Kimco - Undervalued And Unloved Does Not Mean Unworthy

Kimco has cleaned up their portfolio and is cleaning up their financial profile.

As most investors are aware, the retail space has been one where investors fear to tread and selectivity is paramount. In addition to the retailers themselves, this has also been true of the retail landlords.

THESIS

Retail focused REITs have been sold off as part of the “retail avoidance” trade, despite the REITs' renewed focus on portfolio quality and financial strength. As with any out of favor sector, there are strong companies within the sector that can offer patient and discerning investors outperformance over the longer term. The key to this outperformance is finding a company on solid financial footing that has a high quality portfolio and a strong management team to make use of, and produce returns from, both. I view Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) as just such a company and expect that it will outperform its sector over the medium to long term.

Kimco Realty Corp. owns and operates open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company had interests in 475 shopping center properties, aggregating 80.7 million square feet of gross leasable area located in 29 states and Puerto Rico. In addition, it had 331 other property interests, primarily through the company’s preferred equity investments and other real estate investments, totaling 5.5 million square feet of GLA.

PORTFOLIO

Property

Like many of their peers, Kimco has been rationalizing their portfolio since the GFC, focusing on portfolio quality rather than portfolio quantity, which is shown in the chart below through the reduction in their portfolio from nearly 2,000 centers prior to the crisis to 460 properties as of the end of the second quarter.

Source: author compiled

In addition to rationalizing their center count, the REIT has focused their portfolio on major metro markets and higher growth areas:

Source: Company presentation.

Tenants

The majority of Kimco's top 25 tenants are stronger tenants as well as creditworthy tenants:

As one would expect, there are also weaker tenants in the line-up (highlighted above). Most notably is the exposure to Sears Holdings (SHLD). As most are aware, the aged (and honestly, irrelevant) retailer could file for bankruptcy before the publication of this note. I will not downplay the exposure as trivial, but a liquidation of Sears will not be crippling to the REIT, and could ultimately work out better for the REIT and their metrics.

FINANCIAL

Importantly, the rationalization and re-focusing of the portfolio has not significantly reduced funds from operations.

Source: author compiled.

Funds from operations shown differently and by itself:

Source: author compiled.

The resilience of the REIT’s funds from operations has allowed the REIT to increase their development and redevelopment effort, which should help increase net operating income and funds from operations going forward.

Source: company presentation.

As the chart above shows, their development/redevelopment costs should peak this year and then be substantially reduced, reducing the capital needs of the REIT and freeing up funds for acquisitions or debt reduction.

Their re-positioning has been creating positive trends and results:

Source: quarterly supplemental

As REITs pay out nearly all of their taxable income, expansion is typically financed via the debt and equity markets, rather than retained earnings or cash flow. This continual financing need as well as the inability to retain earnings require a strong balance sheet in order for the REIT to grow and upgrade their portfolio. Kimco's capital structure consists of the following:

Source: author compiled

Shown differently:

Source: author compiled

The REIT has a decent balance within the capital structure between equity, debt and preferred. A little heavy on the debt, but I believe that will be rectified in the near to intermediate term through debt repayment.

The following chart shows Kimco's debt as a multiple of EBITDA and as a percent of capital:

Source: author compiled.

The company also offers the following metrics in their most recent investor presentation where preferred stock is included in the EBITDA multiple:

Source: company presentation

Kimco is over-levered on a price to EBITDA basis and a bit high on a debt to book capital basis, and this has to be addressed in order for the company to retain both its ratings and achieve a more conservative and stable financial profile.

While I believe that the REIT is somewhat over-levered, Kimco's debt is reasonably distributed, but they have larger maturities in 2021 and 2022 which will need to be addressed (which the REIT should not have a significant issue refunding).

Source: Company presentation.

EQUITY VALUATION

The following table compares Kimco to their peers in the shopping center space.

Source: author compiled.

While Kimco has had their issues with underperforming centers and a complex structure, they have been selling underperforming centers and have greatly simplified their structure (far less JV and fund exposure). Despite the progress they have made – and I would argue the heavy lifting has been done – they still trade at a significant discount to their highly rated and regarded peers such as Regency Centers (REG) and Federal Realty (FRT). Trading 6-10 turns lower on a P/FFO and P/AFFO basis is overdone and gives the REIT no credit for what they have accomplished.

The following charts show that their valuation has fallen both absolutely and relative to peers.

Price to FFO is only one turn higher than its recent lows, despite the stabilization and (modest) growth of FFO:

Source: author compiled.

Price to AFFO shows the same trend:

Source: author compiled.

A longer-term view is even more revealing:

Source: author compiled.

Essentially, the valuation (by this metric) implies that the quality of the earnings and the simplification of the balance sheet/business over the last eight years hasn’t increased. I would expect this from a mature industry or a company that has been steady over time, but for a business that has improved their business profile and has been increasing the productivity of their properties, it appears the market is not giving them the valuation they should have.

It is worthwhile to look at this REIT versus peers. The following chart shows the P/AFFO for peer Regency Centers:

Source: author compiled.

Kimco now trades at nearly the widest multiple discount to REG over the past five years:

Source: author compiled.

As well as the ten-year time frame:

Source: author compiled.

We see a similar dynamic when Kimco is compared to Federal Realty Trust. Federal Realty's P/AFFO over the last ten years:

Source: author compiled.

The multiple comparison between Kimco and Federal Realty:

Source: author compiled.

The multiple discount that Kimco trades at relative to Federal Realty is wider than Regency Centers, and is also near its wides. It is also notable that while FRT's P/AFFO multiple is 36% lower than its 10-year peak, KIM's multiple is 54% off its peak (REG is 40% off its 10-year peak).

The disparity between the cost of equity (dividend yield) for Kimco, Federal Realty and Regency Centers is even greater than the multiple disparity.

KIM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Equity Bottom Line: The disparity in the valuation between Kimco and its peers (similarly rated or not) should close as the effects of Kimco's portfolio rationalization and redevelopment begin to kick in in earnest. I believe that the results (on an NOI, AFFO and FFO basis) will be more evident in 2019 and the disparity will tighten up. One to two turn on KIM's multiple should equate to a $3-$6/per share increase, which, at the median, would lead to a 30% return on price plus a 7% income stream (over the next 1.5-2 years).

PREFERRED STOCK

Kimco has the following preferred stock outstanding:

With the following pricing:

When I last addressed the Kimco preferred stock (in June 2018, note here), I chose the Kimco Series K (KIM.PK) as the optimal preferred stock, since that time, the Series K has performed well relative to the outstanding:

The Series K was only outperformed by the Series I (KIM.PI), which has a higher stated rate (lower duration) and is “more callable”, which should hold it closer to par. As rates increase, the callability is reduced and it should trade in line with the other series, creating potential underperformance.

Currently, I would be a buyer of the Series M (KIM.PM) as it has the highest stripped yield and one of the lower dollar prices. That said, given the lower stated rate (5.25%), it will be more sensitive to changes in rates (although not significantly so, given the highest stated rate is the Series I 6.0%). As well, if you are an owner of any of the series, the bid/ask spread could eliminate the yield advantage if done on swap.

Kimco's preferred is supported by the balanced capital structure (referenced earlier) and strong coverage ratios:

The following table shows how Kimco compares to its peers in the preferred space.

Kimco trades at a lower yield than the majority of its peers, which I attribute to size, scale, diversification, dividend coverage and credit quality.

That said, I don't find the preferred stock as compelling as the equity and might be tempted to look instead at the UBP Series H (UBP.PH) as it has a higher stripped yield and strong coverage (it is, however, smaller with 84 properties - and geographically focused on the greater NYC area) as well as the Saul Centers (BFS) Series D (BFS.PD) (which is also smaller - 60 properties - and geographically focused in DC/Baltimore).

Preferred Stock Bottom Line: I don't find the preferred stock of Kimco as compelling a story as the equity, which is why I own the equity, not the preferred. If selecting from the Kimco preferred, I would be a buyer of the Series M given its dollar price and yield advantage. If, however, the retail sector was my focus, I would instead look to either the UBA Series H or the BFS Series D.

Bottom Bottom Line: I believe that the equity market has not yet given Kimco credit for the progress they have made in cleaning up their structure and rationalizing their portfolio. As the results of these efforts, as well as anticipated debt reduction, kick in more fully, the valuation disparity between them and their peers should narrow and result in outperformance for the REIT versus their peers and the broader REIT market generally.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.