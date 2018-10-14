The 'Flight To Safety' ETFs For Treasury And Junk Bonds, And Utility Stocks Have Negative Charts

The weekly chart for the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF remains negative with the ETF below its "reversion to the mean".

The Utilities Select Sector ETF has a negative weekly chart, but this ETF is above its "reversion to the mean" as investors still favor dividend stocks.

The weekly chart of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF remains negative with the ETF below its "reversion to the mean".

Yields stabilized last week as the Federal Reserve took a week off from unwinding its balance sheet.

As of Oct. 10, the Fed balance sheet totaled $4.177 trillion, up slightly from Oct. 3. The total drain is now $323 billion since the end of September 2017. The Fed is scheduled to unwind $50 billion in October, and so far, the net drain has been about $16 billion. Each time there is a large unwinding of the balance sheet, the yield on the 10-Year note should rise and adversely affect the stock market.

Today, I will show weekly charts and discuss my value levels, pivots and risky levels.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury Bond ETF ($114.47 on Oct. 12) is down 9.8% year to date, and the weekly chart remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $117.20 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.97. It's been below this average since the week of Jan. 19. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 20.64 last week, down from 24.37 on Oct. 5, and this reading should become oversold this week by falling below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly and quarterly value levels of $110.93 and $105.77, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly pivot at $116.81.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Utility Stock ETF ($52.95 on Oct. 12) is up just 0.5% year to date, and its weekly chart ended last week negative. XLU is below its five-week modified moving average of $53.23 and is above its 200-week simple moving average of $49.00. This "reversion to the mean" was last tested during the week of Feb. 9 when the average was $47.56. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 62.43, down from 67.70 on Oct. 5. Investors should continue to hold a core long position given its 3.42% dividend yield.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to the 200-week simple moving average at $49.00 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual, quarterly and annual pivots of $53.86, $54.42 and $54.46, respectively. My monthly pivot is $52.44. Note how XLU held its 200-day simple moving average of 51.30 on Sept. 26.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Junk Bond ETF ($35.50 on Oct. 12) is down 3.3% year to date with a negative weekly chart. The ETF is below its five-week modified moving average of $35.78 and is below its 200-week simple moving average of $36.51. JNK has been below this "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014, when the average was $40.08. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 66.90, down from 78.60 on Oct. 5.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $31.15 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, annual and quarterly risky levels of $36.18, $37.15 and $37.23, respectively. My monthly pivot is $35.09.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.