Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Strong earnings reports from major banks helped stocks reverse from their downward spin, although for the week the Dow sank 4.2%, the S&P slumped 4.1% and the Nasdaq tumbled 3.7%. The FAANG stocks, which were some of the biggest casualties of this week’s rout in stocks, rebounded just a bit in Friday's action, including 4% gains for Amazon and and Apple. The benchmark 10-year yield ended the week at 2.14%, while the U.S. Dollar Index edged off its two-week low. November WTI crude oil finished a bumpy week at $71.34/bbl.
Economy
Monday:
Brazil-focused ETFs leaped in response to the first round of Brazil's presidential election, which saw far-right, former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro take nearly half the votes. The closest second, Fernando Haddad, received 29% of the vote, due to his Workers' Party's tarnished image following a graft scandal and Brazil's deepest recession during its tenure in power. A second round of voting will take place on Oct. 28.
Tuesday:
Citing "further disruptions in trade policies" and instability in emerging markets, the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts to 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%. "Two major regional trade arrangements are in flux (NAFTA and Brexit) and U.S. tariffs on China may disrupt established supply chains," said IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld. "The negative revisions for emerging market and developing economies are (even) more severe."
Wednesday:
Intensifying into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, Michael strengthened further before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Oil producers evacuated many personnel, with nearly 40% of daily crude oil production shut in the Gulf. On watch were also insurers, power providers, hospitals, livestock and crop producers, generator manufacturers and building stocks.
Thursday:
A mix of higher bond yields and growth worries took their toll on the markets, with equities across Asia and Europe getting slammed after a bloodbath in the U.S. Led by tech carnage, the S&P 500 and the Dow posted their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, while the Cboe Volatility index (VIX) surged 43.9% to 22.96. Adding to the worries were several statements from President Trump that referenced a long-awaited "correction" and said that the "Fed is going loco" by raising rates.
Friday:
"Our position is that expensive energy is back... And it poses a threat to economic growth," the IEA wrote in its closely watched monthly report. As a result of soaring energy prices, the agency revised down its demand outlook over the next two years to 1.3M bpd in 2018 and 1.4 bpd in 2019. Oil prices have surged more than 25% this year, with President Trump repeatedly blaming OPEC for rising gasoline costs.
Stocks
Monday:
Juggling a trio of pressures from management changes, industrial delays and a paralyzing corruption probe, the board at Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) appointed Guillaume Faury as the successor to CEO Tom Enders. Faury was promoted to head Airbus' core planemaking business last December after Fabrice Bregier agreed to quit amid a power battle with Enders. The shakeup also saw the latter draw back from plans to seek a third term in 2019.
Tuesday:
RIP Google+. Seven years and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the social media effort, the tech giant has decided to kill off its social network for consumers. Google (GOOG, GOOGL) also unveiled two new Pixel 3 phones at its annual hardware showcase and announced it would appeal the EU's record €4B fine for "abusing the dominant market position with Android."
Wednesday:
Sears has hired advisers to prepare for a possible bankruptcy that could come ahead of a $134M debt payment due on Monday. A Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) special committee is currently weighing a prior offer from CEO Eddie Lampert to acquire the retailer's Kenmore appliances brand and home services business for as much as $480M, but the company may go out of business before the approval.
Thursday:
SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said he is in no rush to change quarterly reporting requirements for large public companies. It comes two months after President Trump ordered his agency to study the matter upon hearing from business leaders it would allow for "greater flexibility & to save money." A move to semiannual reporting would mark a significant shift from decades of quarterly stats and put the U.S. in line with EU and U.K. rules.
Friday:
Q3 earnings season kicked off in earnest on the heels of a backup in interest rates and a selloff on Wall Street. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) all reported before the bell, with U.S. futures getting a big bump pending the results. Corporate tax cuts, strength in the U.S. economy, rising oil prices and share buybacks are expected to fuel double-digit earnings growth, but analysts will also be watching how often companies mention tariffs hurting their profits.