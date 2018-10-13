Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Brazil-focused ETFs leaped in response to the first round of Brazil's presidential election, which saw far-right, former Army captain Jair Bolsonaro take nearly half the votes. The closest second, Fernando Haddad, received 29% of the vote, due to his Workers' Party's tarnished image following a graft scandal and Brazil's deepest recession during its tenure in power. A second round of voting will take place on Oct. 28.

Tuesday:

Citing "further disruptions in trade policies" and instability in emerging markets, the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts to 3.7% this year, down from its April estimate of 3.9%. "Two major regional trade arrangements are in flux (NAFTA and Brexit) and U.S. tariffs on China may disrupt established supply chains," said IMF chief economist Maurice Obstfeld. "The negative revisions for emerging market and developing economies are (even) more severe."

Wednesday:

Intensifying into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, Michael strengthened further before making landfall in the Florida Panhandle. Oil producers evacuated many personnel, with nearly 40% of daily crude oil production shut in the Gulf. On watch were also insurers, power providers, hospitals, livestock and crop producers, generator manufacturers and building stocks.

Thursday:

A mix of higher bond yields and growth worries took their toll on the markets, with equities across Asia and Europe getting slammed after a bloodbath in the U.S. Led by tech carnage, the S&P 500 and the Dow posted their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, while the Cboe Volatility index (VIX) surged 43.9% to 22.96. Adding to the worries were several statements from President Trump that referenced a long-awaited "correction" and said that the "Fed is going loco" by raising rates.

Friday:

"Our position is that expensive energy is back... And it poses a threat to economic growth," the IEA wrote in its closely watched monthly report. As a result of soaring energy prices, the agency revised down its demand outlook over the next two years to 1.3M bpd in 2018 and 1.4 bpd in 2019. Oil prices have surged more than 25% this year, with President Trump repeatedly blaming OPEC for rising gasoline costs.