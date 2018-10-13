Investors Throw A Temper Tantrum: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 10.12.18

By SchiffGold

The SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap podcast

It was an ugly week on Wall Street with the Dow shedding more than 1,300 points in two days. Rising interest rates sparked an investor temper tantrum. So, is this the beginning of a bear market, or just a normal correction as all the pundits keep telling us? Mike Maharrey talks about it on this episode of the SchiffGold Friday Gold wrap. By the way, it was a pretty good week for gold. Mike talks about that too.

Tune in to the Friday Gold Wrap each week

