The Gold, Commodities And Long Dollar ETFs Have Positive Weekly Charts

The Long Dollar ETF is positive with the ETF above its "reversion to the mean" at $24.96.

The Commodities ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF well above its "reversion to the mean".

The Gold Shares ETF has a positive weekly chart with the ETF below its "reversion to the mean" at $117.66.

Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and dollar exchange-traded funds.

The Gold Trust ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London.

SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Gold ETF ($115.23 on Oct. 12) is down 6.8% year to date, and its weekly chart is positive with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $114.26 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $117.66. This average was last tested during the week of July 13 when the average was $117.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week climbing to 30.48, up from 23.46 on Oct. 5. Last week I indicated that a close above $114.02 would result in a positive weekly chart.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my weekly, monthly, quarterly and semiannual value levels of $113.73, $110.61, $110.26 and $103.62, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $146.20.

The commodity ETF is heavily-weighted to energy by about 60%.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Commodities ETF ($17.94 on Oct. 12) is up 10.2% year to date with a positive weekly chart. The ETF is above its five-week modified moving average of $17.72 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $16.34. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 73.05 last week, up from 69.31 on Oct. 5.

Investor Strategy: Buy GSG on weakness to my annual value level at $16.20. I do not show a risky level, and my quarterly and monthly pivots are $17.73 and $17.97, respectively.

The US Dollar ETF is a basket of currencies that includes the dollar vs. euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Canadian dollar, Swedish krona and Swiss franc.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Dollar ETF ($25.33 on Oct. 12) is up 5.4% year to date and has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $25.23 as weakness has held its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $24.96 three weeks ago. This ETF had been climbing this average since the week of May 25 when the average was $24.72. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 53.83 last week, up from 50.98 on Oct. 5.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my annual value level at $24.18 and reduce holdings on strength to my semiannual risky level of $28.65. My quarterly and monthly pivots are $25.20 and $26.04, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.