Diamonds, Spiders, Nasdaq 100, Transports And Russell 2000 ETFs Have Negative Weekly Charts

The Russell 200 ETF traded as low as $151.89 last week and closed below my semiannual pivot of $154.05.

The Transports ETF is trading between my semiannual value level of $181.19 and my monthly pivot at $192.24.

The NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF traded as low as $167.81 last week then stabilized above my semiannual pivot of $169.40.

The Spiders ETF traded below my annual pivot of $276.34 last week but held my semiannual pivot of $270.84 at last week’s low of $270.36.

The Diamonds ETF has downside risk to my annual value level of $246.52 versus last week’s low of $248.86.

Today, I will show the weekly charts for the five major equity exchange-traded funds.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The weekly chart for the Diamonds ETF will be downgraded to negative this week with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $259.31. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $203.06. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week slipping to 80.53, down from 90.49 on Oct. 5. This reading will begin this week below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My annual, semiannual and monthly value levels are $246.52, $243.29 and $241.42, respectively, with weekly and quarterly risky levels of $263.84 and $284.13, respectively. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and now it's 5.9% below that level. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ETF has been downgraded to negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $285.34. I warned about this downgrade a week ago. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $131.47. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 76.11 last week, down from 86.52 on Oct. 5, falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00. The parabolic bubble has popped!

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My annual, monthly and semiannual pivots are $276.34, $272.46 and $270.84, respectively, and last week’s low was $270.36. This week’s risky level is $287.99 with my quarterly risky level at $302.55. The all-time intraday high of $293.94 was set on Sept. 21 and the Spiders ETF is 6.1% below this high. To reach bull market territory, SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The weekly chart for the NASDAQ 100 QQQ ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $180.47. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is at $130.40. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 70.00 last week, down from 77.62 on Oct. 5.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My annual value level is $156.14 with my monthly and semiannual pivots of $178.31 and $169.40, respectively, versus last week’s low of $167.81. My weekly and quarterly risky levels are $182.92 and $190.87, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $187.53 was set on Oct. 1 and the ETF is down 7% since then. QQQ is no longer in bull market territory and to return to this threshold the ETF needs to close above $180.15.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transports ETF has been downgraded to negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $200.16. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $162.76. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 74.67 last week, down from 85.97 on Oct. 5, falling below the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

My semiannual value level is $181.19 with my monthly pivot at $192.24, my annual pivot of $204.61 and weekly and quarterly risky levels of $195.86 and $221.72, respectively. The Transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14, and is 9.9% below this level. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The weekly chart for the small cap ETF remains negative with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average of $165.11. The 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” is $133.13. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading declined to 51.69 last week, down from 66.24 on Oct. 5.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Russell 2000 ETF is below my semiannual pivot of $154.04 with my annual and monthly pivots of $166.87 and $167.65, respectively, and my weekly and quarterly risky levels at $156.60 and $179.48, respectively. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and it's now in correction territory 11.4% below the high. IWM did not close last week above $171.00 so the ETF slipped out of bull market territory versus its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.