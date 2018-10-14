C&W Services Acquires Pacific Maintenance For Cleanroom Services

The deal will bolster C&W's certifications, client base, and capabilities as part of its specialized service offerings to high tech and other clients.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) subsidiary C&W Services has announced it has acquired Pacific Maintenance Company for an undisclosed amount.

PMC operates as a facilities maintenance services provider with a special focus on high tech cleanroom services.

CWK has acquired the firm as part of a continuing trend for companies to outsource their facilities maintenance needs.

Santa Clara, California-based Pacific Maintenance was founded in 1931 to provide facilities maintenance services, including janitorial, high tech, cGMP, and bio-pharmaceutical facility cleaning, as well as electrical, painting, facilities support, and landscaping services.

Management is headed by President Kari Hus, who has been with the firm since 2011 and is currently President of Pacific Janitorial Supply Company.

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global facilities management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during the period between 2017 and 2024

The main driver for this expected growth is the increasing need for reduced operational costs.

Major vendors that provide facilities management services include:

Arthur McKay

Bellrock Property & Facilities Management

Bilfinger HSG Facility Management (GBF.DE)

ISS World Services

According to another market research report by Grand View Research, the global cleanroom technology market was estimated at $3.1 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period between 2014 and 2025. The acquisition is for a cleanroom service provider, not a technology provider.

Companies must comply with standards, such as the Federal Standard 209, the British Standard 5295, the ISO Standard, and the Pharmaceutical Cleanroom Classifications, for product approvals and to develop quality and standardized products. As a result, demand for equipment, consumables, as well as services employed in cleanrooms is rising globally.

The chart below shows the expected growth in cleanroom services in the U.S. from 2014 - 2025. The data show both cleanroom technology equipment and services growing over the forecast period.

(Source: Grand View Research)

CWK didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so it is likely the transaction was for a non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that CWK had $382 million in cash and $5.4 billion in total liabilities as of June 30, 2018.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($210 million).

CWK’s subsidiary C&W acquired Pacific for a range of controlled environment certifications, 150 employees, and 25 clients.

As C&W Services CEO Paul Bedborough stated in the deal announcement,

Together, C&W Services and Pacific have more than 60 years of combined experience helping clients set and maintain their standards for hygiene, environmental pollutants, and particles in controlled environments. This is an exciting time for our newly expanded team, for our clients, and for our vendors. By combining our knowledge, assets, and experience we are uniquely positioned to raise the value of services we bring to existing and future clients with critical controlled environment needs.

Since its IPO in August, CWK’s stock price has dropped 6.5% vs. the S&P 500 Index drop of 3.2%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

CWK acquiring a facilities maintenance firm is not surprising. Earlier in 2018, direct competitor CBRE acquired FacilitySource, a facilities management software technology provider that promises to optimize CBRE’s capabilities for its facilities maintenance offerings to clients.

Notably, both of these acquisitions, although different in type, are aimed at the higher-margin applications of high-tech, controlled environment, client requirements.

It is likely that the major commercial real estate services firms such as CWK and its competitors will compete for this more lucrative, differentiated market segment.

In addition to being able to profit from specialized facilities management services, the capability also dovetails well into understanding a client’s changing real estate needs. By understanding the evolution of high tech environmental requirements, CRE firms like CWK can keep the upper hand in providing better advisory services to clients as part of their holistic approach to adding value.

I expect to see more facilities management moves by major CRE firms in order to shore up this less visible but strategically important business segment.

