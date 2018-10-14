Ascendas REIT: New Portfolio Acquisition To Boost Distribution

In late September, Singapore's Ascendas REIT (OTC:ACDSF) made a very interesting proposal to acquire 26 logistics properties in the United Kingdom. This would represent the trust's second acquisition in the country. The proposed deal continues a trend that we have been seeing recently of Singaporean REITs expanding outside of their usual market in Singapore, and possibly the surrounding nations, into Europe. Naturally, this acquisition would have the effect of diversifying Ascendas's portfolio, which until now has been focused on the city-state of Singapore and Australia, but it may also introduce some new risks that the trust did not have before.

About The Proposed Deal

Ascendas REIT is proposing to acquire 26 logistics properties located near major distribution centers in the United Kingdom for £257.46 million. These properties are located all throughout England, which provides a little bit of geographic diversity.

Source: Ascendas REIT

One of the nice things about all of these properties is that they are all fully occupied on long-term leases. The weighted average lease expiry is 9.1 years, which means that Ascendas will be receiving rental income from the properties for quite some time.

The net property income yield is lower than what I might like to see at 5.54%, but this is admittedly not a bad rate for the U.K. market. What this essentially means is that the properties can be expected to generate 5.54% cash returns after accounting for ordinary and foreseeable costs. This was calculated based on a total net property income of £14.3 million for the entire portfolio. This income is generated from 22 leases with nineteen different customers, which is nice to see as it is a clear indication that the portfolio is not heavily dependent on any individual tenant to generate its income. This provides some protection against events like a bankruptcy on the part of any individual tenant.

Lease Profile

As just mentioned, the 26-property portfolio has a weighted average lease expiry of 9.1 years. This does not, however, mean that every lease lasts for around nine years. Therefore, it is important for us to determine how much rental revenue generated by the current leases is at risk in any given year. We can see that here:

Source: Ascendas REIT

As we can see here, very little of the property's revenue is at risk until fiscal year 2020/2021 (Ascendas REIT has a fiscal year that runs from April to March) when leases representing 6.0% of the portfolio's current rental revenue come up for renewal. Thus, even in a worst case scenario, we should see revenue and income remain relatively stable for a few more years. We do not see more than 10% of the portfolio's current rental revenue come up for renewal in any single year until 2023/2024, which is likewise nice to see. Overall, this lease expiry profile looks manageable and should allow the trust to maintain a relatively consistent income from the portfolio as it should be able to keep renewing or replacing tenants as leases run out.

Portfolio Effects

In the trust's presentation discussing this acquisition, it mentioned that the acquisition of logistics properties makes sense with the remainder of its portfolio. On the surface, this would appear to make sense as logistics properties currently make up 27% of the trust's portfolio by value. After acquiring the aforementioned properties, logistics properties will make up approximately 30% of the trust's portfolio, as shown here:

Source: Ascendas REIT

Admittedly, buying properties just because you already own other ones seems like a foolish decision. However, in this case, I think the trust's motivation was to point out that it already has experience managing logistics properties so these will allow it to capitalize on this experience and still boost its rental income, which is a more logical reason to do an acquisition.

Tenant Profile

One of the things that I have always liked about Ascendas REIT is that its diverse tenant base provided it with some protection against financial problems at any individual tenant that may force them to break the lease early. That will continue to be the case following the acquisition of these properties. Here are the top ten tenants of the new properties and their percentage of the total rental income:

Source: Ascendas REIT

As we can see here, we do have a few large tenants in these 26 properties that account for a significant portion of the rental income. However, their impact on the trust's overall portfolio will be much less significant. If, for example, Aston Martin is forced to break its lease, it will have a very limited impact on Ascendas REIT as a whole, despite accounting for 15% of the total rental income from these new properties.

Effect on Ascendas REIT

Perhaps the most important thing that investors would be wondering is the overall impact that this acquisition would have on Ascendas REIT's finances. Overall, the effect would be positive. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, acquiring these properties will lower the trust's gearing ratio from 38.1% to 36.7%:

Source: Ascendas REIT

This is due to the fact that the acquisition is being financed by 52% equity and therefore the overall value of the trust's portfolio is going up by more than its debt is going up. Of course, the fact that such a large portion of the acquisition is being financed by equity means that the unitholders will be diluted. This is not necessarily a problem, however, as long as the newly acquired properties boost the trust's income enough that its per unit income goes up. That should be the case here, which should allow the trust to boost its per unit distribution.

Source: Ascendas REIT

As we can see here, Ascendas REIT should be able to increase its annual per unit distribution by S$0.0223, which brings it up to 16.010 Singaporean cents. At the current per unit price of S$2.48, the trust would end up with a distribution yield of 6.46%. This is certainly not a shabby distribution that compares well to most American REITs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascendas REIT's proposed acquisition will greatly expand the trust's footprint in the UK market. This serves to diversify it away from its previous exclusive focus on Singapore and Australia, which could be a good thing. This acquisition will provide the trust with what appears to be a fairly solid portfolio of logistics properties that should allow it to pay a higher distribution, which is ultimately the reason why most investors would purchase units in a real estate investment trust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.