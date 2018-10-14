Why Aren't These Closed-End Funds Getting More Love? Part 3: Bancroft Fund

BCV's conservative yield has allowed it to grow its NAV the best out of the peer group.

Note: Data is accurate as of September 13, 2018, when this article was released to subscribers, and may now be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

As long-time members will know, one of the more useful services provided by CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is to warn when a closed-end fund (CEF) becomes overvalued on the basis of absolute and relative valuation metrics, allowing members to (1) lock in juicy profits arising from premium/discount valuation changes alone, (2) sidestep potentially major capital losses if, or when, the premium/discount valuation reverts, and (3) rotate into a more undervalued CEF in the same sector in order to compound income on steroids. In many cases, funds appear to become overvalued with no rhyme or reason at all.

In this series, I'd like to do a reverse type of analysis, spotlighting three CEFs we think deserve more love from investors. We covered Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) in Part 1 and Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) in Part 2.

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

Bancroft Fund is a $138 million convertibles CEF managed by Davis-Dinsmore MGMT Co., but is actually housed under the Gabelli family of funds. The portfolio managers are Thomas Dinsmore, James Dinsmore and Jane O'Keeffe. BCV charges a baseline expense ratio of 1.27%, and uses 19% leverage.

According to CEFdata, BCV has 77.9% in convertible bonds, 13.7% in "other" bonds, and 7.2% in convertible preferred stock.

BCV currently trades with a yield of 4.37% (paid quarterly), and a discount of -13.10%, and 1-year z-score of -0.4. The 1, 3 and 5-year average discount values are -12.27%, -11.93% and -13.31% respectively.

The following rationale for why convertible bonds might deserve a small place in your portfolio is taken from a previous article:

A convertible security is a hybrid instrument of a bond (or preferred stock) and the underlying stock of the issuer. Convertible bonds pay out regular fixed coupon payments and a principal repayment on maturity with an additional option to convert to equity, contingent on specific future events. A convertible bond generally behaves like a corporate bond with a call option on the underlying equity. Because of the call option, convertible bonds generally yield less than an equivalent "vanilla" bond. When the option to convert is heavily in the money, a convertible bond behaves more like the equity . On the other hand, when the option to convert is heavily out of the money, a convertible bond behaves more similarly to a vanilla bond. Furthermore, convertible bonds are senior to equities in a company’s debt structure, so a convertible bond retains its bond-like characteristics if an originator were to default. In summary, convertible bonds have investment characteristics of both fixed income securities and equity, with the potential advantage of equity market participation with limited downside exposure. (Source: Putnam Securities)

Readers interested in convertible bonds read more from Ernst & Young ("Convertible Bonds") and from Putnam Securities.

Peer group comparison

Let's now take a look at the peer group of convertibles CEFs. There are only four "convertibles" funds in CEFConnect's database, so I decided to widen the peer group to include all funds with "convertible" in their names.

Here are the funds:

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund (AVK)



AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term (CBH)

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)

AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund (NIE)

Bancroft Fund (BCV)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF)

Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund (GCV)

Here's the data for the expanded peer group, sorted in order of descending 1-year NAV total return. BCV's discount of -13.10% is the widest out of the peer group.

(Sources: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Unlike our previous article on Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU), where I had to make the case that MGU was a stronger long-term performer despite its recent underperformance, it is immediately evident from the data above that BCV is one of the top performers in its peer group across all time frames.

BCV's +15.51% 1-year NAV return ranks 3rd out of 12 funds. The only two funds ahead of it, AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) and AGIC Equity and Convertible Income Fund (NIE), have significant equity allocations of 25% and 67% respectively, which could explain their superior performances (but this also gives these two funds higher risk as well).

Yet, BCV has a price return of "only" +10.01% over the past year, meaning that it is ranked only 10th out of the 12 funds according to price (3rd from the bottom)! What?!

The reason was, of course, BCV's widening discount over the past year. BCV's price return lagged its NAV return by -5.50% over the past year, the second largest negative differential. In contrast, funds such as the Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI) and Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) have seen their 1-year price returns outpace their NAV returns by +9.14% and +10.83%, respectively.

The following set of charts will visually show what I mean. CHI and CHY's NAVs have grown only slightly over the past year (~1%), yet their share prices have shot up by over +12%. On the other hand, BCV has grown its NAV by +9.% over the past year, yet its price return is only +5.5%! Needless to say, BCV looks much more attractive as a buy candidate compared to either CHI and CHY, both of which I would consider selling or trimming at this juncture due to their overvaluation on both absolute and relative bases (CHI: +12.31% premium, +2.6 z-score; CHY: +10.83% premium, +1.9 z-score).

BCV data by YCharts

By similar token, AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) (+9.65% premium +2.8 z-score) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NCZ) (+12.30% premium, +1.8 z-score) also appear overvalued. Over the past 1 year, these two funds have lost over -4% in NAV, yet their prices are still positive due to their rising premium valuations. I would be a seller of these two funds at this moment.

NCV data by YCharts

BCV's performance over longer time periods is also above average. It ranks 3rd for 3-year and 5-year NAV total return, and 5th for 10-year NAV total return. Importantly, its conservative payout policy means that BCV has been the best at growing its NAV since the end of the financial crisis.

BCV Net Asset Value data by YCharts

Summary

BCV's conservative yield (4.37%) has allowed it to grow its NAV best out of the peer group. Not only does this make the distribution more secure, it also offers room for the managers to boost the payout to make the fund more shareholder friendly and hopefully narrow the discount (just as Ellsworth Fund (ECF) did some months ago).

Remember CEF investors, don't just look at the yield! Funds such as CHI, CHY, NCV and NCZ may have double (or more) the yield of BCV, but their valuations have been driven to irrational highs and are ripe for reversion. In contrast, BCV's discount has widened by about -5% over the past year, and thus looks set to outperform if the discount were to contract again. Swapping from the overvalued funds to BCV should be a trade with a fairly high probability of success.

We currently own BCV as a ~2% position in the Tactical Income-100 portfolio. Its "buy under" discount is -12% while its "sell above" discount is -5% (lowered from -2% previously). Thus, BCV is currently rated as a "buy".

Risks of BCV are that its high concentration in convertibles makes it more exposed to equity-like risks compared to CEFs that are more diversified among other high-yield instruments.

We’re currently offering a limited-time-only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. The sale ends on October 31, 2018, so please consider joining us here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.