%, Savaria is an attractive income play. In late September, the company raised dividends by 17% and its new monthly dividend is $0.035 per share.

In early October, Thomson Reuters raised its quarterly dividend by 1.45% for a new quarterly payout of $0.35 per share. This token raise was in line with my expectations from earlier this year. It was also a timely raise as Thomson Reuters narrowly escaped losing its status as a reliable dividend growth company. It had kept its dividend steady for 7 straight quarters.

Expected Raises

Fortis, Inc. (FTS) [TSX:FTS] - Current Streak - 44 YRS, Current Yield - 4.09%

Investor Day Date: Tuesday, October 16

What can investors expect: Fortis has the distinction of owning Canada's second-longest dividend growth streak. At 44 years long, reliability is synonymous with the company. Last year, Fortis announced its dividend raise at the company's annual investor day. This year, the meeting is taking place on Tuesday, October 16.

Over the past five years, the company has averaged a 6% annual dividend growth rate. Expect much of the same. The company has guided to 6% annual dividend growth through 2022. This is the type of consistency that makes it one of the best performers in the industry.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5.88% C$0.025 C$0.45

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.