4 Reasons Why The Bull Market Still Has Further To Run

The U.S. stock market is not without risks. And the medium-term to long-term outlook for stocks may be challenging.

Now what? On September 13, I posted an article on Seeking Alpha entitled 4 Reasons Why The Bull Market Has Further To Run. In this article, I highlighted four reasons why, despite all of the surrounding risks, the U.S. stock market appeared poised to rise through the end of the year. Given all that has taken place since October 2, it is worthwhile to revisit the key points behind this article in considering what’s next.

Still not without risk. As highlighted in the previous post, the U.S. stock market is still not without meaningful and rising risks at the present time.

For one, if there was any question that developed international (EFA) and emerging market stocks (EEM) were done for the current cycle, it has been answered over the past month, as both have definitively broken to the downside with moving average lines increasingly rolling over.

Joining the global stock market downer party are U.S. Mid-Caps (MDY) and U.S. Small Caps (IWM), both of which have been cascading to the downside since the start of September and are now testing key support at their respective 400-day moving averages. Both deeply oversold U.S. market segments that are now lower for the year in 2018 best get a bounce to start next week, as the road back will become increasingly more challenging if the 400-day moving average breaks.

Bear on the bull. But then there’s everybody’s favorite headline benchmark U.S. stock market index in the S&P 500, which has been leading a charmed life of its own throughout the post crisis period and particularly since the spring of 2011 when it left the rest of the world behind. Now I’m still of the view that we could potentially see the S&P 500 Index trading lower a decade from nowon an inflation adjusted basis versus where it is trading today, but where the S&P 500 Index will end up trading over the long-term in the year 2028 matters little to where it will trade in the immediate-term over the final two months of the year. And the reality remains that despite all that has taken place over the past week and a half, the bull market in stocks still remains very much intact.

So can the S&P 500 Index still overcome and continue higher despite all it has been through over the past week or so?

Back in my September 13 article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote the following:

The potential for an immediate-term pullback in U.S. stocks in the -5% to -10% range should also not be ruled out over the coming weeks into October, as a recently elevated VIX since the beginning of August has a notably similar look and feel to what was brewing in the volatility market back in early to mid-January. And after a particularly strong July and August, consolidating these gains with a little steam coming off the market would be a healthy thing if anything at this point.

So here we are into October. And the S&P 500 Index has fallen by -7.83% from its all-time highs over the past week and a half. Check on the immediate-term pullback, which at least to this point in pre financial crisis times would have been regarded as nothing more than a typical correction within the context of a normal market environment. Healthy thing if anything – check. Now what?

Before going any further, investors should reasonably expect that the current correction is not yet fully over. Selling pressure could continue into next week, and investors should anticipate that we could see the S&P 500 Index trading at 2625 or lower before it’s all said and done, placing it just beyond the bottom end of the range of the -10% correction journey.

Bull from a bear. But once the selling pressure is done, investors should still reasonably expect that the graying bull has further to run to the upside before the year is out. Here are still the reasons why.

Key technical support levels remain intact and still untested

Despite the magnitude of the recent sell off, the uptrend in the U.S. stock market continues to enjoy support from a key technical level in the 400-day moving average, which is shown as the pink line below. In fact, the S&P 500 Index has yet to even test this key technical level. This is not to say that the S&P 500 Index won’t find its way there in the coming days, but it appears to have found its footing at trendline support dating back to the correction earlier this year.

Put simply, for this bull market to be over, we need to see the S&P 500 Index not only revisit its 400-day moving average, break through it to the downside and eventually fail on the retest back to the upside with the 200-day moving average also having rolled over and heading to the downside (got all of that? We’ll cover this more in a future article). We remain far from such a set up at the present time. In other words, today’s S&P 500 Index still has a fair amount of giddy up left in it.

Volatility Has Only Just Begun

Stock market volatility has certainly spiked in recent days. Certainly not to the magnitude that we witnessed at the start of the year. But notably more volatile to be certain. But here’s the thing. In order to call the bull market over, we need to see volatility not just simply spike but rise sustainably over time.

Consider the volatility chart since the start of 2018 shown above. After the spike that took place at the start of the year, volatility had been fading ever since. Now compare this to the chart below of volatility back in 2007. While the stock market was setting fresh new all-time highs through October 2007, volatility pressure was building underneath the surface throughout.

And the same volatility pressure built leading up to the bursting of the tech bubble in 2000. But it has yet to accumulate today. Still room for more S&P 500 giddy up.

What Credit Stress?

Another signal that a bull market is done is increasing signs of credit stress. One good way to measure it is high yield bond spreads. They widened starting in 1998 leading up to the bursting of the tech bubble. They widened in 2007 leading into the financial crisis. They widened leading into the turbulence of 2011. They widened starting in the summer of 2014 ahead of the tough stock market stretch from May 2015 to February 2016. While they have ticked higher over the past week, they have not even begun to widen today. Giddy up.

Fear Of Missing Out

The fourth reason during the last go around a month ago was no signs of banks pulling back on their willingness to lend. This remains true today. But in order to maintain the symmetry from my last article from a month ago, I am replacing this reason with a more qualitative one to consider.

We are currently in the tenth year of what is by some measures the longest stock bull market in U.S. history. Over the past decade, we have seen instances arise time and time again where it seemed like the game was over and the S&P 500 Index was going down and down hard. But the benchmark index managed to pull it out each and every time in continuing to the upside. Cats across the country are envious of the many lives the S&P 500 Index and its ability to escape danger at every turn in continuing to the upside. And investors from around the world have borne witness to such feats, with so many being left in the dust as the market has raced away to the upside on them repeatedly along the way.

Now it is very possible that the current correction could be the beginning of the end. But even if it is, stock markets simply do not go down in a straight line. Instead, sharp declines are followed by equally swift rallies to the upside as it oscillates is way lower.

Why does this happen? Because legions of investors that were left out the first or second dramatic move to new all-time highs in the S&P 500 Index see such pullbacks as the “long awaited buying opportunity” and start to pile in while they still have the chance.

Of course, this is how investors inevitably find themselves trapped in the jowls of the next bear market. But it is also a big part of the reason that we see strong countertrend rallies following sharp corrections. And one can be certain that there are no shortage of investors that are still feeling left behind at this stage of the cycle by an S&P 500 Index that has risen for so many years. They will almost certainly show up eventually and bring additional giddy up to this stock market.

Don’t count out the old gray bull just yet. It has been an ugly nine trading days. And we may enter double digits before it’s all said and done. But a correction like this in stocks was overdue. And the conditions still remain in place to support this bull market to the upside as we move through to the end of the year. The next decade ahead may be challenging for stocks, but the old gray bull market remains intact in the meantime.

