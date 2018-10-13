European Equities Are Trading At Attractive Valuations, But Is It Time To Buy?

Is it time to check back into all of these???

I've been as bearish on Italy as much as one can be. Check.

I've been as bearish on European banks and Deutsche Bank specifically as much as one can be. Check.

I've been as bearish on Europe and European equities as much as one can be. Check.

Going Out of My Skin

Wearing my new "temporarily bullish" custom, which started as I wrote a "perhaps things aren't that bad" on the US markets yesterday, I'm now turning to Europe.

For very obvious and well-known reasons, it's much more difficult for me to inject a dose of optimism when it comes to European markets (VGK, EZU), but I'll try... like in really doing my best here. Fingers crossed!

However, first of all, let's start with a bit of pessimism, or (as most people call it) realism if you'd like. As always, there's quite a bit of it when it comes to Europe, unfortunately.

Current Main Risks

Nomura (NMR), the Japanese (EWJ, DXJ) bank, now sees five key risks in the markets you need to know:

China (FXI, MCHI, GXC) slowdown versus US (SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM) outperformance in and among trade wars. Italy (EWI) budget with a potential "vicious circle" of higher yields, lower growth, and worse deficits. Emerging Markets ("EM") (VWO, IEMG, EEM) under-performance (and I add: alongside or inversely to commodities). UK (EWU)-EU Brexit talks. End of global Quantitative Easing ("QE").

Germany

Tell it to Germany (EWU), where the DAX - the country's leading index - has shed another 1.5% yesterday to close at its lowest level since February 2017.

The recent stock market correction has wiped out a market value worth $190B, or ~8% of the total market cap of the stock market in Germany.

Speaking of Germany, it's interesting to note that its central bank's, the Bundesbank, claims against the Eurosystem resume the uptrend.

Target-2 surplus rose by €44B in September to €956.5B, on course towards the €1T mark, on Eurozone imbalances and ECB QE.

The Single Currency

One had to wonder how the hell is the euro (FXE) not trading at a parity with the US dollar (UUP)? I mean, the correlation between the EURUSD exchange rate and the spread between EUR and US short-term rates is as clear as a correlation can be. Well, perhaps not so much since the beginning of 2017.

European Banks

European banks (EUFN) continue to greatly suffer this year.

Total returns thus far in 2018 of leading European banks:

Speaking of the troubled Deutsche Bank. The bank's financing costs continue to rise. Its CoCo (=Contingent Convertible) bond, which was issued with a 6% coupon, is now yielding circa 8%.

It's been worse, but it could be better.

ECB Balance Sheet

While the Fed continues to tighten, the ECB is still printing money:

Nevertheless, when it comes to relative equity returns, QE is definitely not the most important factor. Eurozone stocks have continued to under-perform even as the ECB continued blowing up its balance sheet.

Attractive Valuations

The P/E ratio of the MSCI Europe Index (IEUR) has almost halved over the past two years.

European equities are under-owned and look oversold, Barclays claims. Accounting for the latest sell-off, the market is trading on 12.5x forward P/E, which is the lowest in five years.

Italy

Even our beloved (at least from a culinary and musical perspective) Italy is, surprisingly, perhaps stabilizing (temporarily?). The Italian stock market has not made a new low against its European counterparts during the recent sell-off.

Give me something, anything!, to hang onto, folks.

However, when it comes to Italy, let's not put the cart before the horse.

By the end of October, two rating agencies are supposed to review Italy's credit rating - S&P on the 26th and Moody's (MCO) by the end of the month.

Moody's has been historically more bearish on peripheral countries, already placing Italy's rating under review for downgrade on May 25th.

Bottom Line

Going back to where we started with (the main five global risks right now), and since Italy is one of those..., I'd say that on one hand, European equities are already trading at attractive valuations. No doubt about it.

On the other hand, with a potential for more bad news out of Italy, as well as out of many other sources/countries, I wouldn't open the champagne bottles as of yet.

Recall that before the salvation, we have to deal with Salvini...

Italy is still a mess and the last thing you want right now - and generally speaking - is for something to blow up in your face.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "get e-mail alerts" (see below).

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.